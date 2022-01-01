Salmon in Clifton Park
Clifton Park restaurants that serve salmon
More about Emma Jayne's Restaurant
Emma Jayne's Restaurant
1475 Route 9, Clifton Park
|miso ginger salmon
|$18.00
with fresh seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice
More about Saigon Spring Restaurant
Saigon Spring Restaurant
1683 U.S. 9, Halfmoon
|grilled salmon over rice vermicelli noodle
|$17.00
Lemongrass marinated and grilled salmon, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots and scallion oil. Served with fish sauce on the side.
|gingered salmon
|$17.00
Marinated and wood grilled salmon, topped with scallion oil and ginger. Served with steamed vegetables, jasmine rice, and ginger fish sauce on the side.
|barbecued salmon
|$14.00
Marinated and grilled salmon, topped with scallion oil and BBQ sauce. Served with steamed vegetables and jasmine rice.