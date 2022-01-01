Florence restaurants you'll love

Florence's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Bagels
Must-try Florence restaurants

JJ's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

JJ's Tavern

99 Main Street Unit B, Florence

Avg 4.4 (818 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Italian seasoned mozzarella, light fried served w/ marinara
Wings 6PC$10.00
Jumbo breaded bone-in wings served w/ choice of sauce
Quesadilla$10.00
Grilled tortilla w/ jack cheese, jalapeno black bean corn salsa w/ salsa & sour cream
More about JJ's Tavern
Artifact Cider Project image

 

Artifact Cider Project

34 N Maple St Unit #15, Florence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Feels Like Home (4-Pack)$12.00
ABV 5.4% | Fruity and unfiltered | Fermented on rum-soaked oak chips
Mulling Kit$32.00
Every kit includes two bottles of our cider, an Artifact mug, and a spice blend created by our cidermaker (along with his instructions to make hot mulled cider at home).
Spices featured in the blend are star anise, cinnamon, black cardamom, long pepper, cloves, sassafras, lucknow fennel, mace, and juniper.
Hoodie Sweatshirt (Black on Black)$30.00
Artifact logo hooded sweatshirt
More about Artifact Cider Project
FLORENCE Tandem Bagel Company: image

 

FLORENCE Tandem Bagel Company:

1 North Main Street, Florence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Tandem Classic$8.99
Plain cream cheese, lox, tomatoes, red onions, and capers.
Spicy Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeno's, and chipotle mayo.
Plain Bagel$1.39
More about FLORENCE Tandem Bagel Company:
