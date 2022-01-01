Greenfield restaurants you'll love

Greenfield restaurants
Toast
  • Greenfield

Greenfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Must-try Greenfield restaurants

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

68 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Magpie image

PIZZA

Magpie

21 Bank Row, Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$10.00
BYO Pizza$9.50
Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
More about Magpie
DA image

 

DA

68 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
More about DA
Hope & Olive image

 

Hope & Olive

44 Hope Street, Greenfield

Avg 4.5 (1579 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp & Grits$13.00
cauliflower, pea, paneer, carrot, radish, cilantro chutney
Side French Fries$3.00
Fresh cut, house made potato fries.
Scampi$24.50
lobster, shrimp, in tomato, shallot, fennel, garlic, red pepper, pernod butter, herb pesto, with linguini or GF penne
More about Hope & Olive
Denny’s Pantry image

 

Denny’s Pantry

469 Bernardston rd, Greenfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#5 Corned Beef Hash$8.99
Two Eggs, Corned Beef Hash, Home Fries, and Toast
#4 Pancakes$8.50
Three Pancakes, and Bacon or Sausage
#11 Country Fried Steak$9.99
Two Eggs, Country Fried Steak covered in Country Style Gravy, served with Home Fries, and Toast
More about Denny’s Pantry
Thai Blue Ginger image

 

Thai Blue Ginger

298 Main St, Greenfield

Avg 4.4 (300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon (4 pieces)$4.50
Homemade fried wonton skins filled with cream cheese, vegetables, and imitated crab meat. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crazy Noodle
Wide noodles with eggs, onions, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, zucchini, Thai basil in a spicy garlic sauce.
Chicken Coconut Soup$4.00
A chicken and mushrooms soup made from coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, and lime juice topped with cilantro.
More about Thai Blue Ginger

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenfield

Caesar Salad

Map

