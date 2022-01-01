West Boylston restaurants you'll love

West Boylston restaurants
Toast
  • West Boylston

West Boylston's top cuisines

American
Italian
Seafood
Thai
Thai
Must-try West Boylston restaurants

Brown Rice 2 image

 

Brown Rice 2

184 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fiery Pad Thai$14.95
Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.
Thai Soft Spring Rolls$8.45
Steamed vermicelli, cooked chicken, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in fresh spring roll skins, served with sweet & sour sauce, & topped with ground peanuts.
Crab Rangoon$8.45
Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston image

 

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston

339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Salad$16.00
romaine & mesclun blend, diced chicken, almonds, apples, cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette
Penne Carbonara$22.00
sauteed chicken filets, peas, bacon, mushrooms, carbonara sauce
Mediterranean Salad$11.00
garden salad, feta, cucumbers, red onion, grape tomatoes, pita croutons, lemon mint vinaigrette
NOLA Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

NOLA Cajun Kitchen

340 W Boylston St, West Boylston

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY$12.00
Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
BOUDIN BALLS (4)$10.00
Southeast Louisiana pork and rice sausage breaded and deep-fried, served with Creole mustard
CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY$11.00
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
Brown Rice Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • CURRY • CHICKEN • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • NOODLES

Brown Rice Thai Cuisine

26 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

Avg 4.8 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Rangoon$8.45
Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.
Cashew Nut Combo
Pineapple, bamboo shoots, carrots, onion, green peppers, mushrooms & cashew nuts.
Pad Thai$14.95
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.
Restaurant banner

 

The Draught House Bar & Grill

42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in West Boylston

Pad Thai

Pork Dumplings

Crab Rangoon

Rangoon

Dumplings

Drunken Noodles

