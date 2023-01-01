South Hadley American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in South Hadley
More about Johnny's Bar & Grille
Johnny's Bar & Grille
23 College St, South Hadley
|Popular items
|Cali Club
|$15.00
avocado | bacon | lettuce | tomato | cheddar cheese | roasted turkey | garlic aioli | sourdough
|Tenders
|$14.00
tossed in your choice of sauce:
honey BBQ | Mango Habanero |
Sweet Chili | Buffalo
|General's Chicken
|$18.00
house made sauce | jasmine rice | steamed broccoli
More about The Boathouse
The Boathouse
1 Alvord Street, South Hadley
|Popular items
|Blackened Cod Tacos
|$14.00
corn flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, sriracha aioli, pickled onions, tortilla chips, salsa sour cream
|Wings
|$12.00
Choice of sauce
|Coco Shrimp APP
|$13.00
Sweet Chili sauce