Chicken sandwiches in West Boylston

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston image

 

Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston - 339 West Boylston Street # A

339 West Boylston Street # A, West Boylston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panko Chicken Sandwich$15.00
panko chicken, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch, ciabatta
Main pic

 

The Draught House Bar & Grill

42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Fried Chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with our homemade bleu cheese dressing, lettuce & tomato on ciabatta bread
CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH$12.99
Seasoned chicken wrapped in a thick slice of pita bread with lettuce, tomato, feta, onions & tzatziki sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
Served with lettuce and tomato on ciabatta bread
