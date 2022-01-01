Keene restaurants you'll love

Keene restaurants
Toast
  • Keene

Keene's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Vietnamese
Must-try Keene restaurants

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

189 West St., Keene

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
More about D'Angelo
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

55 West Street, Keene

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
English Muffin$0.55
Toasted to Order.
Bacon - Crafted with top-quality pork is smoked with hardwood chips and cooked to perfection$1.10
Serving Size is 3 Slices.
2 Eggs Any Style$1.10
More about Cafe Services
Restaurant banner

 

Mama McDonough's Irish Pub

80 Airport Road, Keene

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mama McDonough's Irish Pub
The Phonky Noodle image

SALADS • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

The Phonky Noodle

11 Central Sq, Keene

Avg 3.7 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flank Steak Pho$11.50
Rice Noodle, Broth, aromatic Spices & fresh Herbs, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro, Basil, Lime.
Personalize your phờ by adding an optional 1/2 Bánh Mì and/or one or more item from our list of Ad-ons.
Vegetarian Spring Roll$7.00
Crispy wrap filled with Cabbage, Carrots, Bean Vermicelli and served with Sweet Chili Sauce. Three per order.
Fresh Roll- Shrimp$7.50
Rice wrap, shrimp, mint, lettuce, cucumber, bean vermicelli
More about The Phonky Noodle
Map

