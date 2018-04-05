Restaurant header imageView gallery

O'Connor's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1160 West Boylston St

West Boylston, MA 01606

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Bacon & Cheese Skins

$10.99

Hand-dug potato skins topped with crumbled bacon and a three-cheese blend then topped with scallion. Served with our original creamy dipping sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.99

Flash fried, buffalo style, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, and a side of blue cheese dressing.

Calamari

$10.99

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

10oz. fried chicken fingers, choose plain, buffalo or BBQ.

COCONUT SHRIMP (8)

$11.99

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$12.50

Guinness Wings

$9.99

Braised in the Oven House Made Guiness BBQ Sauce 8 Wings to an Order Sesame ALLERGY

Irish Soda Bread

$4.99Out of stock

Lucey's Corned Beef Shillelagh Sticks

$9.99+

Flaky puffed pastry sticks stuffed with our delicious corned beef hash. Paired with our Colman's honey mustard dip. Miriam's favorite!

Panko Onion Rings

$7.99

Potato Pizza

$12.50

Hand-dug potato skins topped with crumbled bacon, three-cheese blend, mushrooms, diced red peppers and diced tomatoes then topped with scallions. Served with our original creamy dipping sauce.

PRETZEL

$7.99

SCOTCH EGG

$5.25

A hardboiled egg wrapped in a seasoned Irish pork sausage and breadcrumbs mix and flash fried. Served with a side of our Colman's honey mustard dip.

Seafood Stuffed Portabella

$14.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL (6)

$11.50

SPINACH DIP

$10.99

Served with tri-colored tortilla chips.

SOUP

Our Famous Butternut Bisque

$4.50+

Vegetarian option also Vegan

New England Clam Chowder

$5.99+

Traditional French Onion Soup

$5.99

Crock

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese with our creamy Caesar dressing.

Side Caeser

$4.99

Tricolor Caprese Salad

$14.99

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil and Avocado salad with our balsamic glaze or your choice of dressing.

CHOP SALAD

$12.99

Mixed Garden & Veggie Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, red onion, shredded carrots and cabbage topped with seasoned croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Our Famous Pecan Chicken, Berry, Mesclun & Romaine Salad

$18.99

Pecan crusted chicken on a bed of mesclun and romaine greens with cranberries, strawberries, blueberries, sliced cucumber, beets and tomato. Honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Pecan Berry Salad

$12.99

O'C's Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad

$12.99

Kale and julienne greens combined with roasted butternut square, native apple, beets, feta cheese, dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

BURGERS

Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Half pound on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle chips. American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Blue Cheese.

Beyond Burger

$13.99

BURGER

$10.50

Half pound grilled burger on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips.

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Half pound grilled burger on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle chips. Choose American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Bleu Cheese.

PROPER IRISH BURGER

$14.99

Half pound burger topped with Kerrygold cheddar, caramelized onions and bacon. Lettuce, tomato, pickle.

SANDWICHES

O'C's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

A Southern style spicy buttermilk battered chicken breast on a Brioche Roll with a sweet & tangy sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Lobster Roll

$28.99

Rye Red Reuben Panini

$11.99

The classic on marbled rye.

Turkey Panini

$11.99

On rustic white bread with a spinach artichoke spread and sliced tomato.

The Turkey Club

$11.99

A classic tripple decker on white or wheat bread. Served with French fries or your choice of side.

BLT

$9.99

"Grown-Up" Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Aged Kerrygold Cheddar and Brie on buttered country toast. Served with a cup of butternut bisque or a small garden salad.

SIDES

Applesauce

$1.25

Baked Potato

$2.99

Sour cream, butter

Butternut Squash

$3.25

Caramelized Balsamic Onion

$1.99

Coleslaw

$2.25

French Fries

$2.99

Goat Cheese Crouton

$4.25

Mac's Loaded Spuds

$5.99

With Bacon, Onion & Cheddar

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Panko Onion Rings

$6.99

Potato Chips

$1.25

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Salsetta

$2.50

A medley of fresh chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions and corn.

Side of Cranberry

$1.00

Stuffing

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Veg Medley

$3.25

ENTREES

BRADY SIRLOIN

$27.99

#12's Grilled 8oz. Filet Mignon, seasoned with rosemary, garlic, and black pepper. With mashed potatoes, topped with balsamic caramelized onions and crumbled blue cheese.

O'C's Steak Tips Montréal or BBQ Style

$21.99

Half-Pound sautéed steak tips tossed with peppers & onions. Served with our Mac's loaded Irish spuds and vegetable medley.

Sirloin Steak

$24.99

""It's back...and it's a Fauci Favorite""!1/2lb filet mignon with our Irish Whiskey '3' peppercorn creamy mushroom and shallot sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Baked potato, mash, fries, vegetable medley, small Caesar or garden salad.

Sirloin Steak, with Café de Paris Butter or Jameson Peppercorn Sauce

$24.99

Grilled 10oz. Sirloin Steak, with a choice of two sides: Baked potato, mashed potato, fries, rice pilaf, vegetable medley, small Caesar or garden salad.

