BirchTree Bread Company

Popular Items
Hot Beverages
Medium Roast Coffee
Three Africans blend locally roasted by Acoustic Java
Light Roast Coffee
Rocktober blend locally roasted in by Acoustic Java.
Espresso
full flavor, crema kissed
Latte
espresso with steamed, microfoamed milk
Cappuccino
espresso with foamed milk
Macchiato
traditional Italian macchiato, espresso topped with a dollop of foamed milk
Hot Chocolate
our deliciously rich house made cocoa steamed with vanilla and milk
Hot Cider
local apple cider infused with cinnamon and steamed to perfection
Chai Latte
authentic, rich, and delectably smooth chai syrup made in small batches by Maya Chai of Tucson, Arizona
Tea
we offer an assortment of Acoustic Java loose leaf tea ranging from caffeinated black and green teas to hand mixed herbals
Americano
espresso with hot water
Lavender London Fog
earl grey tea and lavender steeped with vanilla and topped with steamed milk
Cold Beverages
Iced Latte
espresso + milk over ice
Iced Tea
refresh and caffeinate with English Breakfast, Green, or Triple Berry
Cranberry Ginger Lemonade
thirst quenching and delicious. house made lemonade
Espresso Tonic
espresso, tonic + fresh lemon
Iced Chai Latte
sweet + spicy chai syrup, milk, cinnamon
Iced Americano
Cold Brew
concentrated caffeine
Bottled Beverages
Wine & Bubbles
Mimosa
Cava + orange juice
BirchTree Bucket O' Bubbles
Your bottle choice of Mistinguett Cava -OR- Veuve Du Vernay non-alcoholic sparkling wine. Served with 8oz of orange, pineapple, and cranberry juice. Let us know how many glasses you'd like in the "special instructions" box below!
Mistinguett - Cava Brut
Light straw color with greenish tints. The carbonated content is bright and lively. Its aromas are a mixture of melon, apple and banana (Seattle, Washington)
Veuve Du Vernay (Non-Alcoholic)
Non alcoholic sparkling wine
Casasmith - Sangiovese
A very attractive wine with dried-cherry, walnut and light wet-earth character. It's medium to full-bodied with brightness and energy at the end.
Elemental Substance - Cabernet Sauvignon
Depth and layer upon layer, black cassis, dark cherry, tobacco leaf, and morels. Then, pushes on to a full palate, that is savory, mineral-driven and earthbound. Columbia Valley, Washington USA 2018
La Petite Perriere - Pinot Noir
Immediately vinous and concentrated on the palate, this is a lovely and generous wine with a long finish underlined with fruity and slightly camphor notes. Nièvre, France 2020
Bridge Lane - Chardonnay
Displays bright aromas of stone fruit and green apple. Fresh finish, lingering minerality and subtle, earthy edge 2020 Mattituck, New York
Elemental Substance - Sauvignon Blanc
A pretty white with sliced white peach, apple, lemon and a hint of lychee. It's medium-to full-bodied with a compact palate and a lightly chewy finish.
Pine Ridge - Chenin Blanc + Viognier
This distinctive white blend marries the crisp, honeyed citrus fruit of Chenin Blanc with the plush body, soft floral and juicy peach notes of Viognier for a lush, versatile, and delicious wine. Napa, California 2020
A to Z - Rosé
Mouthwatering and juicy with red fruit aromas and flavors and an inviting texture reminiscent of strawberries and cream. A one of a kind Oregon rose based on Sangiovese grapes with bright, fresh fruit flavors and tasty lip-smacking acidity.
Cocktails
BirchTree Negroni
Deacon Giles dry gin, Campari, Wild Moon birch liqueur
Pomegranate Margarita
Cazadores tequila blanco, pomegranate, rosemary simple, lime
Slane Irish Coffee
Slane’s triple casked Irish Whiskey (1 oz), medium roast coffee by Acoustic Java (5 oz), sweet cream foam, cinnamon
West Cork Double Irish Coffee
Acoustic Java house blend coffee (8 oz) West Cork Irish whiskey (2 oz) house sweet cream, cinnamon
Bloody Mary
housemade Bloody Mary mix and Berkshire Distillery Ice Glen vodka, antipasti skewer
Amber Mule
Deacon Giles amber rum, local maple syrup, pineapple, lime, ginger beer
Maple Whiskey Sour
Four Roses bourbon, Flag Hill sugar maple liqueur, fresh lemon juice, local maple syrup
Nutella Espresso Martini
Berkshire Distiller's Ice Glen vodka, Fratello, house cocoa mix, hazelnut syrup, double shot espresso, Feuilletine
Cran Ginger Lemonade & Vodka
Berkshire Mt. Distillers vodka + house made lemonade
Hot Bourbon Cider
Four Roses bourbon, local apple cider, cinnamon
Underberg
Natural herb bitters to improve digestion after your delicious meal
Draft Beer
Laced & Crispy - Widowmaker Brewing
This hop forward lager is crispy like the crust with tasting notes of subtle lemon zest, cracker and some dank undertones ABV 4.20%
VII IPA - Seven Saws Brewing Co.
Hazy, juicy, and slightly bitter; this IPA drinks smooth and citrusy ABV 6.9%
Blue Comet IPA - Widowmaker Brewing
Hazy New England IPA, Blue Comet is packed with Simcoe and Comet Hops providing a ripe tropical fruit nose that is backed up in the taste. Complimented by a soft biscuity malt character. Pours a Hazy yellow with a medium white head ABV 7.1 %
Vast IPA - BareWolf Brewing
New England IPA ABV 6%
Life On Märzen Oktoberfest - Berkshire Brewing Co.
A traditional Märzen-style lager brewed using German hops and yeast. It has an elegant and complex malt structure followed by hints of spice and a subtle hop flavor ABV 6.8%
Splatterhaus - Widowmaker Brewing
A delicious fruited sour ABV 7%
Canned Beer
Lone Pine - Brightside IPA
Heavy handed additions of American hops present illuminating hop notes of fresh citrus and ripe melon ABV 7.1%
Redemption Rock - War Castle
Hazy and juicy NEIPA with a huge aroma and nice, soft finish ABV 6.8%
Redemption Rock - Thackery Oktoberfest
This classic German-style lager features toasted bread and noble hop aromas, subtle caramel and dark fruit notes, and a balanced body with a clean, crisp finish ABV 5.6%
Notch Brewing Co. - Salem Lager
As with the classic Munich Helles, Salem Lager delivers on all the things that make helles unique. Aromas of bread, grape and honey, with a full bodied maltiness ABV 4.5%
Zero Gravity - Green State Lager
A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner. Noble hops in perfect balance with only the finest Pilsner malt provide a clean and satisfying brew ABV 4.9%
Wormtown - MassWhole Lager
American lager brewed with a lot of Massachusetts ingredients. The hops are from Four Star Farms in Northfield. The barely and heirloom corn are from Valley Malt in Hadley. Cheers to Massachusetts! ABV 4%
Barreled Souls Brewing Co. - Prickly Pear Guava Sourpuft Girls
Sour ale with prickly pear, guava, and marshmallow ABV 6%
Mast Landing Brewing - Gunner's Daughter
A beautifully aromatic and balanced milk stout with delicious notes of peanut butter, coffee, and dark chocolate ABV 5.5%
Kit NA Brewing - American Blonde
This crisp and refreshing American Blonde from Maine's first non-alcoholic craft brewery satisfies with less than 0.5% alcohol by volume.
Dorchester Brewing Co. - FAB Pilsner 4 Peace
Open-source citra-hopped pilsner ABV 4.5%
Grapefruit Kombucha - Root Wild
Raw Kombucha, brewed by Root Wild Kombuchery in Portland ME, made with organic ingredients, vibrant citrusy, crisp and crushable, 12 oz
Blake's Hard Cider - Caramel Apple Cider
Dripping with caramel sweetness & complimented by notes of sharp Granny Smith apples, this decadent treat is a fall staple ABV 6.5%
Upper Pass Beer Co. - Waimea Waves DIPA
A super soft and juicy New England style IPA. Very big peach, guava, and soft citrus notes. The malt gives a nice clean bready flavor and a lush, creamy mouthfeel ABV 8%
Turkey Trotter Brown Ale - Berkshire Brewing Co.
Hoppy brown ale. 10% of profit from this beer will be donated to the Food Bank of Western MA. ABV 7.5%
Caribbean-Style Ginger Beer - Ginger Libation
Features tropical flavors of ginger, pineapple, lemon, and lime. ABV 9%
BREAD
Country
a classic crusty bread with a soft interior. It develops flavors from the simple ingredients throughout the 24 hour fermentation.
Olive & Herb
a country style natural leavened bread with the addition of savory herbs and olives
Coriander Raisin
the perfect bread for breakfast toast-combining sweet golden raisins and a citrus bite of coriander.
Seeded Levain
Sunflower, sesame, flax, pumpkin seeds inside and out.
Focaccia
a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs
Challah
naturally leavened challah
Danish Rye
a hearty, nutritious dense rye bread made with local beer and a variety of seeds and fermented grain
Local Wheat
Baguette
PASTRY
Croissant
Pain au Chocolat
Almond Croissant
Coffee Cake
Cinnamon Bun
Apple Cider Donut
Apple Cranberry Scone
Blueberry Muffin
Maple Bacon Cinnamon Bun
White Chocolate Blondie
Mini Pecan Pie
COOKIES
Spreads
Granola
Pies & Cookies
Traditional Apple Pie
New England apples, warm spices, all butter crust
Pumpkin Pie
a Thanksgiving classic made with roasted local pumpkin
Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie
made with local maple syrup (Auburn, MA)
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Dark chocolate torte topped with a salted caramel drizzle
Classic Apple Crisp
traditional spices, brown sugar
Ready to Bake Pie Shells
made with local flour milled by Ground Up in Hadley, MA
Assorted Cookies
2 chocolate chip, 2 ginger molasses and 2 holiday decorated sugar cookies
Savory
Rolls, Quick Breads & Fixings
Pain de Mie Dinner Rolls
ready to be warmed and added to your Thanksgiving table
Local Honey Wheat Dinner Rolls
6 pack, locally milled flour from Ground Up in Hadley, MA, local honey
Local Corn Bread
8"x8" tray can go straight into the oven to be warmed and ready for your Thanksgiving table
Cranberry Sauce
16 oz, fresh cranberries, cinnamon, citrus
Stuffing Bread
1 lb. bag of cubed assorted bread ready for your favorite stuffing recipe
Gravy
1 quart/32 oz of traditional turkey gravy, mirepoix, fresh herbs, black pepper
Charcuterie Board with Demi Baguette
An assortment of pates, cured meats, farmstead cheese, candied nuts, whole grain mustard, pickled red onion, and cornichons
Artisan bakery, specialty coffee, sandwiches, pastries, pizza, beer, wine usually in a cozy cafe environment, now available for curbside pick-up only at this time.
138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester, MA 01604