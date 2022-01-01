Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

The Boathouse

review star

No reviews yet

1 Alvord Street

South Hadley, MA 01075

Popular Items

Skillet Mac & Cheese
Boathouse Cheeseburger
Giant Pretzel

Snacks

Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Boathouse Sampler

$25.00

Bruschetta Flatbread

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, garlic, balsamic drizzle

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Chicken & Bacon Flatbread

$13.00

Coco Shrimp APP

$13.00

Sweet Chili sauce

Crab Cake Poppers

$12.00

Scallion cream cheese stuffed, mini crab cakes, sweet and savory old bay aioli

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Shaved parmesan, bacon, garlic aioli

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Balsamic glaze, friend cherry peppers, marinara

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Over marinara, balsamic drizzle

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

Beer Cheese

Mussels

$13.00

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$12.00

Ranch dipping sauce

Tenders

$12.00

Choice of sauce

Wings

$12.00

Choice of sauce

Soup/Salad

Boathouse

$7.00

cucumber, tomato, onion, mixed field greens, balsamic dressing

Caesar

$8.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Bowl Clam Chowder

$7.99

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.50

Side Caesar

$3.00

romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Side Salad

$3.00

cucumber, tomato, mixed field greens

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.50

Apple Pecan Salad

$11.00

Chef's Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Short Rib Tacos

$15.00

corn flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, sriracha aioli, pickled onions, tortilla chips, salsa sour cream

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Vegan Friendly Burger - add your toppings

Blackened Cod Tacos

$14.00

corn flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, sriracha aioli, pickled onions, tortilla chips, salsa sour cream

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$15.00

Boathouse Cheeseburger

$13.00

7oz., american cheese - add your toppings

Cod BLT

$14.00

North Atlantic Cod, coleslaw, tartar, cheddar

Corned Beef Reuben

$14.00

Shredded Corned Beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on toasted marble rye

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Slamming Salmon

$14.00

Pan seared blackened salmon, avocado, red onion, cilantro lime aioli and lettuce on toasted sourdough

Turkey Club

$14.00

New England Classics

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Beer battered North Atlantic Cod, coleslaw, tartar

Coco Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Large Shrimp, coleslaw, tartar

Fried Clam Strips

$18.00

Rhode Island Clam Strips, coleslaw, tartar

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$28.00

From the Land

Braised Short Rib

$27.00

Red wine demi, garlic mashed potatoes, chef's seasonal vegetable

Grilled Steak Tips

$24.00

Italian garlic marinated steak, garlic mashed potatoes, chef's seasonal vegetable

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar cheese sauce, cavatappi, oven roasted cread crumbs - add your toppings

Panko Crusted Chicken

$20.00

Shepard's Pie

$22.00

From the Water

Baked Cod Florentine

$24.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, chef's seasonal vegetable

Seared Sea Scallops

$28.00

Cider Glazed Salmon

$25.00

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$24.00

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$25.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Sides

4 Rolls

$1.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Chef's Vegetable

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Apparel

BH Hat

$20.00

BH T-Shirt

$20.00

Beer Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Water view dining located along the CT River featuring Authentic Seafood and New American Cuisine. Outdoor patio facing the river. Brunch every Saturday & Sunday!

Website

Location

1 Alvord Street, South Hadley, MA 01075

Directions

