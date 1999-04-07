Restaurant header imageView gallery

Progression Brewing Company

173 Reviews

$$

9 Pearl Street

Northampton, MA 01060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taproom Burger
Flatbread - Caprese
CAPE TIME 4-pack

Food

Grilled Southwest Spiced Chicken wrapped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar, & guacamole.
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Tortilla chips with house made salsa (GF)

Potato Wedges

Potato Wedges

$8.00

roasted potatoes tossed with truffle oil, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions and paramasean

Jumbo Baked Pretzel

Jumbo Baked Pretzel

$8.00

Jumbo Baked Pretzel, made from spent grain from local breweries, served with a side of house made jalapeño cheese sauce and mustard.

Wings

Wings

$9.99

one pound of oven baked wings. your choice of sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$13.50

cheddar, black beans, jalapenos, scallions, cilantro, slasa, guac & greek yogurt

Med Platter

Med Platter

$12.00

house made hummus, carrots, Kalamatas, roasted red peppers, and pita bread

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, tossed in homemade caesar dressing, topped with hand-cut croutons and parmesan cheese. Add chicken for an additional $3.99

Flatbread - Pepperoni

Flatbread - Pepperoni

$12.00

flatbread topped with house made red sauce, pepperoni, & fresh mozzarella

Flatbread - Caprese

Flatbread - Caprese

$13.00

rosemary/garlic oil brushed flatbread topped with fresh basil, scaled tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.

Flatbread - Chicken Bacon Ranch

Flatbread - Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

grilled chicken, oven baked bacon, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, shredded iceberg lettuce

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Southwestern spiced chicken wrapped with lettuce, pico de gallon, cheddar, & guacamole.

Taproom Burger

Taproom Burger

$13.00

topped with cheese of your choice, lettuce, tomato pickles & onion

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$12.00

grilled and served with your choice of cheese, with lettuce, tomato, and onion served on brioche roll with chips.

Cans

* CAN DEPOSITS MUST BE ADDED BEFORE CHECKOUT *
CAPE TIME 4-pack

CAPE TIME 4-pack

$13.00

New England IPA HOPPED WITH SIMCOE: Tastes of Melon & Fresh Pineapple ALC. 5.2% - 3.7 SRM - 27.5 IBUs

CAPE TIME single

CAPE TIME single

$3.25

New England IPA HOPPED WITH SIMCOE: Tastes of Melon & Fresh Pineapple ALC. 5.2% - 3.7 SRM - 27.5 IBUs

NOON JUICE 4-pack

NOON JUICE 4-pack

$12.00

SESSION NE IPA HOPPED WITH ENIGMA & MOSIAC: blueberry & tones of pinot gris. ALC. 3.9% - 3.3 SRM - 19 IBUs

NOON JUICE single

NOON JUICE single

$3.00

SESSION NE IPA HOPPED WITH ENIGMA & MOSIAC: blueberry & tones of pinot gris. ALC. 3.9% - 3.3 SRM - 19 IBUs

EVOLVE 4-pack

EVOLVE 4-pack

$17.00

Double New England IPA HOPPED W/ CITRA: Tastes of Grapefruit, Orange Juice, & Peach ALC. 8.0% - 3.8 SRM - 68.7 IBUs

EVOLVE single

EVOLVE single

$4.25

Double New England IPA HOPPED W/ CITRA: Tastes of Grapefruit, Orange Juice, & Peach ALC. 8.0% - 3.8 SRM - 68.7 IBUs

CONNECT the DOTS 4-Pack

CONNECT the DOTS 4-Pack

$16.00

New England IPA HOPPED W/ CITRA & SIMCOE: Tastes of Fresh Peach & Grapefruit ALC. 7.0% - 4.0 SRM - 17.1 IBUs

CONNECT the DOTS single

CONNECT the DOTS single

$4.00

New England IPA HOPPED W/ CITRA & SIMCOE: Tastes of Fresh Peach & Grapefruit ALC. 7.0% - 4.0 SRM - 17.1 IBUs

