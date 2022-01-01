Glens Falls restaurants you'll love
More about Spot Coffee
Spot Coffee
221 Glen Street, Glens Falls
|Popular items
|Jet Tea Smoothie
|$5.60
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$12.35
|Cajun Turkey Club
|$12.40
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
10 Glens Falls, Glens Falls
|Popular items
|Bacon Slice
Hickory smoked bacon slice
|Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
|Breakfast Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
More about Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
184 Glen Street, Glens Falls
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$8.69
Single or double beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato.
|Memphis Mac & Cheese
|$19.00
Our creamy classic Mac blended with pulled Stout BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, bacon, roasted corn slaw, and fried onion panko, drizzled with BBQ sauce.
|Basket Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Lightly fried sweet potato fries, served with ketchup. Try it with a side of raspberry melba for a sweet treat!
More about Downtown City Tavern
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Downtown City Tavern
21 Elm St, Glens Falls
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Chicken Tenders
Beer Battered & Deep-Fried
|BYO Burger
|$11.99
Build Your Own 8oz Angus Burger
|Big Green House Salad
|$9.99
[Vegetarian] Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Green Goddess Dressing, Parmigiana Reggiano
More about Downtown Social
PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL
Downtown Social
190 Glen St, Glens Falls
|Popular items
|CBR Quesadilla
|$10.99
chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella
|Hot Burrito Bowl
|$14.99
pulled pork, rice, black beans, pico, cheese sauce
|Brisket Chili
|$9.99
cheddar cheese, scallions, sour cream, tortilla chips
More about Rock Hill Bakehouse
Rock Hill Bakehouse
18 Curran Lane, Glens Falls
|Popular items
|Game Changer*
|$12.75
Bakon, Romaine, Tomato, Avocado, & Mayo on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
|Zevia Soda
|$1.95
Natural, Uncolored Sodas sweetened with Stevia- Zero Calorie
|Grown Up Grilled*
|$11.25
Cheeze, Carrot Bakon, with House Made Pesto and Olive Oil Grilled on Farm Bread.
More about Mint
Mint
80 Warren Street, GLENS FALLS