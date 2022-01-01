Noodle soup in West Boylston
West Boylston restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Brown Rice 2 - 184 West Boylston Street
Brown Rice 2 - 184 West Boylston Street
184 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
|Thai BBQ Pork Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Noodle soup topped with sliced BBQ pork, fried garlic, scallions, and cilantro
|Roasted Duck Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Rice noodles with sliced roasted duck & bean sprouts in duck broth, topped with chopped scallion & garlic.
|Thai Noodle Soup
|$12.95
Rice noodles in special Thai broth with choice of chicken, beef, or pork served in a large bowl.