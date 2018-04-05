O'Connor's Restaurant
No reviews yet
1160 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01606
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Bacon & Cheese Skins
Hand-dug potato skins topped with crumbled bacon and a three-cheese blend then topped with scallion. Served with our original creamy dipping sauce.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Flash fried, buffalo style, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, and a side of blue cheese dressing.
Calamari
Chicken Fingers
10oz. fried chicken fingers, choose plain, buffalo or BBQ.
COCONUT SHRIMP (8)
Crab Cakes Appetizer
Guinness Wings
Braised in the Oven House Made Guiness BBQ Sauce 8 Wings to an Order Sesame ALLERGY
Irish Soda Bread
Lucey's Corned Beef Shillelagh Sticks
Flaky puffed pastry sticks stuffed with our delicious corned beef hash. Paired with our Colman's honey mustard dip. Miriam's favorite!
Panko Onion Rings
Potato Pizza
Hand-dug potato skins topped with crumbled bacon, three-cheese blend, mushrooms, diced red peppers and diced tomatoes then topped with scallions. Served with our original creamy dipping sauce.
PRETZEL
SCOTCH EGG
A hardboiled egg wrapped in a seasoned Irish pork sausage and breadcrumbs mix and flash fried. Served with a side of our Colman's honey mustard dip.
Seafood Stuffed Portabella
SHRIMP COCKTAIL (6)
SPINACH DIP
Served with tri-colored tortilla chips.
SOUP
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese with our creamy Caesar dressing.
Side Caeser
Tricolor Caprese Salad
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil and Avocado salad with our balsamic glaze or your choice of dressing.
CHOP SALAD
Mixed Garden & Veggie Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, red onion, shredded carrots and cabbage topped with seasoned croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Side Garden Salad
Our Famous Pecan Chicken, Berry, Mesclun & Romaine Salad
Pecan crusted chicken on a bed of mesclun and romaine greens with cranberries, strawberries, blueberries, sliced cucumber, beets and tomato. Honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Pecan Berry Salad
O'C's Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad
Kale and julienne greens combined with roasted butternut square, native apple, beets, feta cheese, dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
BURGERS
Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle chips. American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Blue Cheese.
Beyond Burger
BURGER
Half pound grilled burger on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips.
Cheeseburger
Half pound grilled burger on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle chips. Choose American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Bleu Cheese.
PROPER IRISH BURGER
Half pound burger topped with Kerrygold cheddar, caramelized onions and bacon. Lettuce, tomato, pickle.
SANDWICHES
O'C's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A Southern style spicy buttermilk battered chicken breast on a Brioche Roll with a sweet & tangy sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Lobster Roll
Rye Red Reuben Panini
The classic on marbled rye.
Turkey Panini
On rustic white bread with a spinach artichoke spread and sliced tomato.
The Turkey Club
A classic tripple decker on white or wheat bread. Served with French fries or your choice of side.
BLT
"Grown-Up" Grilled Cheese
Aged Kerrygold Cheddar and Brie on buttered country toast. Served with a cup of butternut bisque or a small garden salad.
SIDES
Applesauce
Baked Potato
Sour cream, butter
Butternut Squash
Caramelized Balsamic Onion
Coleslaw
French Fries
Goat Cheese Crouton
Mac's Loaded Spuds
With Bacon, Onion & Cheddar
Mashed Potato
Panko Onion Rings
Potato Chips
Rice Pilaf
Salsetta
A medley of fresh chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions and corn.
Side of Cranberry
Stuffing
Sweet Potato Fries
Veg Medley
ENTREES
BRADY SIRLOIN
#12's Grilled 8oz. Filet Mignon, seasoned with rosemary, garlic, and black pepper. With mashed potatoes, topped with balsamic caramelized onions and crumbled blue cheese.
O'C's Steak Tips Montréal or BBQ Style
Half-Pound sautéed steak tips tossed with peppers & onions. Served with our Mac's loaded Irish spuds and vegetable medley.
Sirloin Steak
""It's back...and it's a Fauci Favorite""!1/2lb filet mignon with our Irish Whiskey '3' peppercorn creamy mushroom and shallot sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Baked potato, mash, fries, vegetable medley, small Caesar or garden salad.
