Chicken sandwiches in West Boylston
West Boylston restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A
339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston
|Panko Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
panko chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch, ciabatta
More about The Draught House Bar & Grill
The Draught House Bar & Grill
42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston
|CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Fried Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with our homemade bleu cheese dressing, lettuce & tomato on ciabatta bread
|CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH
|$12.99
Seasoned chicken wrapped in a thick slice of pita bread with lettuce, tomato, feta, onions & tzatziki sauce
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.99
Served with lettuce and tomato on ciabatta bread