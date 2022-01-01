Chili in Worcester
Worcester restaurants that serve chili
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
|Chili con Carne Nachos
|$12.00
Corn Tortilla Chips are topped homemade chili con carne, cheddar cheese, fresh jalapenos, diced tomato, cilantro, sour cream and guacamole.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
229 Grove Street, Worcester
|Bowl of Tavern Chili
|$7.00
Made with our signature blend of ground beef, pork, beans, onions, peppers and secret spices. Topped with cheddar jack cheese and sour cream and served with pita chips.
Cafe Services
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
|Angus Beef Chili
|$2.89
Fresh Ground Beef, Tomato, Chili Seasonings
Root and Press
623 Chandler Street, Worcester
|Vegan Sweet-Chili Chicken Wings
|$13.50
5 chicken wings coated in sweet chili with celery and ranch.