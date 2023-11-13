Ala Shanghai 468 Troy-Schenectady Rd
468 Troy-Schenectady Rd
Latham, NY 12110
Drinks
N/A Beverage
Appetizers
Dim Sum
- Pork Soup Dumpling$10.00
Steamed Shanghaiese dumpling stuffed with pork and pork broth.
- Crab & Pork Soup Dumpling$12.00
Steamed Shanghaiese dumpling stuffed with crab meat, pork and pork broth.
- Chicken Soup Dumpling$10.00
Steamed Shanghaiese dumpling stuffed with chicken and chicken broth.
- Vegetarian Soup Dumpling$10.00
Steamed dumpling stuffed with vegetables, tofu and vegetarian broth.
- Pork Bao Bun$10.00
Pan fried puffy bao bun stuffed pork.
- Beef Bao Bun$10.00
Pan fried puffy bao bun stuffed beef.
- Chicken Bao Bun$10.00
Steamed puffy bao bun stuffed chicken.
- Pan Fried Pork Dumpling$10.00
Pan fried dumpling stuffed with pork.
- Pork & Leek Dumpling$10.00
Steamed dumpling stuffed with pork and leeks.
- Beef Dumpling$10.00
Steamed dumpling stuffed with beef.
- Chicken Dumpling$10.00
Steamed dumpling stuffed with chicken, cabbage and fungus.
- Shrimp Dumpling$12.00
Steamed dumpling stuffed with shrimp and bamboo.
- Veggie Dumpling$10.00
Steamed dumplings stuffed with cabbage, mushroom, fungus and vermicelli.
- Sticky Rice Shu Mai$10.00
Steamed shu mai stuffed with sticky rice, bamboo and mushroom.
- Seafood Shu Mai$12.00
Steamed shu mai stuffed with shrimp and scallop.
- Chicken Shu Mai$10.00
Steamed shu mai stuffed with chicken and shrimp.
- Beef Shu Mai$10.00
Steamed shu mai stuffed with beef and mushroom.
- Scallion Pancake$6.00
Pan fried thin pancake with green onion.
- Shanghai Spring Roll$5.00
Crispy fried spring roll stuffed napa cabbage and mushroom.
- Crispy Fried Wonton$11.00
Crispy fried wonton stuffed pork and veggie.
- Wonton in Spicy Flavor$12.00
Steamed wonton with cucumber, scallion, sesame seeds, peanut butter and chili oil.
- Dumpling Sampler$14.00
Steamed dumplings with four different stuffing.
Cold Appetizers
- Smoked Fish$12.00
Well fried carp fish in dark sweet soy sauce.
- Drunken Chicken$10.00
Steamed chicken marinated in Shaoxing wine.
- Jelly Fish$10.00
Shredded jelly fish mixed with soy sauce and black vinegar.
- Aster Salad$8.00
Chopped aster green mixed with dried tofu and sesame oil.
- Shanghaiese Dough$8.00
Stewed wheat dough with mushroom, bamboo, dried daylily and peanut in brown sauce.
- Vegetarian Duck$8.00
Tofu roll stuffed with mushroom and bamboo.
- Soy Beef$12.00
Thin sliced beef cooked with five spices and soy.
- Chicken w. Szechuan Flavor$10.00
Steamed chicken marinated in Szechuan hot spices.
- Cucumber Salad$6.00
Cucumber with scallion and sesame oil.
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
Shredded seaweed with vinegar, sugar and sesame seed.
- Cold Sesame Noodle$6.00
Cold noodle with soy sauce, peanut butter, cucumber, scallion and sesame seeds.
Entrees
Chefs Specials
- Crystal Shrimp$24.00
Sauteed baby shrimp with light white sauce.
- Jumbo Shrimp w. Chili Sauce$46.00
Braised jumbo shrimp with onion, pepper and garlic in chili sauce.
- Sauteed Shredded Eel$48.00
Sauteed shredded eel with bean sprout, ginger, garlic and scallion in brown sauce.
- Stewed Fish w. Brown Sauce$36.00
Stewed whole fish with mushroom, bamboo, ginger and scallion in brown sauce.
- Chicken w. Chestnut in Pot$24.00
Stewed chicken with chestnut and scallion in brown sauce.
- Lion's Head w. Brown Sauce$22.00
Stewed large meatball with homemade brown sauce.
- Sizzling Lamb w. Scallion$30.00
Sauteed sliced lamb with scallion in Sha-cha sauce.
- Sea Cucumber w. Brown Sauce$68.00
Stewed sea cucumber with mushroom and bamboo in brown sauce.
