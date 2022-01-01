Glens Falls restaurants you'll love

Glens Falls restaurants
Toast
  • Glens Falls

Glens Falls's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cocktail
Beer
Burger
Cake
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Glens Falls restaurants

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

221 Glen Street, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jet Tea Smoothie$5.60
Pesto Chicken Panini$12.35
Cajun Turkey Club$12.40
More about Spot Coffee
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

10 Glens Falls, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
More about Epicurean Feast
Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger image

 

Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger

184 Glen Street, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$8.69
Single or double beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Memphis Mac & Cheese$19.00
Our creamy classic Mac blended with pulled Stout BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, bacon, roasted corn slaw, and fried onion panko, drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Basket Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Lightly fried sweet potato fries, served with ketchup. Try it with a side of raspberry melba for a sweet treat!
More about Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
Downtown City Tavern image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Downtown City Tavern

21 Elm St, Glens Falls

Avg 4.7 (3843 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Battered Chicken Tenders
Beer Battered & Deep-Fried
BYO Burger$11.99
Build Your Own 8oz Angus Burger
Big Green House Salad$9.99
[Vegetarian] Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Green Goddess Dressing, Parmigiana Reggiano
More about Downtown City Tavern
Downtown Social image

PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL

Downtown Social

190 Glen St, Glens Falls

Avg 4.1 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CBR Quesadilla$10.99
chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella
Hot Burrito Bowl$14.99
pulled pork, rice, black beans, pico, cheese sauce
Brisket Chili$9.99
cheddar cheese, scallions, sour cream, tortilla chips
More about Downtown Social
Rock Hill Bakehouse image

 

Rock Hill Bakehouse

18 Curran Lane, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Game Changer*$12.75
Bakon, Romaine, Tomato, Avocado, & Mayo on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Zevia Soda$1.95
Natural, Uncolored Sodas sweetened with Stevia- Zero Calorie
Grown Up Grilled*$11.25
Cheeze, Carrot Bakon, with House Made Pesto and Olive Oil Grilled on Farm Bread.
More about Rock Hill Bakehouse
Main pic

 

Mint

80 Warren Street, GLENS FALLS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mint

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