Sirloin Steak, with Café de Paris Butter or Jameson Peppercorn Sauce
Grilled 10oz. Sirloin Steak, with a choice of two sides: Baked potato, mashed potato, fries, rice pilaf, vegetable medley, small Caesar or garden salad.
Roast Prime Rib Au Jus
12 oz. cut, with baked potato, vegetable medley, and horseradish cream sauce.
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breasts prepared Plain, Tuscan (lemon-basil-thyme), Cajun, Italian or Lemon Pepper. Served with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley.
O'Connor's Chicken Français
Pan fried parmesan and egg dipped chicken breasts in a lemon and parsley butter sauce. Served with mashed potato and fresh vegetable medley.
Pecan Chicken
Pecan encrusted chicken breasts topped with a chunky pear and apple chutney. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Stuffed Chicken Schnitzel Saltimbocca
Pan fried panko crusted twin chicken breasts stuffed with prosciutto, provolone, spinach and fresh sage with a lemon sauce. Served with our Mac's loaded Irish spuds and fresh vegetable medley.
Pork Chop
A 10oz. bone-in pork chop marinated in Irish Cider, with herbs and shallots. Served with our apple pear chutney and mashed potato.
WooSox' Irish Bangers & Mash
Galtee Irish pork sausages with mushroom onion gravy, mashed potatoes and fresh vegetable medley.
Turkey Dinner
White and dark meat with herb seasoned cranberry bread stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash and a side of cranberry sauce.
Baked Boston Schrod
10oz Haddock filet with a buttery cracker crumb topping. Served with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley.
Broiled or Fried Sea Scallops
Broiled, buttery cracker crumb topping served with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley...OR...simply fried with French fries, coleslaw, tartare sauce.
Crab Cake Dinner
A trio of 3-oz. lump crab cakes with coleslaw and rice pilaf. Garlic Aïoli or Tartare sauce.
FISH & CHIPS
Princess Salmon
Baked salmon filet seasoned with lemon, thyme and basil, topped with a lemon herb butter and roasted asparagus garnish. Served with our chilled fresh vegetable salsetta. Baked potato.
Our Famous Salmon Filet
Salmon filet prepared Plain (Baked or Grilled), Lemon-Pepper, Cedar Plank or Tuscan Style (lemon-basil-thyme). Served with our chilled fresh vegetable salsetta. Baked potato.
Swordfish
10oz. swordfish steak grilled plain, Tuscan or Cajun seasoning. Topped with a lemon herb butter and roasted asparagus garnish. Served with our chilled fresh vegetable salsetta and baked potato.
Atlantic Seafood Pie
seafood pie of haddock, salmon, baby bay scallop, and chopped clams in a herb cream sauce. Topped with mashed potato crust and a pesto crumble.
Chicken Pot Pie
Braised, pulled white and dark chicken, vegetables and a homemade chicken sauce topped with a flaky pastry crust. Served with a side of mashed potatoes.
Our Famous & Enormous Beef, Mushroom & Guinness Pie
Rich, malty beef and vegetable stew with Guinness stout topped with a flaky pastry crust. Served with a side of mashed potatoes.
Shepherd's Pie
Mam's is made with ground chuck beef, root vegetables, corn and peas in a savory gravy with a mashed potato crust.
Mac & Cheese
Vegetarian Menu
(Vegetarian) Brendan's Now Legendary Irish Potato Pizza "Hold the Bacon"
Hand-dug potato skins typed with a '3' cheese blend, mushrooms, red peppers, tomatoes, scallions. With our original creamy dipping sauce.
(Vegetarian) Sweet Potato Fries with Sweet Chili Sauce
(Vegetarian) Cheesy Potato Skins
With our original creamy dipping sauce.
(Vegetarian) Buffalo Bleu Cauliflower
Flash fried, buffalo style, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, and a side of blue cheese dressing.
(Vegetarian) Warm Spinach, Artichoke & Three Cheese Gratin
Served with tri-colored tortilla chips.
(Vegetarian) Mixed Garden & Veggie Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, red onion, shredded carrots and cabbage topped with seasoned croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
(Vegetarian) Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese with our creamy Caesar dressing.
(Vegetarian) O'C's Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad
Kale and julienne of greens with quinoa, roasted butternut, native apple, beets, feta cheese, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds.
(Vegetarian) Chop-chop Salad "Hold the Bacon"
Chopped garden greens, Romaine, chick peas, beets, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, hard boiled egg, avocado, crumbled feta.
(Vegetarian) "Grown-Up" Grilled Cheese & Garden Salad
On buttered country toast with aged Kerrygold cheddar and Brie. Served with a small garden salad.
(Vegetarian) The Beyond Burger
The world's first plant-based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy or gluten. On a Brioche roll, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips. Your choice of side.
(Vegetarian) Sweet Potato Fries
(Vegetarian) Mac's Irish Gratin Spuds
With Cheddar and Onion
Gluten Free Menu
(GF) Brendan's Now Legendary Irish Potato Pizza
Baked and served with our original creamy dipping sauce.
(GF) Warm Spinach, Artichoke & Three Cheese Gratin
Served with cucumber slices.
(GF) Chilled Gulf Shrimp Cocktail
Six Gulf shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedge.
(GF) Irish Oak Smoked Salmon Platter
Chilled smoked salmon with a creamy horseradish and chive dip.
(GF) Bacon & Cheese Potato Skins
Baked, with our original creamy dipping sauce.
(GF) Traditional French Onion Soup
Crock. Gluten Free No Bread
Proper Irish Burger (GF)
Half-pound burger topped with Kerrygold cheddar, caramelized onions, bacon and pickle chips. Your choice of side.
The Hamburger (GF)
Half-pound with your choice of side.
Bacon Cheeseburger (GF)
Half-pound with bacon and your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Blue Cheese, your choice of side.
Rich Wall's Cheeseburger (GF)
Half pound grilled burger on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle chips. Choose American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Bleu Cheese.
The Beyond Burger (GF)
The world's first plant based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy or gluten. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle chips.
The Turkey Club (GF)
The classic on a gluten free roll, your choice of side.
(GF) O'C's Montréal Steak Tips
10oz. sautéed steak tips tossed with peppers and onions, served with loaded gratin Irish spuds and fresh vegetable medley.
(GF) Sirloin Steak, Café de Paris Butter
Grilled 10oz.Sirloin Steak with our Café de Paris butter. Choice of two sides.
(GF) Filet Mignon, Café de Paris Butter
Grilled 8oz. Filet Mignon with our Café de Paris butter. Choice of two sides.
(GF) Baked Boston Schrod
10oz. plain baked haddock filet with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley.
(GF) Broiled Sea Scallops
Plain broiled with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley.
(GF) Our Salmon Filet
Plain baked or grilled with baked potato and our fresh vegetable medley.
(GF) Grilled Swordfish Steak
Lemon herb butter, asparagus garnish, baked potato.
(GF) Carmel's Pork Chop with Chutney
Grilled 10oz. bone-in pork chop with cranberry orange chutney, mashed potato and fresh vegetable medley.
(GF) Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner
Plain grilled twin chicken breasts with baked potato and fresh vegetable medley.
(GF) Chop-Chop Salad
Chopped garden greens and Romaine, chick peas, bacon bits, beets, chilled fresh vegetable salsetta, hard boiled egg, avocado, crumbled feta. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
(GF) New England Lobster Salad
1/3 lb. of sweet lobster meat, lemon chive and celery mayonnaise on our mixed garden and veggie salad.
(GF) O'C's Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad
Kale and julienne of greens with quinoa, roasted butternut, native apple, beets, feta cheese, dried cranberries and sunflower seeds.
(GF) Mixed Garden & Veggie Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, red onion, shredded carrots and cabbage topped with seasoned croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
(GF) Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese with our creamy Caesar dressing.
(GF) Mac's Loaded Irish Gratin Spuds
With Bacon, Onion & Cheddar
(GF) Mashed Potato
(GF) Baked Potato
Sour cream, butter
(GF) Sweet Potato Fries
(GF) Chef's Fresh Vegetable Medley
(GF) Fresh Vegetable Salsetta
A medley of fresh chopped tomatoes, peppers, onions and corn.
