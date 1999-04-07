Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Spoleto Restaurant

743 Reviews

$$

1 bridge st

northampton, MA 01060

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese
Goat Cheese & Cranberry Salad
Crazy Alfredo

Daily Specials

Our specials are updated daily by 4pm and are subject to change at anytime based on product availability.

Blackened Tuna

$29.00

rare blackened tuna served with a strawberry-apple salsa and topped with a honey balsamic reduction. Accompanied by risotto of the day and chef's vegetables

Lobster and Crab Ravioli

$28.00

Lobster and crab ravioli primavera style with a saffron cream sauce (roasted red peppers, zucchini, squash and carrots)

Raw Bar

Oysters (Individual)

$3.00

from the East Coast. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Oysters 6 for $18

$18.00

from the East Coast. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Oysters 12 for $30

$30.00

from the East Coast. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Jumbo Shrimp (Individual)

$3.75

served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Shrimp Cocktail 6 for $15

$15.00

served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Antipasto

Half Loaf of Bread

$3.00

sourdough loaf served with ricotta and olive oil

Full Loaf of Bread

$6.00

sourdough loaf served with ricotta and olive oil

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

traditional battered and fried

Brick Oven Calamari

$12.00+

breadcrumb coated, oven roasted, tossed with fresh basil, tomatoes, scallions, lemon, evoo, and grana padano cheese

Meatball Duo

Meatball Duo

$9.00

Claudio’s family recipe! Meatballs with salsa verde, spicy marinara, and house-made risotto. ***THIS ITEM CONTAINS GLUTEN THAT CANNOT BE REMOVED***

Garlic Bread

$10.00

crispy batard bread stuffed with mozzarella and garlic butter *** add gogonzola cheese upon request

Spicy Olives

$8.00

calabrese peppers, garlic, lemon, parsley, evoo.

Saffron Arancini

$13.00

saffron risotto coated in breadcrumbs and fried, served with pecorino cheese, and roasted garlic aioli ***THIS ITEM CONTAINS GLUTEN THAT CANNOT BE REMOVED***

Crab Cakes

$14.00

crab, roasted red peppers, leeks carrots, lemon, breadcrumbs with pesto aioli ****THIS ITEM CONTAINS GLUTEN THAT CANNOT BE REMOVED***

Fried Zucchini

$12.00

served with a tahini dipping sauce.

Insalata

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

burrata mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, evoo, aged balsamic vinegar, red onion, sea salt, cracked pepper.

Goat Cheese & Cranberry Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, goat cheese, pecans, cranberries, red onion and house-made balsamic dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine or shaved brussels sprouts and kale with grana padano, garlic croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing.

Small Garden Salad

$7.00

romaine with cucumbers, shredded carrots, diced celery, and peppers served with house-made Italian dressing. oil and vinegar available upon request.

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine or shaved brussels sprouts and kale with grana padano, garlic croutons, and house-made Caesar dressing.

Large Garden Salad

$13.00

romaine with cucumbers, shredded carrots, diced celery, and peppers served with house-made Italian dressing. oil and vinegar available upon request.

Wedge Salad

$13.00

sliced romaine with cherry tomatoes, bacon, and creamy gorgonzola. available vegetarian with parsnip chips.

Chop Chop Salad

$16.00

romaine, salami, chicken, fresh basil, chickpeas, tomatoes, banana peppers, grana padano and creamy gorgonzola.

Veggie Chop Chop Salad

$14.00

romaine, fresh basil, chickpeas, tomatoes, banana peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, grana padano, provolone and creamy gorgonzola.

Pizza

Charcuterie Pizza

$26.00

pepperoni, sliced house-made meatballs, and tasso ham atop our traditional cheese pizza.

Cheese Pizza

$23.00

classic and traditional pizza, served with baked mozzarella and marinara sauce.

Margherita Pizza

$24.00

topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil.

White Pizza with Mushrooms

$24.00

pizza made with evoo, fresh mushrooms, garlic butter, mozzarella, ricotta and fresh herbs.

Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

three house-made meatballs over spaghetti, house-made San Marzano tomato marinara, ricotta and fresh basil.

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

lightly breaded, fried chicken with linguine, fresh house-made San Marzano tomato marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, fresh parsley and mixed vegetables.

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

rich sauce of ground beef, sausage, fresh San Marzano tomato marinara, cream and pesto over rigatoni.

Crazy Alfredo

$21.00

rich house-made alfredo sauce with gorgonzola , sausage, roasted red peppers and broccoli tossed with penne pasta.

Pasta Shells

Pasta Shells

$21.00

blackened chicken, tasso ham, andouille sausage, baby spinach, tomatoes, garlic, shallots, and jalapeños, tossed with pasta shells.

Spaghetti & Marinara

$18.00

spaghetti tossed with San Marzano tomato sauce.

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$29.00

Salmon, scallops, mussels, shrimp, and calamari tossed with spinach and spicy marinara with linguini

Eggplant Rollatini

$20.00

fried eggplant rolled with spinach and ricotta, topped with San Marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine and chef's vegetables.

Ravioli a la Vodka

$21.00

fresh ravioli with vodka, marinara, pesto, garlic butter and cream.

Pasta With Butter Adult Size

$15.00

Italian Entrees

Chicken Francese

$22.00

egg-battered chicken breast pan roasted with white wine, garlic, capers and lemon, over risotto with mixed vegetables.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$38.00

served with roasted vegetables and mashed potatoes, and topped with a caramelized onion and gorgonzola cream sauce.

Pecan Encrusted Salmon

Pecan Encrusted Salmon

$26.00

pan seared salmon topped with apricot preserves and toasted pecans, served over risotto and chef’s vegetables, finished with aged balsamic vinegar and an orange gastrique.

Pork Schnitzel

$22.00

topped with an arugula salad, grilled, with red onions and cherry tomatoes.

Chatham Cod

$26.00

with breadcrumbs, topped with a tomato puree, served with braised greens and mashed potatoes.

Desserts

Dark Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

served with fresh fruit and whipped cream.

Italian Cannoli

$8.00

sweetened ricotta with macadamia nuts, chocolate chips, citrus and almonds.

Tiramisu

$8.00

ladyfingers soaked in espresso and kaHlua, layered with mascarpone whipped cream, topped with with chocolate and caramel sauce.

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

gluten free! served with vanilla gelato, caramel, and fresh strawberries.

Gelato - Choose 3!

$10.00

Choose 3!

Kids Menu (12 & Under)

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

kid’s size pizza with mozzarella, marinara, and pepperoni.

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$10.00

kid’s size pizza with mozzarella and marinara.

Kid's Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.00

One house made meatballs with pork and beef, served with spaghetti, marinara, ricotta, and fresh basil. GF pasta available, but meatballs are not GF.

Kid's Rigatoni Bolognese

$10.00

rich sauce of ground beef, sausage, marinara, cream, and pesto, served over rigatoni. not GF, but GF pasta available.

Kid's Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

lightly breaded and fried chicken, with penne, marinara, and mozzarella. GF pasta available.

Kid's Crazy Alfredo

$10.00

penne pasta tossed with sausage, broccoi, red peppers and a creamy alfredo sauce and topped with gorgonzola

Kid's Spaghetti & Marinara

$8.00

Kids Pasta And Butter

$6.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Daily Risotto

$6.00

made with roasted pepper and scallions

Side of Chef's Vegetables

$6.00

Side of Marinara Sauce (4 oz)

$3.00

Quart of Marinara Sauce

$10.00

Quart of Bolognese Sauce

$20.00

Piece Of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Cocktails, Wine & Beer To Go

House Cabernet

$24.00

House Malbec

$27.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

House Pinot Grigio

$27.00

House Chardonnay

$24.00

Mengler's Unoaked Chardonnay

$42.00

House Pinot Noir

$26.00

House Prosecco

$24.00

Mengler's Rose of Syrah

$29.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Becks

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

City Roots Cider

$7.00

Family Meal Deals for 4 (Comes with, Bread, 4 House Salads, 2 Cannoli's & 2 Chocolate Mousse!)

Choose 4 of the same or mix and match 2 entrees for a total of 4 dinners! Comes with bread, 4 house salads, and 2 Italian cannolis and 2 dark chocolate mousse.

4 of the Same Entree

$80.00

Mix and Match Entrees (Total of 4)

$80.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1 bridge st, northampton, MA 01060

Directions