Roast Prime Rib Au Jus

$25.99

12 oz. cut, with baked potato, vegetable medley, and horseradish cream sauce.

Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Grilled chicken breasts prepared Plain, Tuscan (lemon-basil-thyme), Cajun, Italian or Lemon Pepper. Served with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley.

O'Connor's Chicken Français

$16.99

Pan fried parmesan and egg dipped chicken breasts in a lemon and parsley butter sauce. Served with mashed potato and fresh vegetable medley.

Pecan Chicken

$16.99

Pecan encrusted chicken breasts topped with a chunky pear and apple chutney. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Stuffed Chicken Schnitzel Saltimbocca

$17.50

Pan fried panko crusted twin chicken breasts stuffed with prosciutto, provolone, spinach and fresh sage with a lemon sauce. Served with our Mac's loaded Irish spuds and fresh vegetable medley.

Pork Chop

$17.50

A 10oz. bone-in pork chop marinated in Irish Cider, with herbs and shallots. Served with our apple pear chutney and mashed potato.

WooSox' Irish Bangers & Mash

$15.99

Galtee Irish pork sausages with mushroom onion gravy, mashed potatoes and fresh vegetable medley.

Turkey Dinner

$16.99

White and dark meat with herb seasoned cranberry bread stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash and a side of cranberry sauce.

Baked Boston Schrod

$17.99

10oz Haddock filet with a buttery cracker crumb topping. Served with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley.

Broiled or Fried Sea Scallops

$26.99

Broiled, buttery cracker crumb topping served with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley...OR...simply fried with French fries, coleslaw, tartare sauce.

Crab Cake Dinner

$17.99

A trio of 3-oz. lump crab cakes with coleslaw and rice pilaf. Garlic Aïoli or Tartare sauce.

FISH & CHIPS

$17.99

Princess Salmon

$18.50

Baked salmon filet seasoned with lemon, thyme and basil, topped with a lemon herb butter and roasted asparagus garnish. Served with our chilled fresh vegetable salsetta. Baked potato.

Our Famous Salmon Filet

$18.99

Salmon filet prepared Plain (Baked or Grilled), Lemon-Pepper, Cedar Plank or Tuscan Style (lemon-basil-thyme). Served with our chilled fresh vegetable salsetta. Baked potato.

Swordfish

$21.99

10oz. swordfish steak grilled plain, Tuscan or Cajun seasoning. Topped with a lemon herb butter and roasted asparagus garnish. Served with our chilled fresh vegetable salsetta and baked potato.

Atlantic Seafood Pie

$17.99

seafood pie of haddock, salmon, baby bay scallop, and chopped clams in a herb cream sauce. Topped with mashed potato crust and a pesto crumble.

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.99

Braised, pulled white and dark chicken, vegetables and a homemade chicken sauce topped with a flaky pastry crust. Served with a side of mashed potatoes.

Our Famous & Enormous Beef, Mushroom & Guinness Pie

$17.99

Rich, malty beef and vegetable stew with Guinness stout topped with a flaky pastry crust. Served with a side of mashed potatoes.

Shepherd's Pie

$15.99

Mam's is made with ground chuck beef, root vegetables, corn and peas in a savory gravy with a mashed potato crust.

Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Vegetarian Menu

(Vegetarian) Brendan's Now Legendary Irish Potato Pizza "Hold the Bacon"

$12.50

Hand-dug potato skins typed with a '3' cheese blend, mushrooms, red peppers, tomatoes, scallions. With our original creamy dipping sauce.

(Vegetarian) Sweet Potato Fries with Sweet Chili Sauce

$5.99

(Vegetarian) Cheesy Potato Skins

$10.99

With our original creamy dipping sauce.

(Vegetarian) Buffalo Bleu Cauliflower

$9.99

Flash fried, buffalo style, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, and a side of blue cheese dressing.

(Vegetarian) Warm Spinach, Artichoke & Three Cheese Gratin

$10.99

Served with tri-colored tortilla chips.

(Vegetarian) Mixed Garden & Veggie Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, red onion, shredded carrots and cabbage topped with seasoned croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

(Vegetarian) Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese with our creamy Caesar dressing.

(Vegetarian) O'C's Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad

$11.99

Kale and julienne of greens with quinoa, roasted butternut, native apple, beets, feta cheese, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds.

(Vegetarian) Chop-chop Salad "Hold the Bacon"

$11.99

Chopped garden greens, Romaine, chick peas, beets, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, avocado, crumbled feta.

(Vegetarian) "Grown-Up" Grilled Cheese & Garden Salad

$11.50

On buttered country toast with aged Kerrygold cheddar and Brie. Served with a small garden salad.

(Vegetarian) The Beyond Burger

$13.99

The world's first plant-based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy or gluten. On a Brioche roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips. Your choice of side.

(Vegetarian) Sweet Potato Fries

$1.99

(Vegetarian) Mac's Irish Gratin Spuds

$2.50

With Cheddar and Onion

Gluten Free Menu

(GF) Brendan's Now Legendary Irish Potato Pizza

$12.50

Baked and served with our original creamy dipping sauce.

(GF) Warm Spinach, Artichoke & Three Cheese Gratin

$10.99

Served with cucumber slices.

(GF) Chilled Gulf Shrimp Cocktail

$11.50

Six Gulf shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge.

(GF) Irish Oak Smoked Salmon Platter

$12.99

Chilled smoked salmon with a creamy horseradish and chive dip.

(GF) Bacon & Cheese Potato Skins

$10.99

Baked, with our original creamy dipping sauce.

(GF) Traditional French Onion Soup

$5.50

Crock. Gluten Free No Bread

Proper Irish Burger (GF)

$12.99

Half-pound burger topped with Kerrygold cheddar, caramelized onions, bacon and pickle chips. Your choice of side.

The Hamburger (GF)

$10.50

Half-pound with your choice of side.

Bacon Cheeseburger (GF)

$12.99

Half-pound with bacon and your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Blue Cheese, your choice of side.

Rich Wall's Cheeseburger (GF)

$11.50

Half pound grilled burger on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle chips. Choose American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Bleu Cheese.

The Beyond Burger (GF)

$13.99

The world's first plant based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy or gluten. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle chips.

The Turkey Club (GF)

$11.99

The classic on a gluten free roll, your choice of side.

(GF) O'C's Montréal Steak Tips

$20.99

10oz. sautéed steak tips tossed with peppers and onions, served with loaded gratin Irish spuds and fresh vegetable medley.

(GF) Sirloin Steak, Café de Paris Butter

$23.99

Grilled 10oz.Sirloin Steak with our Café de Paris butter. Choice of two sides.

(GF) Filet Mignon, Café de Paris Butter

$27.99

Grilled 8oz. Filet Mignon with our Café de Paris butter. Choice of two sides.

(GF) Baked Boston Schrod

$16.99

10oz. plain baked haddock filet with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley.

(GF) Broiled Sea Scallops

$24.99

Plain broiled with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley.

(GF) Our Salmon Filet

$17.99

Plain baked or grilled with baked potato and our fresh vegetable medley.

(GF) Grilled Swordfish Steak

$21.99

Lemon herb butter, asparagus garnish, baked potato.

(GF) Carmel's Pork Chop with Chutney

$17.50

Grilled 10oz. bone-in pork chop with cranberry orange chutney, mashed potato and fresh vegetable medley.

(GF) Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$14.99

Plain grilled twin chicken breasts with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley.

(GF) Chop-Chop Salad

$12.99

Chopped garden greens and Romaine, chick peas, bacon bits, beets, chilled fresh vegetable salsetta, hard boiled egg, avocado, crumbled feta. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

(GF) New England Lobster Salad

$19.50

1/3 lb. of sweet lobster meat, lemon chive and celery mayonnaise on our mixed garden and veggie salad.

(GF) O'C's Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad

$11.99

Kale and julienne of greens with quinoa, roasted butternut, native apple, beets, feta cheese, dried cranberries and sunflower seeds.

(GF) Mixed Garden & Veggie Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, red onion, shredded carrots and cabbage topped with seasoned croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

(GF) Classic Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese with our creamy Caesar dressing.

(GF) Mac's Loaded Irish Gratin Spuds

$3.25

With Bacon, Onion & Cheddar

(GF) Mashed Potato

$1.99

(GF) Baked Potato

$1.99

Sour cream, butter

(GF) Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

(GF) Chef's Fresh Vegetable Medley

$2.25

(GF) Fresh Vegetable Salsetta

$2.25

A medley of fresh chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions and corn.

(GF) Coleslaw

$1.75

(GF) French Fries

$1.99

(GF) Applesauce

$0.99

(GF) Small Garden Salad

$1.99

(GF) Potato Chips

Chocolate Flourless Torte (GF)

$7.99

A warm rich, gluten free chocolate ganache torte with and hot fudge. Paired with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream.

Children's Menu

Junior Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Your choice of white or wheat bread.

Kids Baked Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Junior Fried Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Junior Hamburger

$8.50

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Junior Cheeseburger with American Cheese

$8.50

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Kid's Classic Hot Dog on New England Style Roll

$8.50

Junior Crispy Fish & Chips

$8.50

Junior Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.50

Dessert

Rustic Apple Tart

$8.50

Apples Baked in Phyllo Dough Warmed in the oven Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Homemade Frozen Bailey's Irish Cream Pie

$6.99

A graham cracker crust, frozen Bailey's Irish Cream filling, over hot fudge sauce with whipped cream

Our Famous Homemade Irish Bread & Raisin Pudding

$7.50

Served warm, with butterscotch sauce, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

Classic Carrot Cake

$7.99

Contains NUTS..Cream Cheese Frosting Whip Cream

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Flourless Torte (GF)

$7.99

A warm rich, gluten free chocolate ganache torte with and hot fudge. Paired with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake Base, Chocolate Drizzle, Chocolate Shavings

Sorbet

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