(GF) Coleslaw
(GF) French Fries
(GF) Applesauce
(GF) Small Garden Salad
(GF) Potato Chips
Chocolate Flourless Torte (GF)
A warm rich, gluten free chocolate ganache torte with and hot fudge. Paired with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream.
Children's Menu
Junior Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Your choice of white or wheat bread.
Kids Baked Mac & Cheese
Junior Fried Chicken Fingers
Junior Hamburger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Junior Cheeseburger with American Cheese
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Kid's Classic Hot Dog on New England Style Roll
Junior Crispy Fish & Chips
Junior Grilled Chicken Breast
Dessert
Rustic Apple Tart
Apples Baked in Phyllo Dough Warmed in the oven Served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Homemade Frozen Bailey's Irish Cream Pie
A graham cracker crust, frozen Bailey's Irish Cream filling, over hot fudge sauce with whipped cream
Our Famous Homemade Irish Bread & Raisin Pudding
Served warm, with butterscotch sauce, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.
Classic Carrot Cake
Contains NUTS..Cream Cheese Frosting Whip Cream
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Chocolate Flourless Torte (GF)
A warm rich, gluten free chocolate ganache torte with and hot fudge. Paired with vanilla ice cream & whipped cream.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Chocolate Cake Base, Chocolate Drizzle, Chocolate Shavings
Sorbet
Vanilla Ice Cream
DINNERS
Appetizers
T- SHIRTS
Baseball Hats
WINTER HATS
MUGS
WINE GLASSES
PINT GLASSES
Employee Meal
Fish & Chips
Served w/ French Fries and Cole Slaw
Junior Crispy Fish & Chips
Mixed Garden & Veggie Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, red onion, shredded carrots and cabbage topped with seasoned croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, seasoned croutons, and Parmesan cheese with our creamy Caesar dressing.
O'C's Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad
Kale and julienne greens combined with roasted butternut square, native apple, beets, feta cheese, dried cranberries, and sunflower seeds. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Side Garden Salad
Side Caeser
Shepherd's Pie
Mam's is made with ground chuck beef, root vegetables, corn and peas in a savory gravy with a mashed potato crust.
Chicken Pot Pie
Braised, pulled white and dark chicken, vegetables and a homemade chicken sauce topped with a flaky pastry crust. Served with a side of mashed potatoes.
Junior Grilled Chicken Breast
O'C's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
A Southern style spicy buttermilk battered chicken breast on a Brioche Roll with a sweet & tangy sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Chicken Fingers
10oz. fried chicken fingers, choose plain, buffalo or BBQ.
Junior Fried Chicken Fingers
BURGER
Half pound grilled burger on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle chips.
Cheeseburger
Half pound grilled burger on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle chips. Choose American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Bleu Cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Half pound on a Brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle chips. American, Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone or Blue Cheese.
APPETIZERS
Bacon & Cheese Skins
Hand-dug potato skins topped with crumbled bacon and a three-cheese blend then topped with scallion. Served with our original creamy dipping sauce.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Flash fried, buffalo style, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, and a side of blue cheese dressing.
Calamari
Chicken Fingers
10oz. fried chicken fingers, choose plain, buffalo or BBQ.
COCONUT SHRIMP (8)
Crab Cakes Appetizer
Guinness Wings
Braised in the Oven House Made Guiness BBQ Sauce 8 Wings to an Order Sesame ALLERGY
Irish Soda Bread
Lucey's Corned Beef Shillelagh Sticks
Flaky puffed pastry sticks stuffed with our delicious corned beef hash. Paired with our Colman's honey mustard dip. Miriam's favorite!
Panko Onion Rings
Potato Pizza
Hand-dug potato skins topped with crumbled bacon, three-cheese blend, mushrooms, diced red peppers and diced tomatoes then topped with scallions. Served with our original creamy dipping sauce.
PRETZEL
SCOTCH EGG
A hardboiled egg wrapped in a seasoned Irish pork sausage and breadcrumbs mix and flash fried. Served with a side of our Colman's honey mustard dip.
Seafood Stuffed Portabella
SHRIMP COCKTAIL (6)
SPINACH DIP
Served with tri-colored tortilla chips.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1160 West Boylston St, West Boylston, MA 01606