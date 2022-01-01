- Home
Saigon Spring
No reviews yet
1683 U.S. 9
Halfmoon, NY 12065
ROLLS
crispy spring rolls
crispy fried rolls, pork, shrimp, glass noodles, carrots, taro, onions & garlic. Served with pickled vegetables, cucumber and fish dipping sauce.
crispy vegetarian spring rolls
crispy fried roll, mung bean, taro root, shiitake mushrooms,wood ear mushrooms, glass noodles, fried tofu, green cabbage, carrots, onions & garlic. Served with pickled vegetables, cucumber, and sweet soy vegetarian dipping sauce.
shrimp summer rolls
rice paper filled with steamed shrimp, rice vermicelli noodle, mint, and lettuce. Served with peanut dipping sauce.
vegetarian summer rolls
rice paper wrapped with tofu, rice vermicelli noodle, mint, green leaf lettuce.
pork summer rolls
rice paper wrapped with rice vermicelli, mint, green leaf lettuce, served with fish dipping sauce on the side.
APPETIZERS
fried chicken wings
Marinated chicken wings fried to crispy, served with sriracha-butter dipping sauce, and pickled vegetables.
shrimp & pork wonton
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with egg noodles, hand made pork & shrimp filled wontons. Topped with scallion, cilantro, and fried shallots.
BBQ pork spareribs
Slow roasted St. Louis spareribs, topped with scallions and BBQ sauce.
SALADS
chicken salad
Shredded cabbage tossed with chicken, pickled carrot, Thai basil, roasted peanuts, pickled onions. Served with fish sauce.
shrimp salad
Shredded cabbage tossed with steamed shrimps, pickled carrot, Thai basil, roasted peanuts, pickled onions. Served with fish sauce.
papaya salad
Hand shredded crunchy raw green papaya, Tossed with fried tofu, Thai basil, celery, English cucumber, pickled carrots, roasted peanuts, fried shallots. Served with fish sauce.
beef salad
Medium rare beef slices tossed with bell peppers, onions, Thai basil, sriracha chili sauce.
SOUP
pho tai (beef eye round noodle soup)
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, beef eye round. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho chin (brisket noodle soup)
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho tai chin (beef eye round and brisket noodle soup)
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket, beef eye round. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho tai bo vien (beef eye round & meatball noodle soup)
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, beef eye round, and meatball. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho bo vien (meatball noodle soup)
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho chin bo vien (brisket & meatball noodle soup)
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
special noodle soup (beef eye round, brisket, meatball, beef tripe noodle soup)
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket, beef eye round, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho saigon (flank steak slices, brisket, beef tripe & tendon noodle soup)
Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket, flank steak slices, beef tripe, beef tendon. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
shrimp & pork wonton (large)
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with egg noodles, hand made pork & shrimp filled wontons. Topped with scallion, cilantro, and fried shallots.
pho ga (chicken noodle soup)
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles and hand shredded chicken. Topped with onions, scallions, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho ga bo vien (chicken & meatball noodle soup)
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles and hand shredded chicken, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho tom (shrimp noodle soup)
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles, steamed shrimps. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
pho do bien (seafood noodle soup)
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles, scallops, steamed shrimps, mussels. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
bun bo hue (spicy beef noodle soup)
Hot broth of spicy lemongrass beef bone broth served with round rice noodle, beef shank, pork hock, flank steak slices. Top with onion, scallion & cilantro.
pho dau hu (tofu noodle soup)
Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles, fried tofu slices. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.
RICE VERMICELLI NOODLES
crispy spring rolls over rice vermicelli noodle
crispy pork & shrimp spring rolls, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.
crispy vegetarian spring rolls over rice vermicelli noodle
crispy vegetarian spring rolls, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.
grilled pork slices over rice vermicelli noodle
Lemongrass marinated and grilled pork slices, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.
grilled beef slices over rice vermicelli noodle
Lemongrass marinated and grilled beef slices, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.
grilled chicken over rice vermicelli noodle
Lemongrass marinated and grilled boneless chicken breast, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.
grilled shrimps over rice vermicelli noodle
Lemongrass marinated and grilled shrimps, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.
beef sirloin over rice vermicelli noodle
Beef sirloin sauteed with lemongrass, red onions, scallions, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, rice vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, and mint. Topped with pickled carrots and roasted peanuts, served with fish sauce on the side.
grilled salmon over rice vermicelli noodle
Lemongrass marinated and grilled salmon, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots and scallion oil. Served with fish sauce on the side.
