Worcester restaurants you'll love

Must-try Worcester restaurants

Pixels & Pints image

 

Pixels & Pints

179a Grafton St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Definitive Brewing (Portland ME) – Contee Kolsch-Style Ale 4.6% ABV$8.00
A take on the regional classic from Cologne, Germany. Brewed with heaps of German and local malts and fermented for many moons at cooler temperatures providing a lager-like ale that is crisp, clean, and refreshing.
Tubular BBQ$8.00
Aggressively delicious breaded chicken mixed with a sweet BBQ sauce & a touch of ranch dressing.
Blueberry$5.00
Vanilla ice cream sandwiched in-between two Pop-Tarts decorated with freshly caught sprinkles from the Bering sea. We then cut it at an angle to make it look all fancy like.
More about Pixels & Pints
Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

80 Highland Avenue, E. Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Breadsticks
Orange 2 Liter
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
More about Papa Gino's
deadhorse hill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

deadhorse hill

281 main street, Worcester

Avg 4.8 (1772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
confit japanese sweet potatoes$10.00
first confit and then fried to order, these Murasaki Japanese sweet potatoes from assawaga farm are an ideal side, or a perfect snack on their own. Served with a cilantro oil dressing + togarashi
french fries$5.00
house hand cut french fries served with dipping sauce
cookies$4.00
The famous deadhorse hill chocolate chip cookies. Valhrona dark chooclate, a chewy center, crispy edges. 2 cookies per order.
More about deadhorse hill
Ciao Bella image

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$17.99
Fresh chicken breastlightly breaded & sautéed in olive oil topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Italian Cold Cut$11.99
Rita ‘s favorite fresh deli meats, lettuce, tomato, onion, hots, Italian dressing
with provolone on Italian loaf.
Small Plain Pizza$9.99
House blend of cheese & pizza sauce
More about Ciao Bella
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA image

FRENCH FRIES

MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA

30 Major Taylor Blvd, Worcester

Avg 4.3 (1962 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Golden Fried Jalapeno Rice Balls$9.50
jack cheese and chopped jalapeño stuffed rice balls served with chipotle lime aioli
Nachos$14.00
choice of chicken or beef, jalapeño, sweet corn, roasted pepper & onion, shaved lettuce, house salsa, jack cheese, habanero tomatillo oil, crema
House Guacamole$13.50
avocado, onion, tomato, lime, cilantro, jalapeño
More about MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Bay State Brewery & Tap Room

112 Harding St., Worcester

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk fried chicken cooked to perfection on a bulky, lettuce tomato and choice of dressing with fries and tots.
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.95
Warm Soft Pretzel$3.95
More about Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
Acoustic Java image

SANDWICHES

Acoustic Java

6 Brussels Street, Worcester

Avg 4.4 (321 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Croissant$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
Bagel w/ cream cheese$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
Lox Bagel$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
More about Acoustic Java
Glazy Susan image

 

Glazy Susan

50 Foster St., Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boston Cream$4.50
GS signature filled ring with house-made vanilla pastry cream filling, Hebert's chocolate glaze
Vanilla Glazed (Glazy Susan)$3.50
24-hour brioche, vanilla, local honey glaze
Baklava$4.25
CONTAINS NUTS- spiced glaze, pistachios, crushed phyllo pastry, honey drizzle
More about Glazy Susan
The Boynton image

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$10.99
Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Small Cheese Pizza$10.00
Build Your Own Pizza
All Pizza's have our Classic Cheese blend and homemade pizza sauce unless noted!
Chicken Bomber$13.00
Grilled Shaved Chicken, American cheese, Onions, mayo, Loaf Bread
More about The Boynton
Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Chicken Wings$13.00
A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
NU Kitchen Worcester image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

NU Kitchen Worcester

335 Chandler Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
UPDATED Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread$10.99
Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.
Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
Buddha Bowl$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
More about NU Kitchen Worcester
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo image

 

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

537 Lincoln Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Orange 2 Liter
Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
Cheese Breadsticks
More about Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

681 W. Boylston Street, Worcester

Avg 4.2 (518 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
Cheese Breadsticks
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
More about Papa Gino's
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

440 Lincoln St, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$4.72
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Signature French Fries$1.49
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
House-Made Deli Chips$0.82
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with a blend of Cumin, Garlic, Chili, Onion & Paprika.
More about Cafe Services
Root and Press image

 

Root and Press

623 Chandler Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Panini$9.50
Egg, bacon, turkey sausage, spinach, cheese, mayo.
Egg and Cheese$5.75
Two eggs with cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.
Add Avocado, Turkey Sausage, or Bacon OR Add Vegan Sausage or Bacon
Hot Coffees$3.25
Roasted in Worcester, MA
More about Root and Press
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya image

RAMEN

Chashu Ramen + Izakaya

38 Franklin Street, Worcester

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Wings$9.00
double-fried
Spicy Red Miso$17.00
red miso tare, minced pork,
king oyster mushroom, bamboo, soft-boiled egg*, chashu ball, scallion, chili oil,
ash onion oil
Wok Fried Edamame$7.00
Spicy Stir-Fried: garlic-butter, pepper flakes or Woo Stir-Fried: fine herbs, garlic butter, crushed baked parmesan
More about Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

915 Grafton Street, Worcester

Avg 4.1 (687 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza
Orange 2 Liter
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
More about Papa Gino's
Thai Corner Worcester image

 

Thai Corner Worcester

120 June St., Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Soft Spring Rolls$8.00
Steam noodle, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, and basil wrapped in fresh spring roll skin
Chicken Satay$9.00
Charcoal grilled chicken tenders on skewers marinated with Thai spices; served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
Country Pad Thai 🌶$15.00
Spicy version of Pad Thai with bell, onion, carrot, egg, and basil. (2*)
More about Thai Corner Worcester
Grill on the Hill image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grill on the Hill

1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Melt Panini$10.00
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
More about Grill on the Hill
Island Fin Poke image

 

Island Fin Poke

41 Park Avenue, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
More about Island Fin Poke
George's Coney Island image

HOT DOGS

George's Coney Island

158 Southbridge St, Worcester

Avg 4.9 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese 8 oz$4.00
Homemade and cheesy goodness.
Hot Dog$2.35
Our signature menu item with any topping you like!
Cheeseburger$7.15
More about George's Coney Island
Off The Rails Worcester image

 

Off The Rails Worcester

90 Commercial St, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad
rustic greens, bleu cheese, pecans, pickled egg, tomato, sweet cider vinaigrette
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$10.00
cavatappi pasta, mac sauce, pulled pork
Chicken Fried Tenders$9.50
cheddar, house ranch, bacon, scallions
More about Off The Rails Worcester
Wormtown Brewstillery image

 

Wormtown Brewstillery

72 Shrewsbury St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blizzard of 78 4-Pack$13.00
Fresh locally roasted coffee beans and a smooth rich body that will help you enjoy hearing more stories of the storm walking uphill both ways through 27 inches of snow, blah, blah, blah.
Be Hoppy IPA 6-Pack Bottles$13.00
BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of.
DON`T WORRY BE HOPPY®
Don't Worry 4-Pack$13.00
Don’t Worry is our take on the Right Coast IPA. With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don’t have to worry because this IPA will make you be hoppy. Have a Great IPA!
More about Wormtown Brewstillery
Dino's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

13 Lord Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & side of pasta
Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage$16.00
Choice of ziti, spaghetti, angel hair, linguine or fettuccini
Gnocchi Sorrento$20.00
Homemade gnocchi, blush cream tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, & choice of meatballs or sausage
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
NexDine image

 

NexDine

55 North Lake Ave., Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
More about NexDine
THE FIX BURGER BAR image

 

THE FIX BURGER BAR

108 Grove Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Poutine$11.00
crispy fries, rosemary & black pepper gravy, Maplebrook Farms cheddar cheese curds (VT), scallion
The Green Chili X$15.50
house patty, pepper jack, shredded lettuce, guacamole, green chili peppers, tortilla chips, habanero hot sauce, sesame bun
prepared with no pink
Oreo Milkshake$6.00
Slow-Churned Ice Cream, Fresh Ice Cold Milk, Crushed Oreos
More about THE FIX BURGER BAR
SmokeStack Urban Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SmokeStack Urban Barbeque

139 Green St, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
St Louis Rib Plate$25.99
CHOICE OF SIDES AND CORNBREAD
Sliced Brisket Plate$25.99
CHOICE OF SIDES AND CORNBREAD
Smoked Wings$14.99
10 wings tossed in choice of sauce
More about SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR image

 

BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR

82 WINTER STREET, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Flan de Bocado$10.00
pomegranate orange custard with fresh fruit
Pollo a La Plancha$9.50
grilled marinated chicken breast, farro and vegetable salad, feta, sherry Dijon vinaigrette
Pollo Picante - Spanish Buffalo Style Chicken (feeds 4-6)$50.00
• Braised Chicken Thighs – smoked pimenton Buffalo hot sauce, served over creamy manchego polenta, crumbled bleu cheese, shaved carrot, celery
• Accompaniments
• Large Ensalada Madalena
• Warm Peach Bread Pudding – caramel and whipped cream
• Add Cheese & Charcuterie / $10 (manchego, jamón serrano, toasted baguette, honey, membrillo, peppadew peppers)
More about BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR
BirchTree Bread Company image

SANDWICHES

BirchTree Bread Company

138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Focaccia$5.00
a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice
Country$7.00
a classic crusty bread with a soft interior. It develops flavors from the simple ingredients throughout the 24 hour fermentation.
More about BirchTree Bread Company
Crust Bakeshop image

 

Crust Bakeshop

122 Main Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Croissant$3.95
Flaky, buttery, delicate...
Cold Brew$4.25
Our house cold brew blend roasted weekly by Armeno Coffee Roasters, steeped overnight for a bold and smooth coffee experience.
Ham and Cheese Croissant$4.95
Our flakey buttery croissant stuffed with ham and cheddar cheese!
More about Crust Bakeshop