- Pumpkin w. Asparagus$16.00
Sauteed pumpkin and asparagus with garlic and fermented black bean.
- Fish Fillet w. Pickled Hot Pepper$26.00
Steamed fillet with pickled Thai chili and pickled jalapeno, garlic and light soy sauce.
- Fava Bean w. Mustard Green$16.00
Sauteed fava bean with mustard green in white sauce.
- Spicy Eight Jewels$20.00
Sauteed shrimp, chicken, pork, bamboo, mushroom, dried tofu, soy bean and peanut in spicy brown sauce.
- Crispy Eel$28.00
Crispy fried shredded eel with brownish sweet and sour sauce.
- House Tangerine Chicken$24.00
Light breaded chicken tender with special made tangerine sauce.
- Scallop w. Bok Choy$46.00
Lightly pan sealed sea scallop with baby bok choy in white ginger sauce.
- Pork Shoulder in Home Style$38.00
Stewed whole pork shoulder in homemade brown sauce.
- Pork Intestine in Pot$24.00
Stewed pork intestine with onion and peppers in pot.
- Pork Intestine w. Pickled Cabbage$24.00
Stewed pork intestine with pickled cabbage and dried chili.
- Pork Intestine w. Jalapeno$24.00
Stewed pork intestine with jalapeno in brown sauce.
- Shrimp w. Spicy Flavor$28.00
Fried shrimp with scallion, peanut and spicy seasoning.
- Shrimp & Chicken w. Brown Sauce$22.00
Sauteed baby shrimp, cubed chicken, celery and mushroom in brown sauce.
Soup
- Shanghai Wonton Soup$12.00+
Wonton stuffed with pork and bok choy in chicken broth.
- Vegetarian Hot & Sour Soup$12.00+
Hot and sour soup with mushroom, bamboo, tofu, fungus and carrot.
- Egg Drop Soup$10.00+
Egg drop thick soup with creamy corn.
- Aunt Sung's Fish Soup$16.00
Shredded fish, bamboo mushroom and cilantro in hot and sour soup.
- Pork w. Tofu & Capsella Soup$15.00
Shredded pork, tofu and chopped capsella in thick soup.
- West Lake Beef Soup$14.00
Minced beef, egg white and cilantro in thick soup.
- Chicken Corn Soup$12.00
Minced chicken with creamy corn and egg drop soup.
- Seafood Tofu Soup$18.00
- Yan-Du-Xian Casserole$32.00
Traditional Shanghaiese soup with salted pork, pork belly, bamboo and tofu knots.
- Lion's Head Casserole$24.00
Large meat balls with bok choy and vermicelli noodle in soup.
- Home Style Casserole$36.00
Family style soup with shrimp, chicken, pork belly, mushroom, bamboo, ham, napa cabbage and vermicelli noodle.
- Fish Head Casserole$24.00
Stewed fish head with mushroom, bamboo, tofu and bean noodle in soup.
Seafood
- Spicy Seafood Pot$30.00
Sauteed sea scallop, shrimp, squid and fish fillet with onion and leeks in spicy brown sauce.
- Shrimp w. Salty Egg Yolk$28.00
Sauteed light breaded shrimp with mashed salty egg yolk.
- Salt & Pepper Shrimp$28.00
Crispy fried shrimp with garlic, scallion, salt and pepper.
- Shrimp w. Honey Walnut$28.00
Light breaded shrimp marinated with sweet mayonnaise and honey walnut.
- Shrimp w. Asparagus$28.00
Sauteed shrimp with asparagus in light white sauce.
- General Tso's Shrimp$28.00
Sauteed light breaded shrimp with General Tso's sauce and broccoli.
- Sesame Shrimp$28.00
Sauteed light breaded shrimp with brownish sweet and sour sauce and sesame seeds.
- Salt & Pepper Squid$22.00
Fried squid with chopped garlic, scallion, chili pepper and salt.
- Clam w. Black Bean Sauce$20.00
Sauteed clam with garlic, scallion in black bean sauce.
- Scallop w. Bok Choy$45.00
Pan sealed sea scallop with bok choy in ginger white sauce.
- Scallop w. Garlic Sauce$45.00
Light breaded sea scallop with peppers in garlic sauce.
- Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce$28.00
Sauteed shrimp with peas in egg drop sauce.
- Salt & Pepper Whole Shrimp$28.00
Fried whole shrimp with garlic, scallion, salt and pepper.
- Shrimp w. Scramble Egg$24.00
Scramble egg with baby shrimp and scallion.
- Kung Po Shrimp$28.00
Sauteed shrimp with dried chili, celery and peanut in brown sauce.
- Shrimp w. Veggie$28.00
Sauteed shrimp with vegetables in white sauce.
- Shrimp w. Broccoli$28.00
- Shrimp w. Eggplant$28.00
- Salt & Pepper Scallop$45.00
Fried sea scallop with garlic, scallion, salt and pepper.
Fish
- Fish Belly w. Brown Sauce$28.00
Stewed middle part of carp with ginger and scallion in brown sauce.
- Sweet & Sour Whole Fish$32.00
Crispy fried sea bass with sweet and sour sauce.
- Whole Fish w. Hot Pepper$32.00
Steamed sea bass with pickled hot pepper and light soy sauce.
- Fish w. Chili Bean Sauce$32.00
Stewed sea bass with ginger, garlic, scallion and chili bean sauce.
- Steamed Whole Flounder$32.00
Steamed whole flounder with ginger and scallion in light soy sauce.
- Pan Fried Whole Flounder$32.00
Pan fried whole flounder with ginger and scallion in light soy sauce.
- Crispy Fish Fillet$26.00
Crispy fried flounder fillet with sweet, sour and spicy sauce.
- Fish Fillet in Spicy Broth$28.00
Sliced flounder fillet with Chinese cabbage and vermicelli in Szechuan style chili broth.
- Fish Fillet w. Wine Sauce$24.00
Sauteed flounder fillet with black fungus in Shaoxin wine sauce.
- Fish Fillet w. Snow Pea$24.00
Sauteed flounder fillet with snow pea and bamboo shoot in white sauce.
- Fish Fillet w. Onion & Mushroom$24.00
Sauteed flounder fillet with onion and straw mushroom in brown sauce.
- Fish Fillet w. Sweet & Sour Sauce$24.00
Light breaded fillet with sweet and sour sauce.
- Steamed Sea Bass$32.00
Steamed sea bass with ginger and scallion in light soy sauce.
- Sea Bass w. Brown Sauce$32.00
Stewed sea bass with mushroom and bamboo in brown sauce.
- Fish Fillet w. Pickled Cabbage$26.00
Fish Fillet with pickled cabbage, garlic and dried chili in hot soup
Poultry
- Peking Duck$56.00+
Crispy roasted duck serves with scallion, cucumber and hoisin sauce in a steamed bread.
- Crispy Smoked Duck$28.00
Crispy deep fried smoked duck. Half duck per order.
- Chicken w. Black Bean Sauce$18.00
Sauteed sliced chicken with onion and peppers in black bean sauce. Serves on a sizzling skillet.
- Chicken w. Vegetables$18.00
Sauteed sliced chicken with snow pea, mushroom, bamboo shoot and carrot in brown sauce.
- Chicken w. Eggplant$18.00
Sauteed sliced chicken with eggplant in brown sauce.
- General Tso's Chicken$20.00
Crispy breaded chicken with spicy, sweet and sour sauce.
- Sesame Chicken$20.00
Crispy breaded chicken with sweet and sour sauce and sesame seeds.
- Orange Flavored Chicken$20.00
Crispy breaded chicken with spicy, sweet and sour sauce.
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$20.00
Crispy breaded chicken, onion and pepper in sweet and sour sauce.
- Chicken w. Cashew Nut$18.00
Sauteed diced chicken with cashew nuts and celery in brown sauce
- Kung Po Chicken$18.00
Sauteed diced chicken with celery, peanut and spicy pepper in brown sauce.
- Hot & Spicy Chicken$18.00
Sauteed light breaded chicken with garlic, scallion and dried hot chili pepper.
- Chicken w. Broccoli$18.00
Sauteed sliced chicken with broccoli in brown sauce.
- Chicken w. Snow Pea & Mushroom$18.00
Sauteed sliced chicken with snow pea and mushroom in white sauce.
- Chicken w. Bok Choy$18.00
Sauteed sliced chicken with bok choy in white sauce.
- Chicken w. Scrambled Egg$18.00
Scramble egg with shredded chicken and scallion.
- Chicken w. String Bean$16.00
Sauteed shredded chicken with green bean in brown sauce.
- Chicken w. Garlic Sauce$18.00
Sauteed shredded chicken with peppers in garlic sauce.
- Chicken w. Peas$16.00
Sauteed shredded chicken with pea in white sauce.
- Rainbow Chicken$18.00
Sauteed shredded chicken with vegetables in white sauce.
- Chicken w. Asparagus$18.00
Beef
- Beef w. Dried Tofu & Pepper$20.00
Sauteed shredded beef with dried tofu, jalapeno and light soy sauce.
- Crispy Shredded Beef$24.00
Crispy fried shredded beef marinated with brownish sweet and sour sauce.
- Beef w. Scallion$24.00
Sauteed sliced beef with scallion and bamboo shoot in light soy sauce.
- Pepper Steak$22.00
Sauteed sliced beef with green pepper and onion in brown sauce.
- Orange Flavored Beef$26.00
Crispy light breaded beef with orange flavored sweet and sour sauce.
- Sesame Beef$26.00
Crispy light breaded beef with brownish sweet & sour sauce, topping with sesame seeds.
- Beef in Szechuan Style$24.00
Stewed beef shank with chili pepper in Szechuan style.
- Sliced Beef in Spicy Broth$28.00
Sliced beef with Chinese cabbage and vermicelli in Szechuan style chili broth.
- Sizzling Beef w. Vegetables$24.00
Sauteed sliced beef with mixed vegetables in brown sauce. Serve on a sizzling skillet.
- Beef w. Broccoli$22.00
Sauteed sliced beef with broccoli in brown sauce.
- Spicy Shredded Beef$24.00
Fried shredded beef with jalapeno and spicy flavor..
- Beef w. String Bean$20.00
Sauteed shredded beef with green bean in brown sauce.
- Beef w. Pickled Cabbage$26.00
Sliced beef with pickled cabbage and dried chili in soup.
- Beef w. Oyster Sauce$24.00
Sauteed sliced beef with pickled chili and green vegetable.
Pork
- Ribs in Wuxi Style$24.00
Stewed baby ribs with ginger, scallion, black vinegar, wine, soy sauce and sugar in Wuxi style.
- Sweet & Sour Ribs$20.00
Stewed chopped ribs with ginger in brownish sweet and sour sauce.
- Salt & Pepper Pork Chop$20.00
Crispy fried boneless pork chop with salt and pepper.
- Tong-Po Pork$28.00
Traditional stewed pork belly Shanghai style. Tender and favorable. Significant dish in authentic cooking.
- Pork Belly w. Chestnut$24.00
Stewed pork belly with chestnut in brown sauce.
- Pork Belly w. Tofu Knot$24.00
Stewed pork belly with tofu knots in brown sauce.
- Double Cooked Pork$18.00
Sauteed steamed thin pork belly with cabbage, pepper, and mushroom in spicy brown sauce.
- Pork w. Garlic Sauce$18.00
Sauteed shredded pork w. peppers in garlic sauce.
- Smoked Pork w. Vegeatbles$20.00
Sauteed smoked pork with asparagus, snow pea, mushroom and carrot.
- Smoked Pork w. Jalapeno$20.00
Sauteed smoked pork with jalapeno pepper.
- Smoked Pork w. Leeks$20.00
Sauteed smoked pork with leeks.
- Mo Shu$18.00
Sauteed shredded pork with vegetables. Serves with 4 pancakes.
- Peking Pork Chop$20.00
Fried pork chop with sweet and sour sauce.
- Pork w. Veggie$18.00
Sauteed sliced pork with vegetables in brown sauce.
- Sweet & Sour Pork$18.00
Fried sliced pork with sweet and sour sauce.
- Pork w. Salted Veggie$18.00
Shredded pork with salted veggie and bamboo in white sauce
- Pork w. Fungus$18.00
Sauteed sliced pork with black fungus and scallion in white sauce.
- Pork w. String Bean$18.00
Sauteed shredded pork with green bean in brown sauce.
Vegetable
- Bok Choy w. Tofu Skin$15.00
Sauteed baby bok-choy with tofu skin in white sauce.
- Bok Choy w. Mushroom$15.00
Sauteed baby bok-choy with Shitaki mushroom.
- Sauteed Pea Shoot$18.00
Sauteed snow pea shoots and leaves with light white sauce.
- Pea Shoot w. Crab Meat$20.00
Sauteed snow pea shoots and leaves, topping w. crab meat.
- Pea Shoot w. Mushrooms$20.00
Sauteed snow pea shoots and leaves, topping w. mixed mushrooms.
- Chinese Broccoli w. Fresh Garlic$16.00
Sauteed Chinese Broccoli w. fresh garlic in white sauce.
- Sauteed String Bean$14.00
Sauteed string bean with ground pork and garlic.
- Eggplant w. Garlic Sauce$14.00
Sauteed Chinese eggplant with ground pork in garlic sauce.
- Mixed Vegetables$16.00
Sauteed broccoli, snow pea, mushroom, bok-choy, carrot and water chestnut in brown sauce.
