Florence restaurants you'll love
Florence's top cuisines
Must-try Florence restaurants
More about JJ's Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
JJ's Tavern
99 Main Street Unit B, Florence
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Italian seasoned mozzarella, light fried served w/ marinara
|Wings 6PC
|$10.00
Jumbo breaded bone-in wings served w/ choice of sauce
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Grilled tortilla w/ jack cheese, jalapeno black bean corn salsa w/ salsa & sour cream
More about Artifact Cider Project
Artifact Cider Project
34 N Maple St Unit #15, Florence
|Popular items
|Feels Like Home (4-Pack)
|$12.00
ABV 5.4% | Fruity and unfiltered | Fermented on rum-soaked oak chips
|Mulling Kit
|$32.00
Every kit includes two bottles of our cider, an Artifact mug, and a spice blend created by our cidermaker (along with his instructions to make hot mulled cider at home).
Spices featured in the blend are star anise, cinnamon, black cardamom, long pepper, cloves, sassafras, lucknow fennel, mace, and juniper.
|Hoodie Sweatshirt (Black on Black)
|$30.00
Artifact logo hooded sweatshirt
More about FLORENCE Tandem Bagel Company:
FLORENCE Tandem Bagel Company:
1 North Main Street, Florence
|Popular items
|The Tandem Classic
|$8.99
Plain cream cheese, lox, tomatoes, red onions, and capers.
|Spicy Tandem Sandwich
|$6.99
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeno's, and chipotle mayo.
|Plain Bagel
|$1.39