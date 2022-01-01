Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Glens Falls

Go
Glens Falls restaurants
Toast

Glens Falls restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Epicurean Feast @ Medline - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)

10 Glens Falls, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Epicurean Feast @ Medline - (EMPLOYEES ONLY)
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Rock Hill Bakehouse

18 Curran Lane, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Rock Hill Bakehouse

