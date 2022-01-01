Worcester American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Worcester
SEAFOOD • SALADS
deadhorse hill
281 main street, Worcester
Popular items
hand cut french fries
|$6.00
Hand cut french fries are nice + crispy. served with our secret sauce for dipping.
corpse reviver #2
|$16.00
Considered the best of all the corpse reviver cocktails by many, this classic blends gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, fresh lemon juice + a dash of absinthe
Our bottled cocktails come in a 2 drink serving size and ready for you to pour over ice or enjoy up when you get home! We've already done the shaking and stirring for you. Bottled cocktails are best enjoyed within a week of purchase.
confit japanese sweet potatoes
|$10.00
first confit and then fried to order, these Murasaki Japanese sweet potatoes from assawaga farm are an ideal side, or a perfect snack on their own. Served with a cilantro oil dressing + togarashi
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
229 Grove Street, Worcester
Popular items
Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
VEHICLE INFORMATION
Please enter you vehicle information in the special requests field. We ask that you provide the Make/ model/ color of your vehicle so we know which car to bring your food to. Thank you.
Prime Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
NU Kitchen Worcester
335 Chandler Street, Worcester
Popular items
UPDATED Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.
Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl
|$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
Buddha Bowl
|$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grill on the Hill
1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester
Popular items
Tuna Melt Panini
|$10.00
Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00