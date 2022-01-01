Norwich restaurants you'll love

Norwich restaurants
Toast
  • Norwich

Norwich's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Steakhouses
Must-try Norwich restaurants

La Stella Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

La Stella Pizzeria

1 Market St, Norwich

Avg 4.6 (711 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken (White Pizza)$17.50
chicken breast, our famous blue cheese buffalo sauce, mozzarella
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
Steak & Cheese Grinder
Prime 82 image

 

Prime 82

181 West Town St., Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Prime Burger$14.00
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,cheddar,bacon,portobello mushroom,topped with prime steak sauce. Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Greek Salad$13.00
Marinated artichokes hearts, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes,red onion,kalamata olives, and feta. served with balsamic vinaigrette
Olde Tymes image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Olde Tymes

360 W Main St, Norwich

Avg 4.1 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

G.O.A.T.S. Greatest Of All Time Sportscenter, LLC

1 American Wharf Road, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Great Oak Pizza

704 West Thames Street, Norwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Stella's Bakery & Market

137 Norwich Avenue, Norwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Map

More near Norwich to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Westerly

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet

Stonington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
