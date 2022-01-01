Bridgeport restaurants you'll love

Bridgeport restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bridgeport

Bridgeport's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Gastropubs
Must-try Bridgeport restaurants

Black Rock Social House image

 

Black Rock Social House

2895 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage Fettuccini$23.00
House made fettuccini, sweet Italian sausage, peppers, onions, garlic confit, chipotle puree, grana padano
Mushroom Risotto$22.00
Calasparra Rice, Butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, grana padano, local hot honey
Yukon Potato$9.00
Malt vinegar, dijon mustard aioli
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks image

 

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchilada Family Pack$35.00
Eight ground beef or chicken enchiladas, jack & cheddar cheese, red chili sauce- Sides of Spanish rice, black beans, chips, salsas, and sour cream
Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico, and jalapeños
Burrito Bowl$17.00
Choose steak, chicken, or pork over Spanish rice and black beans, with avocado, pico, jalapeños and corn.
Road Runner image

FRENCH FRIES

Road Runner

2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE MISSION BURRITO
SPICY RICE | HAND CUT FRIES | BLACK BEANS | CHEDDAR | FRESH PICO [HANDHELD OR SANTA FE STYLE ... SMOTHERED WITH GREEN CHILE CON QUESO + CREMA}
SURF + TURF BOWL$14.95
COWBOY STEAK | BLACKENED SHRIMP | SLICED AVOCADO | CABBAGE SLAW | FRESH PICO | BLACK BEANS
ROADRUNNER MARGARITA$10.00
tequila | triple sec | fresh lime
The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$12.00
mushrooms, onions, American, provolone
Mac n Cheese$10.00
white cheddar, parmesan panko crust
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy fried chicken, pepper jack, slaw, house made pickles, maple chipotle sauce
Trattoria 'A Vucchella image

 

Trattoria 'A Vucchella

272 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eggplant Parmigiana Single Serve$14.00
Serves 1.
Thin layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano & basil.
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina Single Serve$15.00
Serves 1.
Homemade potato gnocchi, tomato sauce & mozzarella topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Penne Meatballs Single Serve$14.00
Serves 1.
Penne with homemade meatballs & tomato sauce.
Frankie's Diner image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHILI • GRILL

Frankie's Diner

1660 Barnum Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.3 (4338 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Xtreme street food

1 Bridgeport St, Bridgeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Brewport BPT

225 South Frontage Road, Bridgeport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bridgeport

Burritos

Tacos

More near Bridgeport to explore

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Shelton

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
