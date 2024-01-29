- Home
NOLA CAJUN KITCHEN WEST BOYLSTON
18 Reviews
$$
340 W Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
Featured Items
NOLA GARLIC NOODLES$10.00
Garlic noodles with choice of protein, tossed in our Secret Sauce
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$16.00
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo. Also available as Cajun, Hot Honey or Cajun Buffalo.
CAJUN ALFREDO$10.00
Alfredo with a kick! Choice of protein.
Food
APPETIZERS
- BOUDIN BALLS (4)$10.00
Southeast Louisiana pork and rice sausage breaded and deep-fried, served with Creole mustard
- CAJUN FRIES$6.00
Crispy fries with a kick
- CAJUN WINGS (6)$10.00
Lightly breaded, deep-fried and tossed in red pepper and Cajun seasoning
- CRAB BOULETTES (4)$11.00
Real crabmeat and the Cajun Trinity of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with a kick from Cajun tartar, rolled, breaded and deep fried until golden brown, served with Cajun remoulade
- CRAWFISH BOULETTES (4)$11.00
Crawfish tails and the Cajun Trinity of onions, bell peppers, and celery, with a kick from Cajun tartar, rolled, breaded and deep fried until golden brown, served with Cajun remoulade
- FRIED OKRA$6.00
Fresh okra chopped, breaded, and deep-fried, served with Cajun remoulade
- FRIED PICKLES$6.00
Juicy pickles breaded and deep-fried, served with Cajun remoulade
- GATOR BITES$12.00
Tender pieces of fried alligator served with Cajun remoulade
- HUSH PUPPIES$6.00
Bite-sized corn batter nuggets served with Cajun remoulade
- POPCORN CRAWDADS$12.00
Crawdad tails battered and deep fried, served with Cajun remoulade
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.00
Classic!
- CRAWFISH FRIES$11.00
Crispy fries topped with tender crawfish tails in a creamy Cajun sauce
- NATCHITOCHES MEAT PIE$4.00
Hand pie filled with a savory mixture of beef, pork, and the Cajun trinity. A beloved snack of Louisiana!
- FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$7.00
Served with ranch
- FRIED CAULIFLOWER BITES$6.00
Served with Cajun remoulade
- LOBSTER FRIES$15.00
Crispy fries topped with tender lobster meat in a creamy Cajun sauce
- CAJUN BUFFALO FRIES$10.00
- POPCORN SHRIMP$10.00
GUMBO & MORE
- CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO$5.00+
Shellfish-free version of the classic
- NOLA GUMBO$6.00+
New Orleans classic. The Cajun Trinity of onions, bell peppers, and celery in a roux-based soup cooked with shrimp, chicken, kielbasa and okra, topped with a spoon of rice
- RED BEANS & RICE$5.00+
A New Orleans favorite! Kidney beans slow-cooked with Andouille sausage and served over rice
- NOLA SHRIMP$19.00
Pan-seared shrimp with creamy crawfish tails, served with rice pilaf and broccoli
- NOLA FISH$19.00
Fried Catfish with creamy crawfish tails, served with rice pilaf and broccoli
- CAJUN SHRIMP & BROCCOLI$18.00
Pan-seared shrimp with cajun seasoning served with rice pilaf and broccoli
- CAJUN ALFREDO$10.00
Alfredo with a kick! Choice of protein.
- NOLA GARLIC NOODLES$10.00
Garlic noodles with choice of protein, tossed in our Secret Sauce
- ÉTOUFFÉE$13.00
Your choice of protein, simmered in a rich and flavorful dark roux, served with a bed of rice
- BEEF BRISKET DINNER$19.00
Tender slow-cooked brisket served with mashed potatoes and gravy and broccoli
- N'AWLINS ROAST BEEF NOODLES$17.00
Tender N'awlins roast beef over a bed of noodles and sprinkled with parmesan
- COUNTRY FRIED CHICKEN PLATE$17.00
Juicy, crispy fried chicken topped with gravy and served with mashed potatoes, gravy and broccoli
- PORK CHOP DINNER$17.00
Fried pork chops served with gravy, mashed potatoes and broccoli
- JAMBALAYA$18.00
The Cajun Trinity, okra, tomatoes, chicken, andouille sausage, and shrimp.
PO BOYS
- CHICKEN TENDER PO BOY$12.00
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries. Also available as Cajun, Hot Honey or Cajun Buffalo.
- FRIED CATFISH PO BOY$13.00
Cornmeal crusted tender catfish fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries. Make it Cajun for a kick!
- FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY$13.00
Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries. Make it Cajun for a kick!
- SHRIMP AND CATFISH PO BOY$15.50
When you can’t decide!
- FRIED LOUISIANA OYSTER PO BOY$16.00
Cornmeal crusted plump Louisiana oysters fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
- GATOR SAUSAGE PO BOY$14.00
Alligator and pork seasoned with authentic Cajun spices. Served with Cajun fries.
- LOUISIANA HOT SAUSAGE PO BOY$11.00
Hot links, a Louisiana classic! Served with Cajun fries.
- N'AWLINS ROAST BEEF PO BOY$12.00
Not your average roast beef! Braised in beef stock, red wine, and herbs until tender and falling apart. Served with Cajun fries.
- SMOKED BRISKET PO BOY$13.00
Marinated in our homemade Cajun seasoning and hickory-smoked for 13 hours. Served with Cajun fries.
- SURF N' TURF PO BOY$14.00
Cornmeal crusted fried shrimp and N’awlins roast beef. Served with Cajun fries.
- FRIED GATOR PO BOY$16.00
Cornmeal crusted tender alligator fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
- CRAWFISH PO BOY$14.00
Cornmeal crusted crawfish tails fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries.
BASKETS
- CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$16.00
Tender chicken strips lightly breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo. Also available as Cajun, Hot Honey or Cajun Buffalo.
- FRIED SEAFOOD COMBO BASKET$29.00
Shrimp, catfish, oyster, calamari
- CATFISH BASKET$17.00
Cornmeal crusted tender catfish fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade. Make it Cajun for a kick!
- SHRIMP BASKET$18.00
Cornmeal crusted jumbo shrimp fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade. Make it Cajun for a kick!
- CALAMARI BASKET$16.00
Tender calamari breaded and fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun marinara and Cajun remoulade.
- LOUISIANA OYSTER BASKET$22.00
Cornmeal crusted plump Louisiana oysters fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade.
- GATOR BASKET$22.00
Cornmeal crusted tender alligator fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun mayo
- CRAWFISH BASKET$15.00
Cornmeal crusted crawfish tails fried until golden. Served with Cajun fries, coleslaw, and Cajun remoulade
- PICK YOUR OWN COMBO BASKET
When you can’t decide!
BOIL BY THE LB
- BUILD YOUR OWN BOIL
Customize a boil with all your favorite seafood and sides!
- SOFT SHELL CRAB BOIL$17.00Out of stock
Priced per crab. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. No sides included.
- LIVE LOUISIANA CRAWFISH$17.00Out of stock
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. No sides included.
- GREEN MUSSELS$17.00
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. No sides included.
- CLAMS$15.00
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. No sides included.
- SHRIMP HEADLESS$22.00
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. No sides included.
- SHRIMP HEAD-ON$22.00
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. No sides included.
- SNOW CRAB LEGS$32.00
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. No sides included.
- TWIN LOBSTER TAILS$35.00
Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. No sides included.
- DUNGENESS CRAB$32.00
Priced per lb. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. No sides included.
BOIL COMBOS
- CRAB SAMPLER$34.00
One cluster snow crab legs + one cluster Dungeness crab. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with one corn and two potatoes.
- SEAFOOD SAMPLER$38.00
Half a pound each of mussels, headless shrimp, and snow crab legs. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with one corn and two potatoes.
- FAMILY SEAFOOD BOIL$99.00
A pound each of mussels, headless shrimp, and snow crab legs, plus two lobster tails. Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce. Comes with corn and potatoes. Serves 4.
KIDS MENU
SIDE
- CAJUN MAYO$0.75
Made in house. Pair with meats.
- CAJUN REMOULADE$0.75
Made in house. Great on seafood.
- CAJUN COLESLAW$1.50
Our own coleslaw with a kick!
- CORN (2)$3.00
Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce
- SIDE SECRET SAUCE$3.00
NOLA Secret Sauce!
- GARLIC NOODLES$6.00
Pairs well with seafood boils!
- KIELBASA$7.00
Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce
- POTATOES (4)$4.00
Poached in our house blend of spices and herbs before tossing in NOLA Secret Sauce
- RICE PILAF$3.00
- WHITE RICE$2.00
- NOODLES & SAUCE$10.00
- BREAD$2.00
- RANCH$0.75
- BROCCOLI$3.00
- BLUE CHEESE$0.75
- HOT HONEY$1.50
- MASHED & GRAVY$3.50
DESSERT
BEVERAGE
CATERING
- BOUDIN BALLS (20)$47.00
- CAJUN ALFREDO NOODLES$45.00
- CAJUN FRIES$30.00
- CAJUN TENDERS (30)$60.00
- CAJUN WINGS (30)$52.00
- CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO .5 GAL$36.00
- CHICKEN TENDERS (30)$55.00
- CRAB BOULETTES (20)$47.00
- CRAWFISH BOULETTES (20)$47.00
- FRIED CATFISH (30)$55.00
- FRIED SHRIMP (30)$63.00
- GARLIC NOODLES$30.00
- HOT HONEY TENDERS (30)$60.00
- HUSH PUPPIES$50.00
- NOLA GUMBO .5 GAL$35.00
- RED BEANS & RICE .5 GAL$31.00
- SHRIMP GARLIC NOODLES$80.00
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$35.00
RETAIL
- CAJUN COLESLAW$3.00
8oz. Our own coleslaw with a kick!
- CAJUN MAYO$4.00
8oz. Made in house. Pair with meats.
- CAJUN REMOULADE$4.00
8oz. Made in house. Great on seafood.
- CAJUN SEASONING$6.00
8oz. Rub on anything for an extra kick!
- CAJUN WING SEASONING$7.00
8oz. Used on our wings!
- NOLA T-SHIRT$15.00
- NOLA SECRET SAUCE 14 oz$14.00
Add some spice in the kitchen with NOLA Secret Sauce! Our house seafood boil sauce is also great for pasta, dipping, and so much more.
- CRYSTAL HOT SAUCE$5.00
6oz bottle
Alcohol - PICK-UP ONLY
BEER
- ABITA LIGHT$6.00
- AMBER$6.00
- ALPHA GATOR Imperial IPA$6.00
- ANDYGATOR Helles doppelbock$6.00
- RIDE SHARE TRIPLE IPA$6.00
- PURPLE HAZE Raspberry Lager$6.00
- STRAWBERRY Lager$6.00
- TURBO DOG Brown Ale$6.00
- HARD LEMONADE$6.00
- THACKERY OCTOBERFEST (RR)$7.00
- HENIKEN$6.00
- BARNEY Purp Haze & Andygator$6.00
- HOP ROCKS (RR)$7.00
- EDELSTEIN (RR)$7.00
- MY BLUE HEAVEN (RR)$7.00
- WAR CASTLE (RR)$7.00
- Corona$6.00
- Non-alcohol Heineken$6.00
- Flutternutter White Stout$6.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Authentic Cajun fare open for takeout and outdoor dining
340 W Boylston St, West Boylston, MA 01583