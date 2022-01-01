Holyoke restaurants you'll love
More about D'Angelo
D'Angelo
2175 Northampton Street, Holyoke
|Popular items
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Root Beer
More about Gateway City Arts
Gateway City Arts
92 Race St, Holyoke
|Popular items
|The Fig
|$9.00
Blue, asiago, monterey jack, prosciutto, figs, balsamic. *10 - 15 min prep
|The Tomato Classic
|$9.00
Asiago, tomato, basil, balsamic. *10 - 15 min prep
|Chicken Paprikash
|$12.00
Traditional Czech stewed chicken, spices, served with rice
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
1 Sullivan Road, Holyoke
|Popular items
|Herbed Turkey Burger
|$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
|Tuna Melt
|$6.00
Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese
|Side Garden Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
More about Comfort Bagel
BAGELS
Comfort Bagel
1 Open Square Way, Holyoke
|Popular items
|Half Dozen Bagels
|$11.00
|1 + 1/2 Dozen Bagels
|$31.50
|Dozen Bagels
|$21.00
More about Holyoke Community College MGM Culinary Arts Institute
Holyoke Community College MGM Culinary Arts Institute
164 Race Street, Holyoke