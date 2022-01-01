Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion

Saigon Spring

review star

No reviews yet

1683 U.S. 9

Halfmoon, NY 12065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

pho ga (chicken noodle soup)
crispy spring rolls
shrimp summer rolls

ROLLS

crispy spring rolls

crispy spring rolls

$9.00

crispy fried rolls, pork, shrimp, glass noodles, carrots, taro, onions & garlic. Served with pickled vegetables, cucumber and fish dipping sauce.

crispy vegetarian spring rolls

crispy vegetarian spring rolls

$8.00

crispy fried roll, mung bean, taro root, shiitake mushrooms,wood ear mushrooms, glass noodles, fried tofu, green cabbage, carrots, onions & garlic. Served with pickled vegetables, cucumber, and sweet soy vegetarian dipping sauce.

shrimp summer rolls

shrimp summer rolls

$9.00

rice paper filled with steamed shrimp, rice vermicelli noodle, mint, and lettuce. Served with peanut dipping sauce.

vegetarian summer rolls

vegetarian summer rolls

$8.00

rice paper wrapped with tofu, rice vermicelli noodle, mint, green leaf lettuce.

pork summer rolls

pork summer rolls

$9.00

rice paper wrapped with rice vermicelli, mint, green leaf lettuce, served with fish dipping sauce on the side.

APPETIZERS

fried chicken wings

fried chicken wings

$11.00

Marinated chicken wings fried to crispy, served with sriracha-butter dipping sauce, and pickled vegetables.

shrimp & pork wonton

shrimp & pork wonton

$6.00

Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with egg noodles, hand made pork & shrimp filled wontons. Topped with scallion, cilantro, and fried shallots.

BBQ pork spareribs

BBQ pork spareribs

$15.00

Slow roasted St. Louis spareribs, topped with scallions and BBQ sauce.

SALADS

chicken salad

chicken salad

$10.00

Shredded cabbage tossed with chicken, pickled carrot, Thai basil, roasted peanuts, pickled onions. Served with fish sauce.

shrimp salad

shrimp salad

$12.00

Shredded cabbage tossed with steamed shrimps, pickled carrot, Thai basil, roasted peanuts, pickled onions. Served with fish sauce.

papaya salad

papaya salad

$12.00

Hand shredded crunchy raw green papaya, Tossed with fried tofu, Thai basil, celery, English cucumber, pickled carrots, roasted peanuts, fried shallots. Served with fish sauce.

beef salad

beef salad

$12.00

Medium rare beef slices tossed with bell peppers, onions, Thai basil, sriracha chili sauce.

SOUP

pho tai (beef eye round noodle soup)

pho tai (beef eye round noodle soup)

$12.00

Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, beef eye round. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

pho chin (brisket noodle soup)

pho chin (brisket noodle soup)

$12.00

Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

pho tai chin (beef eye round and brisket noodle soup)

pho tai chin (beef eye round and brisket noodle soup)

$13.00

Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket, beef eye round. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

pho tai bo vien (beef eye round & meatball noodle soup)

pho tai bo vien (beef eye round & meatball noodle soup)

$13.00

Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, beef eye round, and meatball. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

pho bo vien (meatball noodle soup)

pho bo vien (meatball noodle soup)

$12.00

Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

pho chin bo vien (brisket & meatball noodle soup)

pho chin bo vien (brisket & meatball noodle soup)

$13.00

Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

special noodle soup (beef eye round, brisket, meatball, beef tripe noodle soup)

special noodle soup (beef eye round, brisket, meatball, beef tripe noodle soup)

$14.00

Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket, beef eye round, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

pho saigon (flank steak slices, brisket, beef tripe & tendon noodle soup)

pho saigon (flank steak slices, brisket, beef tripe & tendon noodle soup)

$16.00

Hot soup of beef bone broth, served with rice noodles, sliced brisket, flank steak slices, beef tripe, beef tendon. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

shrimp & pork wonton (large)

shrimp & pork wonton (large)

$12.00

Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with egg noodles, hand made pork & shrimp filled wontons. Topped with scallion, cilantro, and fried shallots.

pho ga (chicken noodle soup)

pho ga (chicken noodle soup)

$12.00

Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles and hand shredded chicken. Topped with onions, scallions, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

pho ga bo vien (chicken & meatball noodle soup)

pho ga bo vien (chicken & meatball noodle soup)

$13.00

Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles and hand shredded chicken, meatball. Topped with onions, scallions, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

pho tom (shrimp noodle soup)

pho tom (shrimp noodle soup)

$12.00

Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles, steamed shrimps. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

pho do bien (seafood noodle soup)

pho do bien (seafood noodle soup)

$15.00

Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles, scallops, steamed shrimps, mussels. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

bun bo hue (spicy beef noodle soup)

bun bo hue (spicy beef noodle soup)

$15.00

Hot broth of spicy lemongrass beef bone broth served with round rice noodle, beef shank, pork hock, flank steak slices. Top with onion, scallion & cilantro.

pho dau hu (tofu noodle soup)

pho dau hu (tofu noodle soup)

$12.00

Hot soup of chicken bone broth, served with rice noodles, fried tofu slices. Topped with onions, scallions & cilantro. Served with jalapenos, bean sprouts, fresh lime, hoisin & sriracha hot sauce on the side.

RICE VERMICELLI NOODLES

crispy spring rolls over rice vermicelli noodle

crispy spring rolls over rice vermicelli noodle

$13.00

crispy pork & shrimp spring rolls, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.

crispy vegetarian spring rolls over rice vermicelli noodle

crispy vegetarian spring rolls over rice vermicelli noodle

$12.00

crispy vegetarian spring rolls, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.

grilled pork slices over rice vermicelli noodle

grilled pork slices over rice vermicelli noodle

$14.00

Lemongrass marinated and grilled pork slices, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.

grilled beef slices over rice vermicelli noodle

grilled beef slices over rice vermicelli noodle

$14.00

Lemongrass marinated and grilled beef slices, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.

grilled chicken over rice vermicelli noodle

grilled chicken over rice vermicelli noodle

$14.00

Lemongrass marinated and grilled boneless chicken breast, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.

grilled shrimps over rice vermicelli noodle

grilled shrimps over rice vermicelli noodle

$15.00

Lemongrass marinated and grilled shrimps, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots, scallion oil, and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce on the side.

beef sirloin over rice vermicelli noodle

beef sirloin over rice vermicelli noodle

$14.00

Beef sirloin sauteed with lemongrass, red onions, scallions, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, rice vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, and mint. Topped with pickled carrots and roasted peanuts, served with fish sauce on the side.

grilled salmon over rice vermicelli noodle

$17.00

Lemongrass marinated and grilled salmon, over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and rice vermicelli noodles. Topped with pickled carrots and scallion oil. Served with fish sauce on the side.

grilled pork slices & spring rolls o/verm

$17.00

grilled beef slices & spring rolls o/verm

$17.00

grilled chicken & spring rolls o/verm

$17.00

grilled shrimps & spring rolls o/verm

$18.00

sirloin beef & spring rolls o/verm

$17.00

MEAT

grilled pork slices over rice

grilled pork slices over rice

$14.00

Marinated and grilled pork slices over steamed jasmine rice. Topped with scallion oil, pickled carrots and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce.

grilled beef slices over rice

grilled beef slices over rice

$15.00

Marinated and grilled beef slices over steamed jasmine rice. Topped with scallion oil, pickled carrots and roasted peanuts. Served with fish sauce.

lemongrass beef

lemongrass beef

$19.00

Beef slices sauteed with lemongrass, onions, bell peppers, sriracha hot sauce, and scallions. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

shaking beef

shaking beef

$20.00

Wok stir-fried cubed fillet mignon, cooked to medium rare with minced garlic, red onions, and savory soy sauce. Served on a bed of watercress with steamed jasmine rice and salt-pepper-lime dipping sauce on the side.

POULTRY

chicken claypot

chicken claypot

$16.00

Marinated chicken thighs, seasoned with fresh ginger, shallots, and Thai chili. Braised in caramel sauce claypot. Topped with cilantro.

rice noodle stir-fry (chicken)

rice noodle stir-fry (chicken)

$14.00

Marinated chicken slices stir-fried with rice noodles, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, and fresh bean sprouts. Topped with roasted peanuts.

lemongrass chicken

lemongrass chicken

$17.00

Boneless chicken breast slices sauteed with onions, bell peppers, fresh ginger, scallions, and sriracha hot sauce. Served with steamed rice.

half crispy chicken

half crispy chicken

$14.00

half crispy roasted chicken, topped with fresh ginger, scallion oil, and house made ginger fish sauce. Served with steamed rice.

grilled chicken over rice

grilled chicken over rice

$14.00

Marinated and grilled boneless chicken breasts over steamed rice. Topped with scallion oil, pickled carrots, and roasted peanuts.

curried chicken

curried chicken

$18.00

Boneless chicken breast slices simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with jasmine rice.