- Salted Veggie w. Soy Bean & Tofu Sheet$14.00
Sauteed salted mustard green with soy bean and tofu noodle in light white sauce.
- Salted Veggie w. Fried Tofu$15.00
Fried tofu with salted mustard green and soy bean in light brown sauce.
- Tofu w. Crab Meat$16.00
Steamed silky tofu topping with crab meat sauce.
- Ma-Po Tofu$14.00
Sauteed silky tofu with ground pork in Szechuan style.
- Tofu Home Style$15.00
Fried tofu with asparagus, mushroom, bamboo shoot and pepper in spicy brown sauce.
- Vegetarian Pork Chop$15.00
Crispy fried tofu-made fake pork chop with salt and pepper.
- Vegetarian Sausage w. Pepper$15.00
Sauteed tofu-made sausage w. jalapeno and onion in brown sauce.
- Hot & Spicy Vegetarian Chicken$15.00
Sauteed fried tofu-made chicken with hot spices.
- Vegetarian Chicken w. Fungus$15.00
Sauteed tofu-made chicken with fungus and soy bean in light brown sauce.
- Pea Shoot w. Shrimp$22.00
Sauteed pea shoot with white sauce and baby shrimps.
- Sauteed Bok Choy$14.00
Sauteed bok choy with white sauce.
- Broccoli w. Garlic Sauce$12.00
Sauteed broccoli with spicy garlic sauce.
- Sweet & Sour Tofu$15.00
Fried tofu with onion and pepper in sweet and sour sauce.
Noodle & Rice
- Rice Cake w. Pork & Capsella$16.00
Stir fried rice cake with pork, capsella and bamboo shoot.
- Yang Chow Fried Rice$18.00
Stir fried rice with shrimp, chicken, ham, green pea, onion and scallion.
- Beef Chow Fun$16.00
Stir fried chow fun noodle with sliced beef, bean spout, onion and scallion.
- Singapore Rice Noodle$18.00
Stir fried rice noodle with shrimp, chicken, ham, onion and pepper in curry flavor.
- Spicy Minced Pork Noodle$12.00
Lo mein noodle with spicy meat sauce.
- Smoked Pork Fried Rice$20.00
House special fried rice with Chinese sausage, smoked pork, asparagus, onion and scallion.
- Egg Fried Rice$8.00
Fried rice with scallion and egg.
- Noodle w. Scallion$8.00
Lo mein noodle with fried scallion oil and soy.
- Pan Fried Noodle$9.00
Crispy fried noodle topping with
- Lo Mein$7.00
Stir fried lo mein noodle with
- Rice Cake$7.00
Stir fried rice cake with
- Rice Noodle$7.00
Stir fried skinny rice noodle with
- Chow Fun$8.00
Stir fried chow fun noodle with
- Fried Rice$6.00
Fried rice with
- Seafood Noodle Soup$16.00
Noodle bowl with seafood and veggie.
- House Noodle Soup$16.00
Noodle bowl with shrimp, pork, chicken and veggie.
- Pork w. Salted Veggie NS$14.00
Noodle bowl with shredded pork and salted veggie.
- Pork w. Szechuan Pickle NS$14.00
Noodle bowl with shredded pork and Szechuan pickle.
- Smoked Fish NS$15.00
Noodle bowl with smoked fish.
- Soy Beef NS$15.00
Noodle bowl with soy beef and bok choy.
- Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Noodle bowl with sliced chicken and veggie.
- Shrimp Noodle Soup$15.00
Noodle bowl with shrimp and veggie.
- Plain Noodle Soup$6.00
Plain Noodle in broth.
- Plain Lo Mein$7.00
- Plain Fried Rice$6.00
Dessert & Sides
Dessert
- Red Bean Pancake$6.00
Crispy pancake stuffed with red bean paste.
- Red Bean Bao Bun$6.00
Steamed puffy bun stuffed with red bean paste.
- Eight Jewels Sticky Rice$10.00
Steamed sticky rice topped with dried fruit and stuffed with red bean paste in the middle.
- Tiny Rice Ball In Sweet Soup$10.00
Tiny rice ball with fermented glutinous rice and osmanthus in sweet thick soup.
- Home-made Ice Cream$3.00
Home made ice cream with black sesame, green tea or red bean flavor.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are an authentic Chinese restaurant serving traditional Shanghainese cuisine since February 22, 2010. Whether it’s soup dumplings, dim sum, a quick lunch or a plentiful dinner, we will provide you with the real Chinese flavor.
468 Troy-Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110