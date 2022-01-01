Bridgeport bars & lounges you'll love
Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock
Popular items
Nachos
$13.00
Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico, and jalapeños
Guacamole Small
$6.00
8oz. of our fresh and homemade guacamole
Guacamole Large
$11.00
16oz. of our fresh and homemade guacamole
FRENCH FRIES
Road Runner
2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
Popular items
THE MISSION BURRITO
SPICY RICE | HAND CUT FRIES | BLACK BEANS | CHEDDAR | FRESH PICO [HANDHELD OR SANTA FE STYLE ... SMOTHERED WITH GREEN CHILE CON QUESO + CREMA}
SURF + TURF BOWL
$14.95
COWBOY STEAK | BLACKENED SHRIMP | SLICED AVOCADO | CABBAGE SLAW | FRESH PICO | BLACK BEANS
GREEN CHILE CHICKEN BURRITO
$12.95
SPICY RICE | BLACK BEANS | CHEDDAR CHEESE | SALSA VERDE [HANDHELD OR SANTA FE STYLE ... SMOTHERED WITH GREEN CHILE CON QUESO + CREMA]
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Blind Rhino
3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
Popular items
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
$12.00
mushrooms, onions, American, provolone
Mac n Cheese
$10.00
white cheddar, parmesan panko crust
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
crispy fried chicken, pepper jack, slaw, house made pickles, maple chipotle sauce
Trattoria 'A Vucchella
272 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport
Popular items
Penne Meatballs Single Serve
$14.00
Serves 1.
Penne with homemade meatballs & tomato sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana Single Serve
$14.00
Serves 1.
Thin layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano & basil.
Chardonnay
$15.00
Bottles of wine available with your order. ID's must be provided at pick up.