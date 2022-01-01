Worcester restaurants you'll love
Pixels & Pints
179a Grafton St, Worcester
|Popular items
|Definitive Brewing (Portland ME) – Contee Kolsch-Style Ale 4.6% ABV
|$8.00
A take on the regional classic from Cologne, Germany. Brewed with heaps of German and local malts and fermented for many moons at cooler temperatures providing a lager-like ale that is crisp, clean, and refreshing.
|Tubular BBQ
|$8.00
Aggressively delicious breaded chicken mixed with a sweet BBQ sauce & a touch of ranch dressing.
|Blueberry
|$5.00
Vanilla ice cream sandwiched in-between two Pop-Tarts decorated with freshly caught sprinkles from the Bering sea. We then cut it at an angle to make it look all fancy like.
Papa Gino's
80 Highland Avenue, E. Providence
|Popular items
|Cheese Breadsticks
|Orange 2 Liter
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
SEAFOOD • SALADS
deadhorse hill
281 main street, Worcester
|Popular items
|confit japanese sweet potatoes
|$10.00
first confit and then fried to order, these Murasaki Japanese sweet potatoes from assawaga farm are an ideal side, or a perfect snack on their own. Served with a cilantro oil dressing + togarashi
|french fries
|$5.00
house hand cut french fries served with dipping sauce
|cookies
|$4.00
The famous deadhorse hill chocolate chip cookies. Valhrona dark chooclate, a chewy center, crispy edges. 2 cookies per order.
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$17.99
Fresh chicken breastlightly breaded & sautéed in olive oil topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
|Italian Cold Cut
|$11.99
Rita ‘s favorite fresh deli meats, lettuce, tomato, onion, hots, Italian dressing
with provolone on Italian loaf.
|Small Plain Pizza
|$9.99
House blend of cheese & pizza sauce
FRENCH FRIES
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA
30 Major Taylor Blvd, Worcester
|Popular items
|Golden Fried Jalapeno Rice Balls
|$9.50
jack cheese and chopped jalapeño stuffed rice balls served with chipotle lime aioli
|Nachos
|$14.00
choice of chicken or beef, jalapeño, sweet corn, roasted pepper & onion, shaved lettuce, house salsa, jack cheese, habanero tomatillo oil, crema
|House Guacamole
|$13.50
avocado, onion, tomato, lime, cilantro, jalapeño
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Bay State Brewery & Tap Room
112 Harding St., Worcester
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Buttermilk fried chicken cooked to perfection on a bulky, lettuce tomato and choice of dressing with fries and tots.
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$14.95
|Warm Soft Pretzel
|$3.95
SANDWICHES
Acoustic Java
6 Brussels Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Breakfast Croissant
|$5.50
Cage free Egg Frittata topped with Cabot Cheddar Cheese on a Croissant.
|Bagel w/ cream cheese
|$3.39
Philadelphia Cream Cheese on a Toasted Bagel
|Lox Bagel
|$9.95
Smoked Salmon, Whipped Feta, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Red Onion on a Toasted Bagel
Glazy Susan
50 Foster St., Worcester
|Popular items
|Boston Cream
|$4.50
GS signature filled ring with house-made vanilla pastry cream filling, Hebert's chocolate glaze
|Vanilla Glazed (Glazy Susan)
|$3.50
24-hour brioche, vanilla, local honey glaze
|Baklava
|$4.25
CONTAINS NUTS- spiced glaze, pistachios, crushed phyllo pastry, honey drizzle
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Small Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Build Your Own Pizza
All Pizza's have our Classic Cheese blend and homemade pizza sauce unless noted!
|Chicken Bomber
|$13.00
Grilled Shaved Chicken, American cheese, Onions, mayo, Loaf Bread
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
229 Grove Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Prime Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
NU Kitchen Worcester
335 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|UPDATED Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.
|Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl
|$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
|Buddha Bowl
|$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo
537 Lincoln Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Orange 2 Liter
|Broccoli & Cheddar Soup
|Cheese Breadsticks
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
681 W. Boylston Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|Cheese Breadsticks
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
Cafe Services
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
|Popular items
|Build Your Perfect Sandwich
|$4.72
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
|Signature French Fries
|$1.49
Our Signature Fries Deep Fried to Golden Perfection & Seasoned
|House-Made Deli Chips
|$0.82
Our Own in House Deep Fried Potato Chip with a blend of Cumin, Garlic, Chili, Onion & Paprika.
Root and Press
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Breakfast Panini
|$9.50
Egg, bacon, turkey sausage, spinach, cheese, mayo.
|Egg and Cheese
|$5.75
Two eggs with cheddar cheese on your choice of bread.
Add Avocado, Turkey Sausage, or Bacon OR Add Vegan Sausage or Bacon
|Hot Coffees
|$3.25
Roasted in Worcester, MA
RAMEN
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya
38 Franklin Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$9.00
double-fried
|Spicy Red Miso
|$17.00
red miso tare, minced pork,
king oyster mushroom, bamboo, soft-boiled egg*, chashu ball, scallion, chili oil,
ash onion oil
|Wok Fried Edamame
|$7.00
Spicy Stir-Fried: garlic-butter, pepper flakes or Woo Stir-Fried: fine herbs, garlic butter, crushed baked parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
915 Grafton Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|Orange 2 Liter
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
Thai Corner Worcester
120 June St., Worcester
|Popular items
|Thai Soft Spring Rolls
|$8.00
Steam noodle, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, and basil wrapped in fresh spring roll skin
|Chicken Satay
|$9.00
Charcoal grilled chicken tenders on skewers marinated with Thai spices; served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
|Country Pad Thai 🌶
|$15.00
Spicy version of Pad Thai with bell, onion, carrot, egg, and basil. (2*)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grill on the Hill
1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$10.00
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Island Fin Poke
41 Park Avenue, Worcester
|Popular items
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
HOT DOGS
George's Coney Island
158 Southbridge St, Worcester
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese 8 oz
|$4.00
Homemade and cheesy goodness.
|Hot Dog
|$2.35
Our signature menu item with any topping you like!
|Cheeseburger
|$7.15
Off The Rails Worcester
90 Commercial St, Worcester
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
rustic greens, bleu cheese, pecans, pickled egg, tomato, sweet cider vinaigrette
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
cavatappi pasta, mac sauce, pulled pork
|Chicken Fried Tenders
|$9.50
cheddar, house ranch, bacon, scallions
Wormtown Brewstillery
72 Shrewsbury St, Worcester
|Popular items
|Blizzard of 78 4-Pack
|$13.00
Fresh locally roasted coffee beans and a smooth rich body that will help you enjoy hearing more stories of the storm walking uphill both ways through 27 inches of snow, blah, blah, blah.
|Be Hoppy IPA 6-Pack Bottles
|$13.00
BE HOPPY is our take on the Left Coast IPA. The huge aromatics and big citrus forward flavors come from the copious amount of hops we use during our double dry hop and hop back processes. Let our IPA put a smile on your face Harvey Ball would be proud of.
DON`T WORRY BE HOPPY®
|Don't Worry 4-Pack
|$13.00
Don’t Worry is our take on the Right Coast IPA. With the perfect amount of amber haze, big tropical fruit aromatics and a touch of juicy hop bitterness, you don’t have to worry because this IPA will make you be hoppy. Have a Great IPA!
Dino's Ristorante Italiano
13 Lord Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$18.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & side of pasta
|Pasta with Meatballs or Sausage
|$16.00
Choice of ziti, spaghetti, angel hair, linguine or fettuccini
|Gnocchi Sorrento
|$20.00
Homemade gnocchi, blush cream tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, & choice of meatballs or sausage
NexDine
55 North Lake Ave., Worcester
|Popular items
|DAILY GLOBAL ENTREE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
|GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
|BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD
Herb Roasted Chicken, Signature Buffalo Sauce, Creamy Blue Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Carrot & Cucumber Ribbons
THE FIX BURGER BAR
108 Grove Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$11.00
crispy fries, rosemary & black pepper gravy, Maplebrook Farms cheddar cheese curds (VT), scallion
|The Green Chili X
|$15.50
house patty, pepper jack, shredded lettuce, guacamole, green chili peppers, tortilla chips, habanero hot sauce, sesame bun
prepared with no pink
|Oreo Milkshake
|$6.00
Slow-Churned Ice Cream, Fresh Ice Cold Milk, Crushed Oreos
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SmokeStack Urban Barbeque
139 Green St, Worcester
|Popular items
|St Louis Rib Plate
|$25.99
CHOICE OF SIDES AND CORNBREAD
|Sliced Brisket Plate
|$25.99
CHOICE OF SIDES AND CORNBREAD
|Smoked Wings
|$14.99
10 wings tossed in choice of sauce
BOCADO TAPAS WINE BAR
82 WINTER STREET, Worcester
|Popular items
|Flan de Bocado
|$10.00
pomegranate orange custard with fresh fruit
|Pollo a La Plancha
|$9.50
grilled marinated chicken breast, farro and vegetable salad, feta, sherry Dijon vinaigrette
|Pollo Picante - Spanish Buffalo Style Chicken (feeds 4-6)
|$50.00
• Braised Chicken Thighs – smoked pimenton Buffalo hot sauce, served over creamy manchego polenta, crumbled bleu cheese, shaved carrot, celery
• Accompaniments
• Large Ensalada Madalena
• Warm Peach Bread Pudding – caramel and whipped cream
• Add Cheese & Charcuterie / $10 (manchego, jamón serrano, toasted baguette, honey, membrillo, peppadew peppers)
SANDWICHES
BirchTree Bread Company
138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester
|Popular items
|Focaccia
|$5.00
a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs
|Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice
|Country
|$7.00
a classic crusty bread with a soft interior. It develops flavors from the simple ingredients throughout the 24 hour fermentation.
Crust Bakeshop
122 Main Street, Worcester
|Popular items
|Butter Croissant
|$3.95
Flaky, buttery, delicate...
|Cold Brew
|$4.25
Our house cold brew blend roasted weekly by Armeno Coffee Roasters, steeped overnight for a bold and smooth coffee experience.
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$4.95
Our flakey buttery croissant stuffed with ham and cheddar cheese!
