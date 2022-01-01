West Boylston restaurants you'll love
Must-try West Boylston restaurants
More about Brown Rice 2
Brown Rice 2
184 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
|Popular items
|Fiery Pad Thai
|$14.95
Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.
|Thai Soft Spring Rolls
|$8.45
Steamed vermicelli, cooked chicken, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in fresh spring roll skins, served with sweet & sour sauce, & topped with ground peanuts.
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.45
Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.
More about Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston
339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston
|Popular items
|California Salad
|$16.00
romaine & mesclun blend, diced chicken, almonds, apples, cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette
|Penne Carbonara
|$22.00
sauteed chicken filets, peas, bacon, mushrooms, carbonara sauce
|Mediterranean Salad
|$11.00
garden salad, feta, cucumbers, red onion, grape tomatoes, pita croutons, lemon mint vinaigrette
More about NOLA Cajun Kitchen
SEAFOOD
NOLA Cajun Kitchen
340 W Boylston St, West Boylston
|Popular items
|FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY
|$12.00
Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
|BOUDIN BALLS (4)
|$10.00
Southeast Louisiana pork and rice sausage breaded and deep-fried, served with Creole mustard
|CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY
|$11.00
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
More about Brown Rice Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES
Brown Rice Thai Cuisine
26 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.45
Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.
|Cashew Nut Combo
Pineapple, bamboo shoots, carrots, onion, green peppers, mushrooms & cashew nuts.
|Pad Thai
|$14.95
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.
More about The Draught House Bar & Grill
The Draught House Bar & Grill
42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston