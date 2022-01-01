Bridgeport restaurants you'll love
More about Black Rock Social House
Black Rock Social House
2895 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
|Popular items
|Sausage Fettuccini
|$23.00
House made fettuccini, sweet Italian sausage, peppers, onions, garlic confit, chipotle puree, grana padano
|Mushroom Risotto
|$22.00
Calasparra Rice, Butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, grana padano, local hot honey
|Yukon Potato
|$9.00
Malt vinegar, dijon mustard aioli
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock
|Popular items
|Enchilada Family Pack
|$35.00
Eight ground beef or chicken enchiladas, jack & cheddar cheese, red chili sauce- Sides of Spanish rice, black beans, chips, salsas, and sour cream
|Nachos
|$13.00
Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico, and jalapeños
|Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
Choose steak, chicken, or pork over Spanish rice and black beans, with avocado, pico, jalapeños and corn.
More about Road Runner
FRENCH FRIES
Road Runner
2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
|Popular items
|THE MISSION BURRITO
SPICY RICE | HAND CUT FRIES | BLACK BEANS | CHEDDAR | FRESH PICO [HANDHELD OR SANTA FE STYLE ... SMOTHERED WITH GREEN CHILE CON QUESO + CREMA}
|SURF + TURF BOWL
|$14.95
COWBOY STEAK | BLACKENED SHRIMP | SLICED AVOCADO | CABBAGE SLAW | FRESH PICO | BLACK BEANS
|ROADRUNNER MARGARITA
|$10.00
tequila | triple sec | fresh lime
More about The Blind Rhino
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino
3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$12.00
mushrooms, onions, American, provolone
|Mac n Cheese
|$10.00
white cheddar, parmesan panko crust
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
crispy fried chicken, pepper jack, slaw, house made pickles, maple chipotle sauce
More about Trattoria 'A Vucchella
Trattoria 'A Vucchella
272 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
|Popular items
|Eggplant Parmigiana Single Serve
|$14.00
Serves 1.
Thin layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano & basil.
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina Single Serve
|$15.00
Serves 1.
Homemade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce & mozzarella topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
|Penne Meatballs Single Serve
|$14.00
Serves 1.
Penne with homemade meatballs & tomato sauce.
More about Frankie's Diner
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHILI • GRILL
Frankie's Diner
1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport
More about Xtreme street food
Xtreme street food
1 Bridgeport St, Bridgeport
More about Brewport BPT
Brewport BPT
225 South Frontage Road, Bridgeport