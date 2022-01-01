Clifton Park restaurants you'll love

Clifton Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Clifton Park

Clifton Park's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Vietnamese
Must-try Clifton Park restaurants

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant image

 

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

15 park avenue, Clifton Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Chimichangas
Six shredded chicken or beef mini chimichangas, served with cheese dip.
Combo Of Three$14.00
Three items served with rice and beans.
Baja Tacos$14.00
(3) Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, hot sauce and lime.
Saigon Spring Restaurant image

 

Saigon Spring Restaurant

1683 U.S. 9, Halfmoon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
shrimp & pork wonton$6.00
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with egg noodles, hand made pork & shrimp filled wontons. Topped with scallion, cilantro, and fried shallots.
rice noodle stir-fry (chicken)$14.00
Marinated chicken slices stir-fried with rice noodles, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, and fresh bean sprouts. Topped with roasted peanuts.
shrimp summer rolls$9.00
rice paper filled with steamed shrimp, rice vermicelli noodle, mint, and lettuce. Served with peanut dipping sauce.
Bellini's Counter Clifton Park image

 

Bellini's Counter Clifton Park

19 Clifton Country Road, Clifton Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
WHEATFIELDS Bistro & Wine Bar Clifton Park image

 

WHEATFIELDS Bistro & Wine Bar Clifton Park

54 Crossing Blvd Ste M, Clifton Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Emma Jayne's Restaurant image

 

Emma Jayne's Restaurant

1475 Route 9, Clifton Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Hayners Ice Cream

148 NY-236, Clifton Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
