Mystic restaurants you'll love
Mystic's top cuisines
Must-try Mystic restaurants
More about Rio Salado
Rio Salado
8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
Housemade salsa & warm tortilla chips.
|Quesadilla
|$11.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Local Blue Oyster Seacoast Mushrooms, Green Chili Aioli
|Tacos De Coliflor
|$15.00
Crispy Chipotle Cauliflower, Sweet Potato, Pico de Gallo with Rice & Beans.
More about Mix
Mix
5 Water St, Mystic
|Popular items
|Gingerbread Cheesecake
|$40.00
orange vanilla cheesecake, gingerbread mousse, gingerbread crust. serves up to 10.
|Chocolate Cherry Buche de Noel
|$44.00
brandied cherries, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate sponge cake. serves up to 10.
|Chestnut Mont Blanc
|$38.00
brown butter cake, blackberry preserve, chestnut cream. serves up to 10.
More about Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe
27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic
|Popular items
|Avocado Bacon Egg
|$8.25
Eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato & salsa crema on your choice of bread.
|Breakfast BLT
|$8.00
Breakfast BLT, eggs, mayo on choice of bread.
|Spinach
|$8.95
Sauteed spinach, roasted garlic, basil pesto, four cheese blend, thick white bread.
More about Mystic Market East
SOUPS
Mystic Market East
63 Williams Ave, Mystic
|Popular items
|THE ROASTED TURKEY
|$9.50
Roasted Butternut Squash, Sharp Cheddar, Red Onion Marmalade & Cranberry Mayo on Multigrain Bread
|CALIFORNIA CHICKEN
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Dill Havarti, Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Tomatoes & Chipotle Aioli
|THE ROASTED PORTOBELLO
|$9.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Arugula with Pesto Mayo on Grilled Focaccia
More about Mystic Depot Roasters
Mystic Depot Roasters
2 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic
|Popular items
|Bullet
|$8.00
A classic BLT served with thick-cut Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on grilled white toast.
|Ticketmaster Salad
|$12.00
Our house special Cranberry-walnut chicken salad piled high on spring mix, cucumber, tomato and shaved carrots with your choice of dressing.
|Scrambled Eggs w/ Herbs
|$9.00
Our house blend of herbs in a buttery, slow-cooked scrambled egg. Served with our scratch-made homefries and one (1) slice of your choice of toast!
More about Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic
3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic
|Popular items
|Irish
|$9.00
Corned beef hash & cheese. Served with toast.
|Billy Rad
|$9.00
Bacon, tomato, avocado, Monterey Jack, & our housemade dill dressing on grilled sourdough.
|Sampler
|$14.00
Two eggs, toast, a pancake, a piece of french toast, two strips of bacon, sausage links, home fries & coffee.
More about Christo's Pizza - Mystic
PIZZA
Christo's Pizza - Mystic
39 Whitehall ave, Mystic
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.49
7 pieces with Marinara Dipping Sauce
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.99
Comes w/ 8 wings
With choice of 1 dipping sauce
Tossed in Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Comes w/ 5 tenders
With 1 choice of dipping sauce
More about Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.
27 Coogan Blvd, Mystic
|Popular items
|Sm Shaun's Chicken Pesto
|$16.95
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.25
|Chop Shop Salad
|$12.50
More about Chapter One Food and Drink
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Chapter One Food and Drink
32 West Main Street, Mystic
|Popular items
|Chocolate Brownie
|$8.00
|P.E.I. Mussels
|$14.00
|Caprese Salad
|$10.00
More about Jealous Monk
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jealous Monk
27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic
|Popular items
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$14.00
Crispy Breaded Chicken Schnitzel, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Chipotle Aioli with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.
|Monk Burger
|$15.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Monk Sauce with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.
|Western Burger
|$15.00
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Bier Cheese & Chipotle Aioli with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.
More about Young Buns Doughnut Shop
Young Buns Doughnut Shop
46 West Main St., Mystic
|Popular items
|Peppermint Hot Chocolate
|$3.75
Chocolate cake doughnut dipped in peppermint glaze and topped with white chocolate Bavarian, homemade marshmallows, and crushed peppermint
|Coffee Roll
|$4.00
Traditional coffee roll swirled with cinnamon sugar and topped with honey vanilla glaze.
|Celebration Cake
|$3.75
Confetti cake doughnut topped with vanilla glaze, vanilla buttercream, and sprinkle confetti.
More about Taquerio
Taquerio
30 Broadway Avenue, Mystic
|Popular items
|Barbacoa
|$4.00
Braised Beef w/ Salsa Rojo, White Onion, Cliantro, Corn Tortilla
GF
|Al Pastor
|$4.00
Guajillo Pepper Marinated Pork Shoulder, Pineapple, Guajillo Salsa, White Onion, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla
GF
|The Gringo
|$4.00
Ground Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla
GF
More about Sea Swirl
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Swirl
30 williams Ave, Mystic
More about Angies Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge
Angies Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge
25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic