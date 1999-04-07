Latin American
Steakhouses
Salad
Caminito Steakhouse
395 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7 Old S St, Northampton, MA 01060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
West Springfield - Tandem Bagel Company
No Reviews
95 Elm Street Westspringfield, MA 01089
View restaurant
Jamaican Kitchen - Windsor Locks
4.1 • 399
209 Ella Grasso Turnpike Windsor Locks, CT 06096
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Northampton
Woodstar Cafe - Please observe a 10 dollar minimum for online orders. We offer in-person ordering during all business hours.
4.3 • 594
60 Masonic St, Suite D Northampton, MA 01060
View restaurant
More near Northampton