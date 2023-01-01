Restaurant header imageView gallery

550 Waterfront by Druthers 550 Union Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

550 Union Avenue

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Spirits

Bourbon

Basilhaydens

$12.00

Blantons

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Horse Soldier

$11.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Redemption Wheat

$11.00

Woodford Res

$12.00

Woodinville

$11.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Disaronno Amar

$11.00

Fernet

$9.00

Framboise

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hennessy Vs

$12.00

Hennesy Vsop

$14.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Gin

Barr Hill Gin

$11.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$14.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Citadelle

$9.00

Gray Whale

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Capt. Morgan

$10.00

Cruzan Coconut

$9.00

Mt Gay Rum

$9.00

Plantation 3 Star White Rum

$10.00

Plantation 5Yr

$11.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$10.00

Plantation Oftd

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Ron Zacapa Centenario 23Yr

$11.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Yankee Amber Rum

$11.00

Yankee White Rum

$10.00

Rye

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Redemption Rye

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$12.00

Yankee Distillery Rye

$12.00

Scotch

Ardbeg 10 Yr

$13.00

Clan Mcgregor

$8.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12Yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$13.00

Glenmorangie 10Yr

$11.00

Glenmorangie 12Yr Lasanta

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Macallan 12Yr

$15.00

Oban 14Yr

$16.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Ghost Pepper Teq

$11.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

One With Life Anejo

$24.00

One With Life Blanco

$11.00

Volcan Blanco

$12.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Vodka

550 Cucumber Vodka

$10.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Belv Blackberry

$11.00

Belv Lemon Basil

$11.00

Belv Pear Ginger

$11.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$9.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Pick SIx

$10.00

Pick Six Strawberry

$9.00

Pristine

$11.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli Oranj

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Van Gogh's Espresso

$11.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Western Son Blueberry

$9.00

Western Son Lemon

$9.00

Western Son Peach

$9.00

Western Son Watermelon

$9.00

Wheatley

$10.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

George Dickel No 8

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Bar/Drinks

550 Cocktails

BAJAN PUNCH

$13.00

COOL HAND CUKE

$12.00

FROZEN MARGARITA

$13.00

GARDEN SPRITZ

$13.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$10.00

LAVENDER COLLINS

$13.00

MIAMI VICE

$13.00

MOJITO

$12.00

NANTUCKET

$11.00

PAIN KILLER

$14.00

PINA COLADA

$13.00

RED SANGRIA

$11.00

RED SANGRIA PITCHER

$42.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$11.00

WHITE SANGRIA PITCHER

$42.00

SMOKED PALOMA

$13.00

STRAWBERRY DAQ

$13.00

Cans and Bottles

Bud Light

$5.50

Citizen Can

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.50

Corona

$6.50

Corona Light

$6.50

Downeast Cider

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken N/A

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$9.00

High Noon Pineapple

$9.00

Labatt Blue Light

$5.50

Mango Cart

$7.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Premium Can

$9.00

Steadfast GF

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Mango

$7.00

Blueshine Hard Blueberry Lemonade

$7.50

Down East Cider

$7.00

Guiness

$8.00

CAN-Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

CAN-Double Down

$8.00

Draft Beer

80 SHILLING

$7.00

AGAINST THE CURRENT

$7.00

ALL IN IPA

$7.00

FIST OF KARMA BROWN

$7.00

GOLDEN RULE BLONDE

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

NINE PIN

$7.00

Saratoga Vibes

$7.00

TRIP HOP HURRAY

$8.00

UNCURIOUS DDH NEIPA

$8.00

TASTE

Go-J

$8.00

Cocktails

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

APPLETINI

$13.00

BLOODY MARY

$11.00

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$14.00

CASAMIGOS SHOT

$12.00

DARK AND STORMY

$11.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$13.00

Feature Cocktail

$13.00

FRENCH 75

$12.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$8.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$11.00

LONG ISLAND

$13.00

MAI TAI

$12.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

MINT JULEP

$12.00

MIXED SHOT

$8.00

MOSCOW MULE

$11.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

OPEN DRINK

$16.00

PIMMS CUP

$11.00

RUM PUNCH

$13.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$10.00

SPICY BLOODY

$12.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$12.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$10.00

OPEN MOCKTAIL

$7.00

N/A Bevs

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Root Beer

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Saratoga Flat-Lg

$8.00

Saratoga Sparkling-Lg

$8.00

MILK

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lime Juice

Olive Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

N/A STRAWBERRY DAQ

$9.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$7.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Druthers 4-Packs

4PK-All-In IPA

$12.00

4PK-Double Down DDH Double IPA

$18.00

4PK-Trip Hop Hurray Triple NEIPA

$20.00

4PK-Fist of Karma Brown

$12.00

4PK-Oatmeal Stout

$12.00

4PK-Saratoga Vibes

$19.00

4PK-Uncurious DDH NEIPA

$12.00

4PK-Against the Currant

$14.00

4PK-Go-J

$14.00

SUMMER 2023 MENU

STARTERS

BANG BANG SHRIMP

$16.00

BEER CHEESE DIP

$12.00

BONE IN WINGS

$19.00

BONELESS WINGS

$18.00

CLAMS

$21.00

HOT CRAB DIP

$19.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.00Out of stock

STREET CORN DIP

$14.00

TAQUITOS

$15.00

TUNA NACHOS

$20.00

MAC BALLS

$14.00

SMOKED WINGS

$18.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.00

SIDE OF GREENS

$3.00

GREENS

WATERMELON POPPY

$13.00

CAESAR

$12.00

HOUSE SALAD

$11.00

BIG PLATES

STEAMER BUCKET

$36.00

SHORT RIB

$25.00

FISH N CHIPS

$24.00

POKE BOWL

$22.00

ENTREE SALMON

$28.00

HANDHELDS

BURGER

$17.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$16.00

PULLED PORK SAND

$17.00

SALMON BURGER

$18.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$32.00

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN

$17.00

PEACH CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$17.00

FRIED CHICKEN SAND

$16.00

SPECIAL: CHICKEN CAESER WRAP

$15.00

KIDS

KID TENDERS

$9.00

KID HOT DOG

$9.00

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

KID MAC N CHEESE

$9.00

SIDES/SAUCES

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.00

SIDE OF GREENS

$3.00

SIDE OF PRETZELS

$3.00

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$1.50

SIDE 550 SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE BALSAMIC VIN

$0.50

SIDE BANG BANG

$0.50

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE CAESAR DRESS

$0.50

SIDE CHIMICHURRI

$0.50

SIDE COCKTAIL

$0.50

SIDE DRAWN BUTTER

$0.50

SIDE GENERAL TSOS

$0.50

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

SIDE HOT WING SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE LEMON VIN

$0.50

SIDE MANGO HABANERO

$0.50

SIDE MILD WING SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE POPPY DRESS

$0.50

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE RANCH DRY RUB

$0.50

SIDE SALSA VERDE

$0.50

SIDE SRIRACHA MAYO

$0.50

SIDE TARTAR

$0.50

SIDE WASABI MAYO

$0.50

SIDE WHITE BBQ

$0.50

JALAPENO RANCH

$0.50

Side bread

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.00

DESSERT

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

TACOS

CARNITAS TACOS

$16.00

TUNA TACOS

$17.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$17.00

EMPLOYEE FOOD

BOH MEAL

$5.00

Wine

Glass

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Rose

$12.00

Red Blend

$12.00

Cabernet

$12.00

Malbec

$12.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$15.00

Romerhoff Reisling

$12.00

Vinum Chardonnay

$15.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

Sparkling Rose

$13.00

Bottles

La Fiera, Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$36.00

Cardiff, Chardonnay BOTTLE

$39.00

The Calling, Chardonnay BOTTLE

$68.00

Post and Beam, Chardonnay BOTTLE

$82.00

Nobilo, Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE

$43.00

Cloudy Bay, Sauvignon Blanv BOTTLE

$82.00

Romerhoff, Riesling BOTTLE

$37.00

Whispering Angel, Rose BOTTLE

$57.00

Tortoise Creek, Pinot Nior BOTTLE

$37.00

Stags Leap, Petite Sirah BOTTLE

$88.00

Seghesio, Zinfandel BOTTLE

$54.00

Josh Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE

$47.00

Penfolds, Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE

$134.00

Orin Swift, Machete BOTTLE

$91.00

Graham Beck, Brut Rose BOTTLE

$52.00

Graham Beck, Brut BOTTLE

$50.00

Veuve Clicquot, 375ml BOTTLE

$60.00

Veuve Clicquot, 750ml BOTTLE

$120.00

MILKSHAKES

N/A MILKSHAKES

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$8.00

VANILLA SHAKE

$8.00

REESE"S PEANUT BUTTER SHAKE

$8.00

SATURDAY CARTOONS

$8.00

BOOZY MILKSHAKES

BOOZY Strawberry

$13.00

BOOZY Vanilla

$13.00

BOOZY Chocolate

$13.00

BOOZY Reese's Peanut Butter

$13.00

BOOZY Saturday cartoons

$13.00

MERCH

SM NAVY BLUE TSHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

MED NAVY BLUE TSHIRT

$25.00

LG NAVY BLUE SHIRT

$25.00

XL NAVY BLUE SHIRT

$25.00

2XL NAVY BLUE SHIRT

$25.00

SM LIGHT BLUE TSHIRT

$25.00

MED LIGHT BLUE TSHIRT

$25.00

LG LIGHT BLUE TSHIRT

$25.00

XL LIGHT BLUE SHIRT

$25.00

2XL LIGHT BLUE SHIRT

$25.00

SM GREY LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

MED GREY LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

LG GREY LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

XL GREY LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

2XL GREY LONG SLEEVE

$30.00

BBQ

BBQ TRUCK

BRISKET SANDWICH

$17.00

THE TRADITIONAL

$15.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$14.00

DRUTHERS MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

Beer

$8.00

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

550 Waterfront Restaurant is 4 short miles from Historic Downtown Saratoga Springs and less than 3 miles from Saratoga Racetrack. We pride ourselves on having amazing food and drinks to match our view as well as the highest standard of customer service. Enjoy sun or shade with the most beautiful lake views from every seat on our property, hopefully with one of our specialty cocktails in hand!

Location

550 Union Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wheatfields
orange starNo Reviews
70 Weibel Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
9 Miles East Farm
orange star4.6 • 136
64 Excelsior Avenue Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
THORN + ROOTS
orange star4.7 • 65
46 Marion Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12886
View restaurantnext
J And A American Grille Saratoga - 38 High rock Ave
orange starNo Reviews
38 High rock Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
orange star4.7 • 114
20 Lake Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Wheatfields
orange starNo Reviews
440 Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saratoga Springs

Three Vines Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,011
32A Congress Plaza Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Saratoga Springs
orange star4.7 • 785
55 Railroad Place Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Grounds - Saratoga
orange star4.3 • 704
402 Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Dock Brown's Lakeside Tavern
orange star4.4 • 513
511 Route 9P Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
9 Miles East Farm
orange star4.6 • 136
64 Excelsior Avenue Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Walt Cafe & Whitman Brewing
orange star4.7 • 114
20 Lake Ave Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saratoga Springs
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Glens Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston