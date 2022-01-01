Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches
Pizza

BirchTree Bread Company

566 Reviews

$$

138 Green St,Ste 5

Worcester, MA 01604

Popular Items

Iced Latte

Hot Beverages

Medium Roast Coffee

Medium Roast Coffee

$2.45+

Three Africans blend locally roasted by Acoustic Java

Light Roast Coffee

Light Roast Coffee

$2.45+

Rocktober blend locally roasted in by Acoustic Java.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+

full flavor, crema kissed

Latte

Latte

$3.75+

espresso with steamed, microfoamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

espresso with foamed milk

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00

traditional Italian macchiato, espresso topped with a dollop of foamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

our deliciously rich house made cocoa steamed with vanilla and milk

Hot Cider

Hot Cider

$3.75+

local apple cider infused with cinnamon and steamed to perfection

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25+

authentic, rich, and delectably smooth chai syrup made in small batches by Maya Chai of Tucson, Arizona

Tea

Tea

$2.50+

we offer an assortment of Acoustic Java loose leaf tea ranging from caffeinated black and green teas to hand mixed herbals

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

espresso with hot water

Lavender London Fog

Lavender London Fog

$3.50+

earl grey tea and lavender steeped with vanilla and topped with steamed milk

Cold Beverages

The Harvey High Ball

The Harvey High Ball

$6.00

A refreshing mocktail carefully crafted with cinnamon, fresh lime juice, grenadine, and Polar seltzer

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25+

espresso + milk over ice

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.25+

refresh and caffeinate with English Breakfast, Green, or Triple Berry

Cranberry Ginger Lemonade

Cranberry Ginger Lemonade

$3.75+

thirst quenching and delicious. house made lemonade

Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$3.50

espresso, tonic + fresh lemon

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

sweet + spicy chai syrup, milk, cinnamon

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

concentrated caffeine

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Polar Can

Polar Can

$1.50
Cold Pressed Apple Juice

Cold Pressed Apple Juice

$3.50

Red Jacket Orchards (Geneva, NY)

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$4.00
Aqua ViTea Kombucha - Blueberry Social

Aqua ViTea Kombucha - Blueberry Social

$4.00
Natalie's OJ 8 Oz

Natalie's OJ 8 Oz

$2.50
Natalie's OJ 16 Oz

Natalie's OJ 16 Oz

$3.50
Speedwell Nitro Cold Brew

Speedwell Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

Wine & Bubbles

Mimosa

Mimosa

$10.00

Cava + orange juice

BirchTree Bucket O' Bubbles

BirchTree Bucket O' Bubbles

$30.00+

Your bottle choice of Mistinguett Cava -OR- Veuve Du Vernay non-alcoholic sparkling wine. Served with 8oz of orange, pineapple, and cranberry juice. Let us know how many glasses you'd like in the "special instructions" box below!

Mistinguett - Cava Brut

Mistinguett - Cava Brut

$8.00+

Light straw color with greenish tints. The carbonated content is bright and lively. Its aromas are a mixture of melon, apple and banana (Seattle, Washington)

Veuve Du Vernay (Non-Alcoholic)

Veuve Du Vernay (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.50+

Non alcoholic sparkling wine

Casasmith - Sangiovese

Casasmith - Sangiovese

$10.00+

A very attractive wine with dried-cherry, walnut and light wet-earth character. It's medium to full-bodied with brightness and energy at the end.

Elemental Substance - Cabernet Sauvignon

Elemental Substance - Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00+

Depth and layer upon layer, black cassis, dark cherry, tobacco leaf, and morels. Then, pushes on to a full palate, that is savory, mineral-driven and earthbound. Columbia Valley, Washington USA 2018

La Petite Perriere - Pinot Noir

La Petite Perriere - Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Immediately vinous and concentrated on the palate, this is a lovely and generous wine with a long finish underlined with fruity and slightly camphor notes. Nièvre, France 2020

Bridge Lane - Chardonnay

Bridge Lane - Chardonnay

$9.00+

Displays bright aromas of stone fruit and green apple. Fresh finish, lingering minerality and subtle, earthy edge 2020 Mattituck, New York

Elemental Substance - Sauvignon Blanc

Elemental Substance - Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

A pretty white with sliced white peach, apple, lemon and a hint of lychee. It's medium-to full-bodied with a compact palate and a lightly chewy finish.

Pine Ridge - Chenin Blanc + Viognier

Pine Ridge - Chenin Blanc + Viognier

$8.00+

This distinctive white blend marries the crisp, honeyed citrus fruit of Chenin Blanc with the plush body, soft floral and juicy peach notes of Viognier for a lush, versatile, and delicious wine. Napa, California 2020

A to Z - Rosé

A to Z - Rosé

$8.00+

Mouthwatering and juicy with red fruit aromas and flavors and an inviting texture reminiscent of strawberries and cream. A one of a kind Oregon rose based on Sangiovese grapes with bright, fresh fruit flavors and tasty lip-smacking acidity.

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$11.00

House made sangria topped with prosecco

Cocktails

BirchTree Negroni

BirchTree Negroni

$11.00

Deacon Giles dry gin, Campari, Wild Moon birch liqueur

Pomegranate Margarita

Pomegranate Margarita

$12.00

Cazadores tequila blanco, pomegranate, rosemary simple, lime

Slane Irish Coffee

Slane Irish Coffee

$8.00

Slane’s triple casked Irish Whiskey (1 oz), medium roast coffee by Acoustic Java (5 oz), sweet cream foam, cinnamon

West Cork Double Irish Coffee

West Cork Double Irish Coffee

$11.00

Acoustic Java house blend coffee (8 oz) West Cork Irish whiskey (2 oz) house sweet cream, cinnamon

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$11.00

housemade Bloody Mary mix and Berkshire Distillery Ice Glen vodka, antipasti skewer

Amber Mule

Amber Mule

$12.00

Deacon Giles amber rum, local maple syrup, pineapple, lime, ginger beer

Maple Whiskey Sour

Maple Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Four Roses bourbon, Flag Hill sugar maple liqueur, fresh lemon juice, local maple syrup

Nutella Espresso Martini

Nutella Espresso Martini

$12.00

Berkshire Distiller's Ice Glen vodka, Fratello, house cocoa mix, hazelnut syrup, double shot espresso, Feuilletine

Cran Ginger Lemonade & Vodka

Cran Ginger Lemonade & Vodka

$11.00

Berkshire Mt. Distillers vodka + house made lemonade

Hot Bourbon Cider

Hot Bourbon Cider

$11.00

Four Roses bourbon, local apple cider, cinnamon

The Harvey High Ball

The Harvey High Ball

$6.00

A refreshing mocktail carefully crafted with cinnamon, fresh lime juice, grenadine, and Polar seltzer

Underberg

Underberg

$4.50

Natural herb bitters to improve digestion after your delicious meal

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$11.00

House made sangria topped with prosecco

Draft Beer

Laced & Crispy - Widowmaker Brewing

$8.00

This hop forward lager is crispy like the crust with tasting notes of subtle lemon zest, cracker and some dank undertones ABV 4.20%

VII IPA - Seven Saws Brewing Co.

$8.00

Hazy, juicy, and slightly bitter; this IPA drinks smooth and citrusy ABV 6.9%

Blue Comet IPA - Widowmaker Brewing

$8.50

Hazy New England IPA, Blue Comet is packed with Simcoe and Comet Hops providing a ripe tropical fruit nose that is backed up in the taste. Complimented by a soft biscuity malt character. Pours a Hazy yellow with a medium white head ABV 7.1 %

Vast IPA - BareWolf Brewing

$8.00

New England IPA ABV 6%

Life On Märzen Oktoberfest - Berkshire Brewing Co.

$8.00

A traditional Märzen-style lager brewed using German hops and yeast. It has an elegant and complex malt structure followed by hints of spice and a subtle hop flavor ABV 6.8%

Splatterhaus - Widowmaker Brewing

$8.50

A delicious fruited sour ABV 7%

Canned Beer

Lone Pine - Brightside IPA

Lone Pine - Brightside IPA

$7.50

Heavy handed additions of American hops present illuminating hop notes of fresh citrus and ripe melon ABV 7.1%

Redemption Rock - War Castle

Redemption Rock - War Castle

$9.00

Hazy and juicy NEIPA with a huge aroma and nice, soft finish ABV 6.8%

Redemption Rock - Thackery Oktoberfest

Redemption Rock - Thackery Oktoberfest

$8.50

This classic German-style lager features toasted bread and noble hop aromas, subtle caramel and dark fruit notes, and a balanced body with a clean, crisp finish ABV 5.6%

Notch Brewing Co. - Salem Lager

Notch Brewing Co. - Salem Lager

$8.00

As with the classic Munich Helles, Salem Lager delivers on all the things that make helles unique. Aromas of bread, grape and honey, with a full bodied maltiness ABV 4.5%

Zero Gravity - Green State Lager

Zero Gravity - Green State Lager

$7.50

A crisp, easy drinking Pilsner. Noble hops in perfect balance with only the finest Pilsner malt provide a clean and satisfying brew ABV 4.9%

Wormtown - MassWhole Lager

Wormtown - MassWhole Lager

$7.00

American lager brewed with a lot of Massachusetts ingredients. The hops are from Four Star Farms in Northfield. The barely and heirloom corn are from Valley Malt in Hadley. Cheers to Massachusetts! ABV 4%

Barreled Souls Brewing Co. - Prickly Pear Guava Sourpuft Girls

Barreled Souls Brewing Co. - Prickly Pear Guava Sourpuft Girls

$8.50

Sour ale with prickly pear, guava, and marshmallow ABV 6%

Mast Landing Brewing - Gunner's Daughter

Mast Landing Brewing - Gunner's Daughter

$8.00Out of stock

A beautifully aromatic and balanced milk stout with delicious notes of peanut butter, coffee, and dark chocolate ABV 5.5%

Kit NA Brewing - American Blonde

Kit NA Brewing - American Blonde

$4.00

This crisp and refreshing American Blonde from Maine's first non-alcoholic craft brewery satisfies with less than 0.5% alcohol by volume.

Dorchester Brewing Co. - FAB Pilsner 4 Peace

Dorchester Brewing Co. - FAB Pilsner 4 Peace

$8.00

Open-source citra-hopped pilsner ABV 4.5%

Grapefruit Kombucha - Root Wild

Grapefruit Kombucha - Root Wild

$8.00

Raw Kombucha, brewed by Root Wild Kombuchery in Portland ME, made with organic ingredients, vibrant citrusy, crisp and crushable, 12 oz

Blake's Hard Cider - Caramel Apple Cider

Blake's Hard Cider - Caramel Apple Cider

$7.50

Dripping with caramel sweetness & complimented by notes of sharp Granny Smith apples, this decadent treat is a fall staple ABV 6.5%

Upper Pass Beer Co. - Waimea Waves DIPA

Upper Pass Beer Co. - Waimea Waves DIPA

$10.00

A super soft and juicy New England style IPA. Very big peach, guava, and soft citrus notes. The malt gives a nice clean bready flavor and a lush, creamy mouthfeel ABV 8%

Turkey Trotter Brown Ale - Berkshire Brewing Co.

Turkey Trotter Brown Ale - Berkshire Brewing Co.

$9.00

Hoppy brown ale. 10% of profit from this beer will be donated to the Food Bank of Western MA. ABV 7.5%

Caribbean-Style Ginger Beer - Ginger Libation

Caribbean-Style Ginger Beer - Ginger Libation

$8.00

Features tropical flavors of ginger, pineapple, lemon, and lime. ABV 9%

BREAD

Naturally leavened bread uses a simple mixture of flour and water that ferments over a short period of time. This mixture contains wild yeasts (yeast spores that are found on plants, vegetables, soil, the air..) and naturally occurring good bacteria (Lactobacillus) that converts simple sugars into lactic and other acids which help leaven and flavor the dough. The enzymes in the bread begin to break down the gluten, so your body doesn't have to. Due to this process, naturally leavened bread has many health benefits. It aids in healthy digestion, it helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels, it introduces good bacteria to our digestive system, and most importantly it tastes better because it was created by a natural process without preservatives.
Country

Country

$7.00

a classic crusty bread with a soft interior. It develops flavors from the simple ingredients throughout the 24 hour fermentation.

Olive & Herb

Olive & Herb

$8.00Out of stock

a country style natural leavened bread with the addition of savory herbs and olives

Coriander Raisin

Coriander Raisin

$8.00Out of stock

the perfect bread for breakfast toast-combining sweet golden raisins and a citrus bite of coriander.

Seeded Levain

Seeded Levain

$8.00Out of stock

Sunflower, sesame, flax, pumpkin seeds inside and out.