grilled pork slices & spring rolls o/verm
grilled beef slices & spring rolls o/verm
grilled chicken & spring rolls o/verm
grilled shrimps & spring rolls o/verm
sirloin beef & spring rolls o/verm
MEAT
grilled pork slices over rice
Marinated and grilled pork slices over steamed jasmine rice. Topped with scallion oil, pickled carrots and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
grilled beef slices over rice
Marinated and grilled beef slices over steamed jasmine rice. Topped with scallion oil, pickled carrots and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce.
lemongrass beef
Beef slices sauteed with lemongrass, onions, bell peppers, sriracha hot sauce, and scallions. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
shaking beef
Wok stir-fried cubed fillet mignon, cooked to medium rare with minced garlic, red onions, and savory soy sauce. Served on a bed of watercress with steamed jasmine rice and salt-pepper-lime dipping sauce on the side.
POULTRY
chicken claypot
Marinated chicken thighs, seasoned with fresh ginger, shallots, and Thai chili. Braised in caramel sauce claypot. Topped with cilantro.
rice noodle stir-fry (chicken)
Marinated chicken slices stir-fried with rice noodles, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, and fresh bean sprouts. Topped with roasted peanuts.
lemongrass chicken
Boneless chicken breast slices sauteed with onions, bell peppers, fresh ginger, scallions, and sriracha hot sauce. Served with steamed rice.
half crispy chicken
half crispy roasted chicken, topped with fresh ginger, scallion oil, and house made ginger fish sauce. Served with steamed rice.
grilled chicken over rice
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken breasts over steamed rice. Topped with scallion oil, pickled carrots, and roasted peanuts.
curried chicken
Boneless chicken breast slices simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with jasmine rice.
Half crispy duck
half crispy roasted maple leaf duck, topped with fresh ginger, scallion oil, and house made ginger fish sauce. Served with steamed rice.
SEAFOOD
scallop fried rice
scallops stir-fried with steamed jasmine rice, scallions, spinach and broccoli.
lemongrass shrimp
Shrimps sauteed with onions, bell peppers, scallions, and sriracha hot sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
curried shrimp
shrimps simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with steamed jasmine rice.
gingered salmon
Marinated and wood grilled salmon, topped with scallion oil and ginger. Served with steamed vegetables, jasmine rice, and ginger fish sauce on the side.
barbecued salmon
Marinated and grilled salmon, topped with scallion oil and BBQ sauce. Served with steamed vegetables and jasmine rice.
lemongrass seafood
Scallops, shrimps, mussels sauteed with onions, bell peppers, scallions, and sriracha hot sauce. Served over crispy egg noodles.
coconut seafood
Shrimp, scallops sauteed with onions and scallions in a light coconut milk sauce. Served over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and round rice noodles.
shrimp claypot
shrimps seasoned with lemongrass, garlic, shallots, chili paste, onions, and Thai chili. Braised in caramel sauce claypot. Topped with cilantro.
VEGETARIAN
grilled tofu & crispy vegetarian spring roll over rice vermicelli noodle
Marinated and grilled tofu slices, over a bed of green lettuce, rice vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, and mint. Along with a crispy vegetarian spring rolls, topped with scallion oil, pickled carrots, and roasted peanuts. Served with house made soy dipping sauce.
rice noodle stir-fry (tofu)
Tofu slices stir-fried with rice noodles, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, and fresh bean sprouts. Topped with roasted peanuts.
curried tofu
Tofu slices simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with jasmine rice.
lemongrass tofu
Tofu slices sauteed with onions, bell peppers, scallions, and sriracha hot sauce. Served with steamed rice.
curried veggies
snow peas, carrots, broccoli simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with jasmine rice.
grilled tofu steak
SIDES
Pickled Daikon & Carrots
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
1-quart beef bone broth
1-quart chicken bone broth
1-Pint Beef Bone Broth
1-pint chicken bone broth
Extra Rice Noodle
Extra Rice Vermicelli Noodle
1-Quart spicy beef broth
1-Pint Peanut Sauce
1-Pint Fish Sauce
1-Quart Fish Sauce
1-Quart Peanut Sauce
Fish Sauce
Vegetarian Sauce
Peanut Sauce
Side - Shredded Chicken
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saigon Spring is a modern Vietnamese restaurant located in Hafmoon, NY. Our vision is to pair Vietnamese cuisine with Belgium beer and Riesling-driven wine list. The food, relaxed atmosphere and excellent customer service is our commitment.
1683 U.S. 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065