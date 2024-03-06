- Home
- /
- Northampton
- /
- Joe's Cafe - 33 Market Street
Joe's Cafe 33 Market Street
No reviews yet
33 Market Street
Northampton, MA 01060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
NON-PIZZA
Appetizers
- Boneless Chicken Tenders$11.99
Choose your flavor and sauce
- Bone-in Chicken Wings$11.99
Choose your flavor and sauce
- Nashville Boneless Tenders$12.99
Nashville seasoning and tossed in Mike's Hot Honey
- Nashville Bone-In Wings$12.99
Nashville seasoning and tossed in Mike's Hot Honey
- French Fries$4.99+
- Onion Rings$4.99+
- Meatball Casserole$10.99
Baked with marinara and mozzarella
- Sausage Casserole$10.99
Baked with marinara and mozzarella
- Fried Calamari$12.99
Freshly breaded, fried, and served with cocktail sauce
- Fried Shrimp$11.99
Freshly breaded, fried, and served with chipotle mayo
- Zuppa de Mussels$13.99
Cooked to order in your favorite sauce
- Zuppa de Clams$19.99
Cooked to order in your favorite sauce
- Super Bowl$16.99
Combination of mussels and four clams
- Garlic Bread with Cheese$5.99+
- Garlic Bread$4.99+
Salads
- Garden Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, romaine, tomato, carrots, and assorted garden vegetables
- Joe's House Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, romaine, chopped egg, bacon bits, tomato, croutons, carrots, topped with Parmesan cheese and tossed with our house dressing.
- Italian Salad Bowl$13.50
Mixed greens, romaine, pepperoni, sliced egg, garbanzo beans, carrots, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, pepponcini, Kalamata olives* (may contain pits)
- Antipasto$13.99+
Italian cold cuts, provolone cheese, sliced egg, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, mixed greens, romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives* (may contain pits)
- Pan Seared Mushroom Salad$13.99
Portobello, shiitake, and oyster mushrooms cooked in balsamic vinegar with walnuts, tomatoes, and golden raisins. Served over mixed greens and topped with crumbled gorgonzola.
- Pear and Endive Salad$11.99
Grinders
- Ham and Provolone$7.99+
- Eggplant Parmesan$7.99+
Marinara and provolone
- Chicken Parmesan$7.99+
Marinara and provolone
- Italian Cold Cut$7.99+
Provolone - served toasted or not toasted
- Sausage$7.99+
Marinara and provolone
- Meatball$7.99+
Marinara and provolone
- Chicken Cutlet$7.99+
Breaded and fried chicken breast with provolone
Dinner Specials
- Chicken Piccata$21.99
sauteed with garlic, capers, artichoke hearts, white wine, and lemon
- Chicken Diablo$21.99
sauteed with onions, mushrooms, red peppers, and hot peppers in a spicy sauce. Tossed with linguini
- Chicken Marsala$21.99
Sauteed with garlic and mushrooms in a savory Marsala wine sauce. Tossed with linguini.
- Lemon Chicken$21.99
Sauteed in a white wine sauce complemented by lemon and garlic.
- Chicken Cacciatore$21.99
Sauteed with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, red wine, and marinara. Served over linguini.
- Chicken Parmesan$21.99
Breaded and fried chicken breast baked with marinara and mozzarella. Serve with a side of spaghetti and marinara.
- Chicken Saltimbocca$22.99
Chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, Prosciutto, and spinach. Pan-seared and cooked in a creamy Marsala mushroom sauce. Served over linguini.
- Mussels over linguini$19.99
- Clams over linguini$24.99
- Clams and Mussels over Linguini$22.99
- Shrimp Scampi$22.99
Shrimp sauteed with garlic, lemon, white wine, and tomatoes. Tossed with linguini.
- Baked Ziti$14.99
Ziti tossed with our homemade marinara and topped with mozzarella. Baked en casserole.
- Eggplant Parmesan$20.99
Breaded and fried eggplant baked with mozzarella and marinara.
- Fettucini Puttanesca$17.99
Kalamata olives*, capers, anchovies, roasted garlic, hot peppers sauteed to order wtih our marinara sauce (*may contain pits)
- Oven Baked Lasagna$16.99
Our robust meat sauce layered with ricotta, marinara, and noodles. Topped with mozzarella and baked en casserole.
- Fettucini Alfredo$16.99
Pasta
- Pasta with Marinara$4.99+
- Pasta with Meatballs$7.99+
- Pasta with Meat Sauce$7.99+
- Pasta with Sausage$7.99+
- Pasta with Mushroom Sauce$5.99+
Sliced button mushrooms tossed in marianar
- Pasta wtih Fresh Garlic and Olive Oil$5.99+
- Pasta with Pesto Sauce$7.99+
Blend of basil, garlic, walnuts, parmesan cheeese, and EVOO
- Small Pasta with Marinara$4.99
- Small Pasta with Meatballs$7.99
- Small Pasta with Meat Sauce$7.99
- Small Pasta with Sausage$7.99
- Small Pasta with Mushroom Sauce$5.99
- Small Pasta with Fresh Garlic and Olive Oil$5.99
- Small Pasta with Pesto Sauce$7.99
Blend of basil, garlic, walnuts, parmesan, and EVOO
PIZZA
Create Your Own Pizza
- 10" Little Joe Pizza$8.50
Topped with red sauce and mozzarella - build your own pizza!
- 12" Small Pizza$11.00
Topped with red sauce and mozzarella - build your own pizza!
- 14" Large Pizza$14.50
Topped with red sauce and mozzarella - build your own pizza!
- 10" Cauliflower Crust (contains egg and dairy)$11.50
Topped with red sauce and mozzarella - build your own pizza!
- 10" Gluten Free Crust$11.50
Topped with red sauce and mozzarella - build your own pizza!
10" Little Joe Specialty Pizzas
- 10" "Little Joe" Joe's House Special$12.00
Peppers, pepperoni, hamburg, onion, red sauce, mozzarella
- 10" Little Joe Pesto Primavera$11.50
Broccoli, green peppers, pesto, red sauce, and mozzarella (contains walnuts)
- 10" Little Joe Mexican Pizza$11.50
Hamburg, jalapenos, olives*(*may contain pits), lettuce, chili powder, red sauce, mozzarella
- 10" Little Joe Buffalo Chicken$11.00
Breaded chicken, hot sauce, gorgonzola, red sauce, mozzarella
- 10" Little Joe Margherita Pizza$11.50
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- 10" "Little Joe" Hawaiian Pizza$10.50
Ham, pineapple, red sauce, mozzarella
- 10" Little Joe White Spinach Pizza$10.50
Rich garlic cream sauce base, spinach, mozzarella
- 10" "Little Joe" Scampi Pizza$12.00
Shrimp, fresh tomato and garlic sauce, mozzarella
- 10" "Little Joe" Mushroom Medley Pizza$11.00
Shiitake, oyster, portobello, red saue, mozzarella
- 10" "Little Joe" BBQ Chicken Pizza$12.00
Breaded chicken, bbq sauce, caramelized onions, bacon, red sauce, mozzarella
12" Small Specialty Pizzas
- 12" "Small" Joe's House Special (The #10)$15.25
Peppers, pepperoni, hamburg, onion, red sauce, mozzarella
- 12" Small Pesto Primavera$14.75
Broccoli, green peppers, pesto, red sauce, and mozzarella (contains walnuts)
- 12" "Small" Mexican Pizza$14.75
Hamburg, jalapenos, olives*(*may contain pits), lettuce, chili powder, red sauce, mozzarella
- 12" "Small" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Breaded chicken, hot sauce, gorgonzola, red sauce, mozzarella
- 12" "Small" Margherita Pizza$14.75
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- 12" "Small" Hawaiian Pizza$13.50
Ham, pineapple, red sauce, mozzarella
- 12" "Small" White Spinach Pizza$13.50
Rich garlic cream sauce base, spinach, mozzarella
- 12" "Small" Scampi Pizza$15.00
Shrimp, fresh tomato and garlic sauce, mozzarella
- 12" "Small" Mushroom Medley Pizza$14.75
Shiitake, oyster, portobello, red saue, mozzarella
- 12" "Small" BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.25
Breaded chicken, bbq sauce, caramelized onions, bacon, red sauce, mozzarella
14" Large Specialty Pizzas
- 14" "Large" Joe's House Special (The #10)$19.50
Peppers, pepperoni, hamburg, onion, red sauce, mozzarella
- 14" "Large" Pesto Primavera$19.00
Broccoli, green peppers, pesto, red sauce, and mozzarella (contains walnuts)
- 14" "Large" Mexican Pizza$19.00
Hamburg, jalapenos, olives*(*may contain pits), lettuce, chili powder, red sauce, mozzarella
- 14" "Large" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Breaded chicken, hot sauce, gorgonzola, red sauce, mozzarella
- 14" "Large" Margherita Pizza$19.00
Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- 14" "Large" Hawaiian Pizza$17.50
Ham, pineapple, red sauce, mozzarella
- 14" "Large" White Spinach Pizza$17.50
Rich garlic cream sauce base, spinach, mozzarella
- 14" "Large" Scampi Pizza$19.50
Shrimp, fresh tomato and garlic sauce, mozzarella
- 14" "Large" Mushroom Medley Pizza$19.00
Shiitake, oyster, portobello, red saue, mozzarella
- 14" "Large" BBQ Chicken Pizza$19.50
Breaded chicken, bbq sauce, caramelized onions, bacon, red sauce, mozzarella
10" Gluten Free Specialty Pizza
- 10" Gluten Free House Special$15.00
- 10" Gluten Free Pesto Primavera$14.50
- 10" Gluten Free Haiwaiin$14.00
- 10" Gluten Free Mexican Pizza$14.50
- 10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
- 10" Gluten Free Margherita Pizza$14.00
- 10" Gluten Free White Spinach Pizza$13.50
- 10" Gluten Free Shrimp Scampi Pizza$15.00
- 10" Gluten Free Mushroom Medley Pizza$14.00
- 10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza`$15.00
10" Cauliflower Specialty Pizza (contains egg and dairy)
- 10" Cauliflower House Special$15.00
- 10" Cauliflower Pesto Primavera$14.50
- 10" Cauliflower Hawaiian$14.50
- 10" Cauliflower Mexican Pizza$14.50
- 10" Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken$14.00
- 10" Cauliflower Margherita Pizza$14.00
- 10" Cauliflower White Spinach Pizza$13.50
- 10" Cauliflower Shrimp Scampi Pizza$15.00
- 10" Cauliflower Mushroom Medley Pizza$14.00
- 10" Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
33 Market Street, Northampton, MA 01060