Half crispy duck

Half crispy duck

$22.00

half crispy roasted maple leaf duck, topped with fresh ginger, scallion oil, and house made ginger fish sauce. Served with steamed rice.

SEAFOOD

scallop fried rice

scallop fried rice

$18.00

scallops stir-fried with steamed jasmine rice, scallions, spinach and broccoli.

lemongrass shrimp

lemongrass shrimp

$19.00

Shrimps sauteed with onions, bell peppers, scallions, and sriracha hot sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

curried shrimp

curried shrimp

$20.00

shrimps simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with steamed jasmine rice.

gingered salmon

gingered salmon

$17.00

Marinated and wood grilled salmon, topped with scallion oil and ginger. Served with steamed vegetables, jasmine rice, and ginger fish sauce on the side.

barbecued salmon

barbecued salmon

$17.00

Marinated and grilled salmon, topped with scallion oil and BBQ sauce. Served with steamed vegetables and jasmine rice.

lemongrass seafood

lemongrass seafood

$30.00

Scallops, shrimps, mussels sauteed with onions, bell peppers, scallions, and sriracha hot sauce. Served over crispy egg noodles.

coconut seafood

coconut seafood

$28.00

Shrimp, scallops sauteed with onions and scallions in a light coconut milk sauce. Served over a bed of green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, mint, and round rice noodles.

shrimp claypot

shrimp claypot

$18.00

shrimps seasoned with lemongrass, garlic, shallots, chili paste, onions, and Thai chili. Braised in caramel sauce claypot. Topped with cilantro.

VEGETARIAN

grilled tofu & crispy vegetarian spring roll over rice vermicelli noodle

grilled tofu & crispy vegetarian spring roll over rice vermicelli noodle

$12.00

Marinated and grilled tofu slices, over a bed of green lettuce, rice vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, and mint. Along with a crispy vegetarian spring rolls, topped with scallion oil, pickled carrots, and roasted peanuts. Served with house made soy dipping sauce.

rice noodle stir-fry (tofu)

rice noodle stir-fry (tofu)

$13.00

Tofu slices stir-fried with rice noodles, spinach, shiitake mushrooms, and fresh bean sprouts. Topped with roasted peanuts.

curried tofu

curried tofu

$16.00

Tofu slices simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with jasmine rice.

lemongrass tofu

lemongrass tofu

$15.00

Tofu slices sauteed with onions, bell peppers, scallions, and sriracha hot sauce. Served with steamed rice.

curried veggies

$14.00

snow peas, carrots, broccoli simmered in mild curry-coconut broth with onions and potatoes. Served with jasmine rice.

grilled tofu steak

$14.00

SIDES

Pickled Daikon & Carrots

$4.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

1-quart beef bone broth

$6.00

1-quart chicken bone broth

$5.00

1-Pint Beef Bone Broth

$3.00

1-pint chicken bone broth

$3.00

Extra Rice Noodle

$2.00

Extra Rice Vermicelli Noodle

$2.00

1-Quart spicy beef broth

$7.00

1-Pint Peanut Sauce

$6.00

1-Pint Fish Sauce

$6.00

1-Quart Fish Sauce

$12.00

1-Quart Peanut Sauce

$12.00

Fish Sauce

$0.50

Vegetarian Sauce

$0.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Side - Shredded Chicken

$3.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Made in house freshly squeezed lemon juice, mixed with organic cane sugar - 16 oz. serving

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.00
Lychee Infused Iced Tea

Lychee Infused Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Vietnamese Hot Coffee

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$3.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Saigon Spring is a modern Vietnamese restaurant located in Hafmoon, NY. Our vision is to pair Vietnamese cuisine with Belgium beer and Riesling-driven wine list. The food, relaxed atmosphere and excellent customer service is our commitment.

Website

Location

1683 U.S. 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065

Directions

Gallery
Saigon Spring Restaurant image
Saigon Spring Restaurant image
Saigon Spring Restaurant image

Popular restaurants in Halfmoon

16 Handles - Clifton Park
orange star4.8 • 394
5 Southside Drive Clifton Park, NY 12065
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Halfmoon
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
Glens Falls
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston