Latin American
Steakhouses
Salad

Caminito Steakhouse

395 Reviews

$$

7 Old S St

Northampton, MA 01060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cheese Cake
Rib Eye

Appetizers

Cheese Board

$12.00

www.caminitosteakhouse.com/menu for cheeses

Chorizo

Chorizo

$8.00

Grilled with red chimichurri sauce

Fried Artichokes

Fried Artichokes

$10.00

Mixed greens, roasted red pepper vinaigrette

Gnocchi Appetizer

$10.00

Chorizo Bolognese

Pigs N A Blanket

$10.00

Shrimp

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries with Truffle Oil

Salads

Beet Salad

$9.00

roasted beets, gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnut vinaigrette

Caesar Salad app

$9.00

parmesan cheese, croutons

Greens Salad

$7.00

cherry tomato, red onion, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Entree

Cauliflower Piccata

$20.00

Roasted Cauliflower Steak, Spinach & Mushrooms, Garlic Confit Mashed Potatoes

Duck Champignon

$34.00

Pan Seared Half Duck, Baby Roasted Potatoes, Mushroom & Onion Cream Sauce

Filet Mignon

$42.00

8 Oz. Grass Fed Filet Mignon, Potato Gratin, Brussels Sprouts, Mustard Crème Sauce

Gnocchi Entree

$20.00

Chorizo Bolognese

Lamb

$38.00

Lob Crab Rav

$23.00

Alfredo sauce

Pork Belly

$26.00

Rib Eye

$38.00

18Oz. With Broccoli & Garlic Confit Mashed Potatoes

Salmon

$30.00

served with house risotto

Sirloin

$35.00

14Oz. With Cast Iron Carrots, Garlic Confit Mashed Potatoes, Creamy Gorgonzola Sauce

Steak Tip Skewers

$28.00

steak tips, mixed vegetable, over Risotto of the Day: caminitosteakhouse.com/menu

Sides & Sauces

SIDE Broccoli

$3.00

SIDE Carrots

$5.00

SIDE Gorgonzola Sauce

$3.00

SIDE Mashed Pot

$5.00

SIDE Mostaza Sauce

$3.00

SIDE Risotto

$5.00

SIDE Sprouts

$5.00

Side Veal Demi Sauce

$3.00

Side Butternut

$5.00

Side Baked Potato

$3.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Fudge Cake

$8.00

Mini Brulee

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7 Old S St, Northampton, MA 01060

Directions

