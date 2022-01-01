Mystic restaurants you'll love

Mystic restaurants
Toast
  • Mystic

Must-try Mystic restaurants

Rio Salado image

 

Rio Salado

8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic

Avg 4.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Housemade salsa & warm tortilla chips.
Quesadilla$11.00
Chihuahua Cheese, Local Blue Oyster Seacoast Mushrooms, Green Chili Aioli
Tacos De Coliflor$15.00
Crispy Chipotle Cauliflower, Sweet Potato, Pico de Gallo with Rice & Beans.
Mix at Sift Mystic image

 

Mix

5 Water St, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gingerbread Cheesecake$40.00
orange vanilla cheesecake, gingerbread mousse, gingerbread crust. serves up to 10.
Chocolate Cherry Buche de Noel$44.00
brandied cherries, dark chocolate mousse, dark chocolate sponge cake. serves up to 10.
Chestnut Mont Blanc$38.00
brown butter cake, blackberry preserve, chestnut cream. serves up to 10.
Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe image

 

Bleu Squid Breakfast & Bakery Cafe

27 Coogan Blvd, Bldg 16, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Bacon Egg$8.25
Eggs, avocado, bacon, tomato & salsa crema on your choice of bread.
Breakfast BLT$8.00
Breakfast BLT, eggs, mayo on choice of bread.
Spinach$8.95
Sauteed spinach, roasted garlic, basil pesto, four cheese blend, thick white bread.
Mystic Market East image

SOUPS

Mystic Market East

63 Williams Ave, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (53 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THE ROASTED TURKEY$9.50
Roasted Butternut Squash, Sharp Cheddar, Red Onion Marmalade & Cranberry Mayo on Multigrain Bread
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Dill Havarti, Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Tomatoes & Chipotle Aioli
THE ROASTED PORTOBELLO$9.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Arugula with Pesto Mayo on Grilled Focaccia
Mystic Depot Roasters image

 

Mystic Depot Roasters

2 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bullet$8.00
A classic BLT served with thick-cut Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on grilled white toast.
Ticketmaster Salad$12.00
Our house special Cranberry-walnut chicken salad piled high on spring mix, cucumber, tomato and shaved carrots with your choice of dressing.
Scrambled Eggs w/ Herbs$9.00
Our house blend of herbs in a buttery, slow-cooked scrambled egg. Served with our scratch-made homefries and one (1) slice of your choice of toast!
Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic image

 

Somewhere In Time Cafe - Mystic

3175 Gold Star Highway, Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Irish$9.00
Corned beef hash & cheese. Served with toast.
Billy Rad$9.00
Bacon, tomato, avocado, Monterey Jack, & our housemade dill dressing on grilled sourdough.
Sampler$14.00
Two eggs, toast, a pancake, a piece of french toast, two strips of bacon, sausage links, home fries & coffee.
Christo's Pizza - Mystic image

PIZZA

Christo's Pizza - Mystic

39 Whitehall ave, Mystic

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$9.49
7 pieces with Marinara Dipping Sauce
Buffalo Wings$12.99
Comes w/ 8 wings
With choice of 1 dipping sauce
Tossed in Bulliard's Cayenne Pepper Sauce
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Comes w/ 5 tenders
With 1 choice of dipping sauce
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.

27 Coogan Blvd, Mystic

Avg 4 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Shaun's Chicken Pesto$16.95
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.25
Chop Shop Salad$12.50
Chapter One Food and Drink image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Chapter One Food and Drink

32 West Main Street, Mystic

Avg 4 (523 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Brownie$8.00
P.E.I. Mussels$14.00
Caprese Salad$10.00
Jealous Monk image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jealous Monk

27 Coogan Blvd, #20, Mystic

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Schnitzel$14.00
Crispy Breaded Chicken Schnitzel, Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Chipotle Aioli with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.
Monk Burger$15.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Monk Sauce with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.
Western Burger$15.00
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Bier Cheese & Chipotle Aioli with House Cut Belgian Frites & Pickle.
Young Buns Doughnut Shop image

 

Young Buns Doughnut Shop

46 West Main St., Mystic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peppermint Hot Chocolate$3.75
Chocolate cake doughnut dipped in peppermint glaze and topped with white chocolate Bavarian, homemade marshmallows, and crushed peppermint
Coffee Roll$4.00
Traditional coffee roll swirled with cinnamon sugar and topped with honey vanilla glaze.
Celebration Cake$3.75
Confetti cake doughnut topped with vanilla glaze, vanilla buttercream, and sprinkle confetti.
Taquerio image

 

Taquerio

30 Broadway Avenue, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Barbacoa$4.00
Braised Beef w/ Salsa Rojo, White Onion, Cliantro, Corn Tortilla
GF
Al Pastor$4.00
Guajillo Pepper Marinated Pork Shoulder, Pineapple, Guajillo Salsa, White Onion, Cilantro, Corn Tortilla
GF
The Gringo$4.00
Ground Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla
GF
Anchor Mystic image

 

Anchor Mystic

45 Greenmanville Avenue, Stonington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sea Swirl image

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Swirl

30 williams Ave, Mystic

Avg 4.1 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Angies Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge

25 Roosevelt Ave, Mystic

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
