Greenfield restaurants you'll love

D'Angelo
68 Mohawk Trail, Greenfield
|Popular items
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
PIZZA
Magpie
21 Bank Row, Greenfield
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
|BYO Pizza
|$9.50
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Hope & Olive
44 Hope Street, Greenfield
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Grits
|$13.00
cauliflower, pea, paneer, carrot, radish, cilantro chutney
|Side French Fries
|$3.00
Fresh cut, house made potato fries.
|Scampi
|$24.50
lobster, shrimp, in tomato, shallot, fennel, garlic, red pepper, pernod butter, herb pesto, with linguini or GF penne
Denny’s Pantry
469 Bernardston rd, Greenfield
|Popular items
|#5 Corned Beef Hash
|$8.99
Two Eggs, Corned Beef Hash, Home Fries, and Toast
|#4 Pancakes
|$8.50
Three Pancakes, and Bacon or Sausage
|#11 Country Fried Steak
|$9.99
Two Eggs, Country Fried Steak covered in Country Style Gravy, served with Home Fries, and Toast
Thai Blue Ginger
298 Main St, Greenfield
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon (4 pieces)
|$4.50
Homemade fried wonton skins filled with cream cheese, vegetables, and imitated crab meat. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
|Crazy Noodle
Wide noodles with eggs, onions, carrots, cabbage, broccoli, zucchini, Thai basil in a spicy garlic sauce.
|Chicken Coconut Soup
|$4.00
A chicken and mushrooms soup made from coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, and lime juice topped with cilantro.