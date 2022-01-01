Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Worcester

Worcester restaurants
Worcester restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

The Boynton

117 Highland Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili con Carne Nachos$12.00
Corn Tortilla Chips are topped homemade chili con carne, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapenos, diced tomato, cilantro, sour cream and guacamole.
Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

229 Grove Street, Worcester

Avg 4.6 (2173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl of Tavern Chili$7.00
Made with our signature blend of ground beef, pork, beans, onions, peppers and secret spices. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream and served with pita chips.
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

440 Lincoln St, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angus Beef Chili$2.89
Fresh Ground Beef, Tomato, Chili Seasonings
Root and Press image

 

Root and Press

623 Chandler Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Sweet-Chili Chicken Wings$13.50
5 chicken wings coated in sweet chili with celery and ranch.
Chashu Ramen + Izakaya image

RAMEN

Chashu Ramen + Izakaya

38 Franklin Street, Worcester

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Oil$0.50
Chili Sate$0.50
