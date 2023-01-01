American Legion Post 28 - 63 Riverside Drive
Open today 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
63 Riverside Drive, Florence MA 01062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tellus & the Satellite Bar - 150 Main St L2
No Reviews
150 Main St L2 Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurant
Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
4.3 • 594
60 Masonic St, Suite D Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurant