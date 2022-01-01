Westerly restaurants you'll love

Go
Westerly restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Westerly

Westerly's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Westerly restaurants

Paddy's Beach Club image

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paddy's Beach Club

159 Atlantic Avenue, Westerly

Avg 3.9 (965 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll$32.00
Cold lobster salad - tossed with mayo, diced celery and lemon served on a hot dog bun. Served with fries
Clam Strips$19.00
Golden fried, fresh clam strips served over fries with tartar and pineapple coleslaw
8 Smoked Wings$16.00
Wings tossed in sauce of choice and served with celery and bleu cheese dressing.
More about Paddy's Beach Club
Vittoria's NY Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vittoria's NY Pizza

224 Post Rd, Westerly

Avg 4.4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grandma Pizza$20.00
Chicken Parmigiana Grinder$9.50
Italian Grinder$10.50
More about Vittoria's NY Pizza
Casa Della Luce image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Della Luce

105 Franklin St, Westerly

Avg 4.4 (570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$0.40
Penne Ala Vodka$19.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Casa Della Luce
Andrea Seaside Restaurant image

 

Andrea Seaside Restaurant

89 Atlantic Ave, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Narragansett Battered Fish & Chips$18.00
Served with Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce.
The Atlantic Burger$14.00
Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bulky Roll.
Calamari$14.00
Lightly Battered and Fried with Pickeled Cherry Peppers, Lemon & Marinara Sauce
More about Andrea Seaside Restaurant
No Bull Steak House and Pub image

 

No Bull Steak House and Pub

265 Post Road, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Burger$13.00
cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onion / garlic mayo
Smoked Gouda Burger$15.00
crispy applewood bacon / caramelized onions / sweet balsamic glaze
Chicken Wings
buffalo / teriyaki / no bull BBQ / cajun dry rub
More about No Bull Steak House and Pub
Maria's Seaside Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Maria's Seaside Cafe

132 Atlantic Ave,, Westerly

Avg 4.5 (1756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PENNE ALLA FIORENTINA$22.00
RIGATONI BOLOGNESE$25.00
CALAMARI FRITTI$16.00
More about Maria's Seaside Cafe
Vetrano's Restaurant image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vetrano's Restaurant

130 Granite St, Westerly

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium 14"$14.00
Large 16"$16.00
Garden Salad w/ Mozzarella$8.00
More about Vetrano's Restaurant
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio image

 

BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio

37 Main Street, Westerly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
A new england classic any time of the year. Served with common crackers.
Caesar Salad$10.00
House-made caesar dressing, crispy garlic croutons, parmesan cheese
Chx Biscuit$9.00
Fried Bell & Evans chicken on a housemade biscuit. Served with honey mustard.
More about BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio
Shelter Harbor Inn image

 

Shelter Harbor Inn

10 Wagner Road, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Stuffed Shrimp$30.00
Statler Chicken$24.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
More about Shelter Harbor Inn
DA image

 

DA

85 Granite St, Westerly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about DA
Windjammer image

 

Windjammer

321 Atlantic Ave, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Windjammer
Knead Doughnuts - Westerly image

 

Knead Doughnuts - Westerly

16 Broad St, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jelly$4.00
Our brioche dough filled with seasonal jam, rolled hot in granulated sugar.
Chocolate$3.50
A sweet moist dark chocolate cake doughnut fully covered in our house made vanilla glaze.
Brown Butter Pecan$4.25
Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.
More about Knead Doughnuts - Westerly
Surf Cantina image

 

Surf Cantina

15 Canal Street, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$11.00
More about Surf Cantina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Westerly

Clams

Caesar Salad

Calamari

French Fries

Chicken Parmesan

Lobster Rolls

Garden Salad

Penne

Map

More near Westerly to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

New London

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)

Wakefield

No reviews yet

Narragansett

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston