Westerly restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paddy's Beach Club
159 Atlantic Avenue, Westerly
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
Cold lobster salad - tossed with mayo, diced celery and lemon served on a hot dog bun. Served with fries
|Clam Strips
|$19.00
Golden fried, fresh clam strips served over fries with tartar and pineapple coleslaw
|8 Smoked Wings
|$16.00
Wings tossed in sauce of choice and served with celery and bleu cheese dressing.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vittoria's NY Pizza
224 Post Rd, Westerly
|Grandma Pizza
|$20.00
|Chicken Parmigiana Grinder
|$9.50
|Italian Grinder
|$10.50
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Della Luce
105 Franklin St, Westerly
|Garlic Knots
|$0.40
|Penne Ala Vodka
|$19.00
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Andrea Seaside Restaurant
89 Atlantic Ave, Westerly
|Narragansett Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Served with Fries, Cole Slaw, Lemon and Tarter Sauce.
|The Atlantic Burger
|$14.00
Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Rosemary Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Bulky Roll.
|Calamari
|$14.00
Lightly Battered and Fried with Pickeled Cherry Peppers, Lemon & Marinara Sauce
No Bull Steak House and Pub
265 Post Road, Westerly
|House Burger
|$13.00
cheddar / lettuce / tomato / onion / garlic mayo
|Smoked Gouda Burger
|$15.00
crispy applewood bacon / caramelized onions / sweet balsamic glaze
|Chicken Wings
buffalo / teriyaki / no bull BBQ / cajun dry rub
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Maria's Seaside Cafe
132 Atlantic Ave,, Westerly
|PENNE ALLA FIORENTINA
|$22.00
|RIGATONI BOLOGNESE
|$25.00
|CALAMARI FRITTI
|$16.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vetrano's Restaurant
130 Granite St, Westerly
|Medium 14"
|$14.00
|Large 16"
|$16.00
|Garden Salad w/ Mozzarella
|$8.00
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio
37 Main Street, Westerly
|New England Clam Chowder
|$9.00
A new england classic any time of the year. Served with common crackers.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
House-made caesar dressing, crispy garlic croutons, parmesan cheese
|Chx Biscuit
|$9.00
Fried Bell & Evans chicken on a housemade biscuit. Served with honey mustard.
Shelter Harbor Inn
10 Wagner Road, Westerly
|Baked Stuffed Shrimp
|$30.00
|Statler Chicken
|$24.00
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Knead Doughnuts - Westerly
16 Broad St, Westerly
|Jelly
|$4.00
Our brioche dough filled with seasonal jam, rolled hot in granulated sugar.
|Chocolate
|$3.50
A sweet moist dark chocolate cake doughnut fully covered in our house made vanilla glaze.
|Brown Butter Pecan
|$4.25
Brioche base coated in a brown butter glaze. Topped with fresh toasted pecans.