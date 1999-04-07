Tellus & the Satellite Bar - 150 Main St L2
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 12:00 am
Location
150 Main St L2, Northampton MA 01060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Northampton
Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
4.3 • 594
60 Masonic St, Suite D Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurant