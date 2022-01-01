Worcester American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Worcester

deadhorse hill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

deadhorse hill

281 main street, Worcester

Avg 4.8 (1772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
hand cut french fries$6.00
Hand cut french fries are nice + crispy. served with our secret sauce for dipping.
corpse reviver #2$16.00
Considered the best of all the corpse reviver cocktails by many, this classic blends gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, fresh lemon juice + a dash of absinthe
Our bottled cocktails come in a 2 drink serving size and ready for you to pour over ice or enjoy up when you get home! We've already done the shaking and stirring for you. Bottled cocktails are best enjoyed within a week of purchase.
confit japanese sweet potatoes$10.00
first confit and then fried to order, these Murasaki Japanese sweet potatoes from assawaga farm are an ideal side, or a perfect snack on their own. Served with a cilantro oil dressing + togarashi
More about deadhorse hill
Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
VEHICLE INFORMATION
Please enter you vehicle information in the special requests field. We ask that you provide the Make/ model/ color of your vehicle so we know which car to bring your food to. Thank you.
Prime Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Topped with Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, lettuce, mayo, and your choice of cheese. Served with your choice of one side.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
NU Kitchen Worcester image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

NU Kitchen Worcester

335 Chandler Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
UPDATED Dijon Pesto Chicken Flatbread$10.99
Grilled chicken, pesto, sliced tomatoes, pickled onions, spinach, and melted mozzarella on grilled flatbread.
Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
Buddha Bowl$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice topped with wild mushroom mix, sweet potato, steamed spinach, pickled carrots, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, and our garlic ginger sauce.
More about NU Kitchen Worcester
Grill on the Hill image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grill on the Hill

1929 Skyline Dr, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Melt Panini$10.00
Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
More about Grill on the Hill
Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse image

 

Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

64 Water Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Smash$16.00
Nashville Popcorn Chicken$15.00
Winter Salad$13.00
More about Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse

