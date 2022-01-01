Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Glens Falls

Glens Falls restaurants
Glens Falls restaurants that serve quesadillas

Spot Coffee image

 

Spot Coffee

221 Glen Street, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.25
Quesadilla with Chicken$13.20
More about Spot Coffee
Item pic

 

Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger

184 Glen Street, Glens Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$18.00
Wheat tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese and tender sliced steak, served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Stout BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$18.00
A wheat tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, and pulled Stout-BBQ chicken. Served with chipotle-ranch.
Loaded Veggie Quesadilla$18.00
A wheat tortilla grilled with cheddar cheese, portobello mushrooms, onion, roasted corn & poblanos. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
More about Davidson Brothers & Backdoor Burger
Downtown Social image

PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL

Downtown Social

190 Glen St, Glens Falls

Avg 4.1 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Brisket Quesadilla$10.99
brisket, crispy onions, cheddar, bbq sauce
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$10.99
pulled pork, broccolini slaw, cheddar, carolina bbq
Quesadilla Sampler$16.99
half of each of our signature quesadillas
More about Downtown Social

