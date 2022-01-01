BirchTree Bread Company

BREAD

Naturally leavened bread uses a simple mixture of flour and water that ferments over a short period of time. This mixture contains wild yeasts (yeast spores that are found on plants, vegetables, soil, the air..) and naturally occurring good bacteria (Lactobacillus) that converts simple sugars into lactic and other acids which help leaven and flavor the dough. The enzymes in the bread begin to break down the gluten, so your body doesn't have to. Due to this process, naturally leavened bread has many health benefits. It aids in healthy digestion, it helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels, it introduces good bacteria to our digestive system, and most importantly it tastes better because it was created by a natural process without preservatives.