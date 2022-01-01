Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in West Boylston

Go
West Boylston restaurants
Toast

West Boylston restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Brown Rice 2 - 184 West Boylston Street

184 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai BBQ Pork Noodle Soup$13.95
Noodle soup topped with sliced BBQ pork, fried garlic, scallions, and cilantro
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup$15.95
Rice noodles with sliced roasted duck & bean sprouts in duck broth, topped with chopped scallion & garlic.
Thai Noodle Soup$12.95
Rice noodles in special Thai broth with choice of chicken, beef, or pork served in a large bowl.
More about Brown Rice 2 - 184 West Boylston Street
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston image

 

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A

339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken noodle soup bowl$7.00
More about Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A

Browse other tasty dishes in West Boylston

Calamari

Mozzarella Sticks

Salmon

Penne

Caesar Salad

Honey Chicken

Cake

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near West Boylston to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Leominster

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Fitchburg

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Holden

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (528 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (90 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (290 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (899 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston