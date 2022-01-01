Restaurant header imageView gallery

Charlie's Place Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

26 West Main Street

Niantic, CT 06357

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Coconut Chicken
Chicken Tenders w/ FF

Appetizers

Fr. Calamari App

$13.00

Fr Clam Strips App

$13.00

Chicken Quesdilla

$12.00

Black Bean Avocado Quesadilla

$12.00

Black beans, fire roasted corn and peppers, cheddar cheese, and avocado

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$14.00

with Asian noodle salad and wasabi aioli

Smoked Wings

$11.00

Barbecue, Dry Rub, Buffalo

Greek Nachos

$11.00

Toasted pita chips topped with choppped gyro, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, olives, feta, and cheddar cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce

Nachos

$10.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$8.00

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

10 Party Wings

$14.00

20 Party Wings

$24.00

30 Party Wings

$36.00

40 Party Wings

$48.00

50 Party Wings

$58.00

Whole Belly app

$21.00

Salads

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with a medley of fire roasted corn and red bell peppers, diced tomato, diced onion, fresh avocado, and black beans, topped with cajun grilled chicken and a citrus vinaigrette

Chopped Pasta Salad

$14.00

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, pasta, chicken, and crispy bacon topped with gorgonzola cheese and house made balsamic dressing

Love Salad

$12.00

Garden salad topped with genoa, provolone, and parmesan cheese, topped with our garlic balsamic vinaigrette and garlic bread

Ahi Tuna Caesar Salad

$18.00

Pepper encrusted tuna steak, with artichoke hearts, toasted tomatoes kalaman olives & caper berries tossed in a Caesar salad

Shrimp Island Skewer Salad

$17.00

Key west spiced grilled shrimp over fresh greens with tomato, red onion, fresh mango, and crispy noodles, tossed in a Caribbean mango vinaigrette

Charlies Cobb Salad

$14.00

Garden salad topped with chopped onions, cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon, turkey, and avocado with your choice of dressing

Greek Sal LG

$11.00

Caesar LG

$9.00

House Sal LG

$9.00

Sugar Beet Salad

$12.00

Field Greens Salad

$10.00

Classic Spinach Salad

$10.00

Burgers, Sandwiches, Clubs & More

Chicken Tenders w/ FF

$11.00

includes fries

Turkey Club

$14.00

includes fries

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

with lettuce, tomato

Hamburger

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, mayo & fries

Niantic Burger

$12.00

Topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, and cheese, with fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and croutons in a plain wrap, with fries and cole slaw

Gyro Sandwich W Fries

$11.00

served with fries

California Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Fresh Turkey, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & bacon, with fries, slaw & pickle

Cheeseburger

$11.00

lettuce, cheese, tomato, mayo & fries

Avocado Burger

$13.00

Topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, and jalapenos, with fries

Southwestern Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Mixed greens topped with a medley of fire roasted corn and red bell peppers, diced tomato, diced onion, fresh avocado, and black beans, topped with cajun grilled chicken and a citrus viniagrette, rolled into a flour tortilla and served with fries and cole slaw

Buffalo Chicken Tenders w/ fries

$12.00

includes fries

Lobster Roll Platter

$28.00

Corned Beef Reuben w/ Fries

$12.00

Pastrami Reuben W Fries

$12.00

Patty Melt

$11.00

Pastrami Special w/ Fries

$11.00

Chicken Parm Grinder w/ Fries

$11.00

Meatball Parm Grinder w/ Fries

$11.00

Philly Cheese Steak Grinder w/ Fries

$11.00

Gyro Platter

$19.00

Bacon Bleu Burger

$12.00

Southwest Spicy Black Bean Burger W/Fries

$10.00

Entrees

(4) Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$26.00

Black Forest Pasta

$26.00

Shrimp, chorizo sausage, and blackened chicken with roasted red peppers and scallions in a spicy cajun cream sauce served over penne pasta, includes side salad

Broiled Fisherman Platter

$28.00

Broiled Haddock

$25.00

Broiled Sea Scallops

$26.00

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

includes salad

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$20.00

includes pasta and side salad

Coconut Chicken

$22.00

Chicken lightly coated with coconut breading, pan fried, served with white rice and sweet & sour sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$24.00

Shrimp lightly coated with coconut breading, pan fried, served with white rice and sweet & sour sauce

Fire Charred Mushroom Ribeye

$30.00

14 oz rib eye steak grilled to perfection and topped with a wild mushroom pan gravy. Served with whipped potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Fish & Chips

$18.00

served with fries and cole slaw

Fried Chicken

$20.00

Served with mashed potato, vegetable & topped with gravy

Fried Clam Strip Platter

$18.00

served with fries and cole slaw

Fried Fisherman Platter

$28.00

Fried Shrimp Platter

$24.00

served with fries and cole slaw

Fried Whole Belly Clam Platter

$28.00

Meatloaf

$20.00

Served with mashed potato, vegetable & topped with gravy

Mediterranean Salmon

$26.00

includes salad

Pasta With Meatballs

$18.00

includes salad

Pot Roast

$20.00

Served with mashed potato, vegetable & topped with gravy

Scallop Scampi

$28.00

includes salad

Seafood Alla Vodka

$28.00

Scallops & shrimp sauteed in a vodka sauce over pasta, includes side salad

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

includes salad

Stuffed Cabbage

$18.00

includes salad

Stuffed Peppers

$20.00

includes salad

Turkey Dinner

$20.00

Served with mashed potato, vegetable & topped with gravy

Lasagna

$20.00

Fried Scallops

$27.00

1/3 Rack Ribs

$12.00

Full Rack Ribs

$28.00

2/3 Rack Ribs

$18.00

Veal Parmesan Dinner

$24.00

Includes pasta and house salad

Kids Menu

Kids Plain Pasta

$5.95

Kids Hamburger w/Fries

$5.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kid's Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$5.95

Kid's Pasta w/Meatball

$5.95

Kid's Pasta w/Butter

$5.95

Kid's Pasta w/Sauce

$5.95

Kid's Clam Strips

$8.95

includes fries

Kid's Fish and Chips

$8.95

Kid's Cheeseburger w/Fries

$5.95

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.95

Charlie's Own Carrot Cake

$6.95

Our homemade carrot cake topped with cheesecake frosting and finished with glazed walnuts

Rice Pudding

$3.95Out of stock

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.95

Drinks

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweetened Tea

$2.00Out of stock

IceTea

$2.25

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tzatsiki Sauce

$1.50

Side Coleslaw

$2.25

Side Pita Bread

$1.95

Bowl Clam Chowder

$6.50

Bowl Greek Lemon Chicken Soup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

26 West Main Street, Niantic, CT 06357

Directions

Gallery
Charlies Place Restaurant image
Charlies Place Restaurant image
Charlies Place Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Skipper's - Niantic
orange starNo Reviews
167 Main Street East Lyme, CT 06357
View restaurantnext
185 Main Street - Sift Bake Shop - Niantic
orange starNo Reviews
185 Main Street East Lyme, CT 06357
View restaurantnext
Deke's Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
157 West Main Street Niantic, CT 06357
View restaurantnext
The Plum Tomato - East Lyme
orange starNo Reviews
10 Chesterfield Road East Lyme, CT 06333
View restaurantnext
When Pigs Fly
orange star4.6 • 371
97 Rope Ferry Rd Waterford, CT 06385
View restaurantnext
Kokomos
orange star4.3 • 125
88 Hartford ave Old Lyme, CT 06371
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Niantic
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Westerly
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston