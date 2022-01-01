Salmon in Clifton Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Emma Jayne's Restaurant image

 

Emma Jayne's Restaurant

1475 Route 9, Clifton Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
miso ginger salmon$18.00
with fresh seasonal vegetables and jasmine rice
More about Emma Jayne's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Saigon Spring Restaurant

1683 U.S. 9, Halfmoon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
grilled salmon over rice vermicelli noodle$17.00
Lemongrass marinated and grilled salmon, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots and scallion oil. Served with fish sauce on the side.
gingered salmon$17.00
Marinated and wood grilled salmon, topped with scallion oil and ginger. Served with steamed vegetables, jasmine rice, and ginger fish sauce on the side.
barbecued salmon$14.00
Marinated and grilled salmon, topped with scallion oil and BBQ sauce. Served with steamed vegetables and jasmine rice.
More about Saigon Spring Restaurant