Focaccia

Focaccia

$5.00

a light Italian classic accented with extra virgin olive oil, Maldon sea salt, dried herbs

Challah

Challah

$8.00Out of stock

naturally leavened challah

Danish Rye

Danish Rye

$5.00+Out of stock

a hearty, nutritious dense rye bread made with local beer and a variety of seeds and fermented grain

Local Wheat

Local Wheat

$8.00

Baguette

$5.00Out of stock

PASTRY

Croissant

Croissant

$4.00Out of stock
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00
Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$4.50Out of stock
Apple Cider Donut

Apple Cider Donut

$3.00Out of stock
Apple Cranberry Scone

Apple Cranberry Scone

$4.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock
Maple Bacon Cinnamon Bun

Maple Bacon Cinnamon Bun

$5.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Blondie

White Chocolate Blondie

$4.00Out of stock
Mini Pecan Pie

Mini Pecan Pie

$4.00

COOKIES

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.00Out of stock
Pistachio Apricot Cookie

Pistachio Apricot Cookie

$3.00

Spreads

simple + delicious
Whipped Feta

Whipped Feta

$6.00+

the perfect partner for our olive + herb bread

Raspberry Jam

Raspberry Jam

$5.00+

a favorite on our country bread or croissant

Granola

a tasty mix of organic oats, almonds, coconut, raisins, maple syrup
Granola

Granola

$3.50

a tasty mix of organic oats, almonds, coconut, raisins, maple syrup

Acoustic Java Coffee

Rocktober Whole Bean Light Roast (1 lb)

$16.00
Whole Bean Espresso Blend (1 lb)

Whole Bean Espresso Blend (1 lb)

$17.00

Goods

Travel Mug

Travel Mug

$15.00

Stainless Straw Kit

$9.00
BirchTree Sticker

BirchTree Sticker

$2.00

Deep River Chips

Original

$2.00

Barbecue

$2.00

Salt & Vinegar

$2.00Out of stock

Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00Out of stock

Pies & Cookies

New England apples, warm spices, all butter crust
Traditional Apple Pie

Traditional Apple Pie

$26.00

New England apples, warm spices, all butter crust

Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

a Thanksgiving classic made with roasted local pumpkin

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie

Maple Bourbon Pecan Pie

$28.00

made with local maple syrup (Auburn, MA)

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$30.00

Dark chocolate torte topped with a salted caramel drizzle

Classic Apple Crisp

$24.00

traditional spices, brown sugar

Ready to Bake Pie Shells

Ready to Bake Pie Shells

$12.00

made with local flour milled by Ground Up in Hadley, MA

Assorted Cookies

Assorted Cookies

$15.00

2 chocolate chip, 2 ginger molasses and 2 holiday decorated sugar cookies

Savory

Quiche Lorraine

$28.00

North Country bacon, gruyere, thyme, caramelized onion

Autumn Harvest Quiche

$28.00

Cabot cheddar, butternut squash, leeks, sage

Rolls, Quick Breads & Fixings

Pain de Mie Dinner Rolls

Pain de Mie Dinner Rolls

$9.00

ready to be warmed and added to your Thanksgiving table

Local Honey Wheat Dinner Rolls

$9.50

6 pack, locally milled flour from Ground Up in Hadley, MA, local honey

Local Corn Bread

$10.00

8"x8" tray can go straight into the oven to be warmed and ready for your Thanksgiving table

Cranberry Sauce

$9.00

16 oz, fresh cranberries, cinnamon, citrus

Stuffing Bread

$6.00

1 lb. bag of cubed assorted bread ready for your favorite stuffing recipe

Gravy

Gravy

$15.00

1 quart/32 oz of traditional turkey gravy, mirepoix, fresh herbs, black pepper

Charcuterie Board with Demi Baguette

$45.00

An assortment of pates, cured meats, farmstead cheese, candied nuts, whole grain mustard, pickled red onion, and cornichons

Attributes and Amenities
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan bakery, specialty coffee, sandwiches, pastries, pizza, beer, wine usually in a cozy cafe environment, now available for curbside pick-up only at this time.

Location

138 Green St,Ste 5, Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

Gallery
BirchTree Bread Company image
BirchTree Bread Company image
BirchTree Bread Company image