ADULTS ARE TALKING 4-PACK

ADULTS ARE TALKING 4-PACK

$16.00

NE IPA HOPPED WITH SABRO: Tastes of tangerine, coconut, & tropical fruit

ADULTS ARE TALKING single

ADULTS ARE TALKING single

$4.00

NE IPA HOPPED WITH SABRO: Tastes of tangerine, coconut, & tropical fruit

OMEN 4-pack

OMEN 4-pack

$15.00

IMPERIAL STOUT tastes of dark chocolate, fresh espresso & dried fruit ALC. 8.6% - 99 SRM - 27.5 IBUs

OMEN single

OMEN single

$3.75

IMPERIAL STOUT tastes of dark chocolate, fresh espresso & dried fruit ALC. 8.6% - 99 SRM - 27.5 IBUs

KOLSCH 4-PACK

KOLSCH 4-PACK

$16.00

Our take on the traditional Kolsch, first brewed in Koln, Germany, offers a fantastic golden pale color with a soft mouth feel.

KOLSCH single

KOLSCH single

$4.00

Our take on the traditional Kolsch, first brewed in Koln, Germany, offers a fantastic golden pale color with a soft mouth feel.

3XOMEN 4-pack

3XOMEN 4-pack

$18.00
3XOMEN single

3XOMEN single

$4.50

Apparel

Front: "A HIGHER STATE OF BEER" Back: Progression Logo
Noon Juice T-Shirt

Noon Juice T-Shirt

$20.00
Logo Tee

Logo Tee

$20.00

Front: Progression Logo Back: A Higher State of Beer Red or Blue

Pocket T-Shirt

Pocket T-Shirt

$25.00

Front: Progression logo on pocket Back: Progression Brewing Company

Higher State Shirt

Higher State Shirt

$25.00

Front: "A HIGHER STATE OF BEER" Back: Progression Logo

Long Sleeve

Long Sleeve

$30.00

*limited sizes. please call to check on availability 413-341-3517*

Crew Neck

Crew Neck

$25.00

*limited sizes. please call to check on availability 413-341-3517*

Hoodie

Hoodie

$35.00

*limited sizes. please call to check on availability 413-341-3517*

Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$20.00

Black & Gold, Maroon & White, Navy Blue & White

Flex Fit Hat

Flex Fit Hat

$25.00
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Navy Blue with White Mesh

Beanie

Beanie

$20.00

Orange & White, Blue & White

Beanie with Pom

Beanie with Pom

$20.00

Heather Purple & White, Heather Grey & White

SWAG

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$6.00
4" Progression Sticker

4" Progression Sticker

$1.00

Black & White, or White & Black

Keever Print

Keever Print

$10.00

Limited print of Dean Keever's Permission to Dream. Each one is numbered and signed.

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00

Black, Navy, Pink, Camouflage

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9 Pearl Street, Northampton, MA 01060

Directions

Gallery
Progression Brewing Company image
Banner pic
BG pic
Progression Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jake's- Northampton
orange starNo Reviews
17 King Street NORTHAMPTON, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Spoleto Restaurant
orange star3.8 • 743
1 bridge st northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Fitzwilly's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
23 Main Street Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
The Deck Bar at Union Station
orange starNo Reviews
125A Pleasant St Florence, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Wurst Haus
orange star3.5 • 8
27 Pleasant Street Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Mama Iguana's - 271 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
271 Main Street Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Northampton

Homestead.
orange star4.5 • 729
7 Strong Avenue Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
orange star4.3 • 594
60 Masonic St, Suite D Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Caminito Steakhouse
orange star4.2 • 395
7 Old S St Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar
orange star5.0 • 100
12 crafts ave northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Patria
orange star4.7 • 99
150 Main St L 2 Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northampton
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Easthampton
review star
No reviews yet
Hadley
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Hadley
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Holyoke
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Chicopee
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
West Springfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston