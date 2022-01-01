Quesadillas in Glens Falls
Glens Falls restaurants that serve quesadillas
Spot Coffee
221 Glen Street, Glens Falls
|Quesadilla
|$11.25
|Quesadilla with Chicken
|$13.20
Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
184 Glen Street, Glens Falls
|Steak Quesadilla
|$18.00
Wheat tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese and tender sliced steak, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
|Stout BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$18.00
A wheat tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, and pulled Stout-BBQ chicken. Served with chipotle-ranch.
|Loaded Veggie Quesadilla
|$18.00
A wheat tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms, onion, roasted corn & poblanos. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL
Downtown Social
190 Glen St, Glens Falls
|BBQ Brisket Quesadilla
|$10.99
brisket, crispy onions, cheddar, bbq sauce
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$10.99
pulled pork, broccolini slaw, cheddar, carolina bbq
|Quesadilla Sampler
|$16.99
half of each of our signature quesadillas