American
Burgers

Wurst Haus

8 Reviews

$

27 Pleasant Street

Northampton, MA 01060

Popular Items

Cheesecurds
Large Fries
Tenders

VORSPEISEN / STARTERS

Bavarian Style Pretzel

$12.00

Cheesecurds

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$11.00

Flammkuchen

$11.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Potato Pancakes

$9.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Sausage Sampler

$22.00

Tenders

$11.00

Wings

$14.00

Wurst Haus Fries

$10.00

WÜRSTE / SAUSAGES

Beyond Sausage

$9.00

Classic Bratwurst

$10.00

Frankfurter

$9.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$10.00

Smoked Chicken + Apple

$10.00

Wild Boar

$10.00

POMME FRITTES

Small Fries

$5.00

Large Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$8.00

SIDES

Beer Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Pickles

$1.00

Sauerkraut

$1.00

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

27 Pleasant Street, Northampton, MA 01060

Directions

