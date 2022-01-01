Latham restaurants you'll love

Latham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Latham

Latham's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Bagels
Middle Eastern
Must-try Latham restaurants

Bellini's Latham image

 

Bellini's Latham

624 New Loudon Road, Latham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Side 3 Shrimp$12.00
Bellini’s Meatballs$14.00
Chicken Parmesan$22.00
More about Bellini's Latham
Zaitoon Kitchen image

 

Zaitoon Kitchen

471 troy schenectady rd., Latham

Avg 4.5 (1427 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Kabob Rice Plate$12.50
Cage free, veggie fed, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Rice Plate$13.50
Veggie fed, halal ground beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Chicken Kabob Naan Wraps$10.00
Cage free, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
More about Zaitoon Kitchen
Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery image

 

Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery

672 New Loudon Rd, Latham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Italian Mix$11.50
Our most famous sub. Comes standard with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicollo, and fresh prosciutto. Can be served hot or cold.
Small Italian Mix$10.50
Our most famous sub. Comes standard with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicollo, and fresh prosciutto. Can be served hot or cold.
Ham Egg and Cheese$4.90
Our breakfast sandwiches are best served on our plain hard roll!
More about Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery
Latham '76 Diner image

 

Latham '76 Diner

722 New Loudon Road, Latham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
'76 WRAP$14.49
Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted mozzarella cheese, and mayo served with a side of BBQ sauce.
COMBO OMELET$11.99
Onions, pepper, ham, bacon and American cheese are all mixed with three fresh eggs to create this traditional omelet.
EGG&MEAT SANDWICH$10.14
A 2 egg sandwich, fried or scrambled with your choice of meat on your choice of bread.
More about Latham '76 Diner
Bellini's Counter - Latham image

 

Bellini's Counter - Latham

624 New Loudon Road, Latham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Bowl$9.95
Start from scratch and build your perfect pasta, or salad!
More about Bellini's Counter - Latham
Restaurant banner

 

Innovo Kitchen

1214 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Innovo Kitchen
Scarlet Knife image

 

Scarlet Knife

195 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Scarlet Knife
