Latham restaurants you'll love

Bellini's Latham
624 New Loudon Road, Latham
|Side 3 Shrimp
|$12.00
|Bellini’s Meatballs
|$14.00
|Chicken Parmesan
|$22.00
Zaitoon Kitchen
471 troy schenectady rd., Latham
|Chicken Kabob Rice Plate
|$12.50
Cage free, veggie fed, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
|Beef and Lamb Minced (Kofta) Rice Plate
|$13.50
Veggie fed, halal ground beef marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
|Chicken Kabob Naan Wraps
|$10.00
Cage free, halal chicken breast chunks marinated in our special sauce and turned over a flaming open grill.
Bella Napoli Italian American Bakery
672 New Loudon Rd, Latham
|Large Italian Mix
|$11.50
Our most famous sub. Comes standard with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicollo, and fresh prosciutto. Can be served hot or cold.
|Small Italian Mix
|$10.50
Our most famous sub. Comes standard with Genoa salami, pepperoni, capicollo, and fresh prosciutto. Can be served hot or cold.
|Ham Egg and Cheese
|$4.90
Our breakfast sandwiches are best served on our plain hard roll!
Latham '76 Diner
722 New Loudon Road, Latham
|'76 WRAP
|$14.49
Chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted mozzarella cheese, and mayo served with a side of BBQ sauce.
|COMBO OMELET
|$11.99
Onions, pepper, ham, bacon and American cheese are all mixed with three fresh eggs to create this traditional omelet.
|EGG&MEAT SANDWICH
|$10.14
A 2 egg sandwich, fried or scrambled with your choice of meat on your choice of bread.
Bellini's Counter - Latham
624 New Loudon Road, Latham
|Large Bowl
|$9.95
Start from scratch and build your perfect pasta, or salad!
Scarlet Knife
195 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham