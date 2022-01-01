Niantic restaurants you'll love
More about Charlies Place Restaurant
Charlies Place Restaurant
26 West Main Street, Niantic
|Popular items
|Niantic Burger
|$12.00
Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, and cheese, with fries
|Greek Nachos
|$13.00
Toasted pita chips topped with choppped gyro, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, olives, feta, and cheddar cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce
|Ahi Tuna Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Pepper encrusted tuna steak, with artichoke hearts, toasted tomatoes kalaman olives & caper berries tossed in a Caesar salad
More about Deke's Bagels Niantic
Deke's Bagels Niantic
157 West Main Street, Niantic
|Popular items
|The Niantic
|$10.25
Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, hash brown, cheddar & american cheese on choice of bagel
|Taylor Pork, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.00
Taylor Pork is our version of sausage from the famous NJ Taylor Pork Roll Company
|Lox and Bagel
|$10.90
Fresh Smoked Salmon with tomato, thinly sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese on your choice of bagel.