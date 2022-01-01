Niantic restaurants you'll love

Niantic's top cuisines

American
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Bagels
Must-try Niantic restaurants

Charlies Place Restaurant image

 

Charlies Place Restaurant

26 West Main Street, Niantic

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Niantic Burger$12.00
Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, and cheese, with fries
Greek Nachos$13.00
Toasted pita chips topped with choppped gyro, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, olives, feta, and cheddar cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce
Ahi Tuna Caesar Salad$18.00
Pepper encrusted tuna steak, with artichoke hearts, toasted tomatoes kalaman olives & caper berries tossed in a Caesar salad
More about Charlies Place Restaurant
Deke's Bagels Niantic image

 

Deke's Bagels Niantic

157 West Main Street, Niantic

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Niantic$10.25
Bacon, ham, 2 eggs, hash brown, cheddar & american cheese on choice of bagel
Taylor Pork, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Taylor Pork is our version of sausage from the famous NJ Taylor Pork Roll Company
Lox and Bagel$10.90
Fresh Smoked Salmon with tomato, thinly sliced red onion, capers, and your choice of cream cheese on your choice of bagel.
More about Deke's Bagels Niantic
Skipper's Seafood: Niantic image

 

Skipper's Seafood: Niantic

167 Main Street, East Lyme

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Chicken Strips$7.99
More about Skipper's Seafood: Niantic

