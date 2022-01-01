Bridgeport bars & lounges you'll love

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks image

 

Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks

3170 Fairfield Ave, Black Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$13.00
Melted cheese over homemade corn chips topped with ground beef, black beans, jack & cheddar, cilantro, pico, and jalapeños
Guacamole Small$6.00
8oz. of our fresh and homemade guacamole
Guacamole Large$11.00
16oz. of our fresh and homemade guacamole
More about Taco Loco Mexican Restaurant & Food Trucks
Road Runner image

FRENCH FRIES

Road Runner

2931 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE MISSION BURRITO
SPICY RICE | HAND CUT FRIES | BLACK BEANS | CHEDDAR | FRESH PICO [HANDHELD OR SANTA FE STYLE ... SMOTHERED WITH GREEN CHILE CON QUESO + CREMA}
SURF + TURF BOWL$14.95
COWBOY STEAK | BLACKENED SHRIMP | SLICED AVOCADO | CABBAGE SLAW | FRESH PICO | BLACK BEANS
GREEN CHILE CHICKEN BURRITO$12.95
SPICY RICE | BLACK BEANS | CHEDDAR CHEESE | SALSA VERDE [HANDHELD OR SANTA FE STYLE ... SMOTHERED WITH GREEN CHILE CON QUESO + CREMA]
More about Road Runner
The Blind Rhino image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Blind Rhino

3425 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$12.00
mushrooms, onions, American, provolone
Mac n Cheese$10.00
white cheddar, parmesan panko crust
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy fried chicken, pepper jack, slaw, house made pickles, maple chipotle sauce
More about The Blind Rhino
Trattoria 'A Vucchella image

 

Trattoria 'A Vucchella

272 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Meatballs Single Serve$14.00
Serves 1.
Penne with homemade meatballs & tomato sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana Single Serve$14.00
Serves 1.
Thin layers of fried eggplant, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano & basil.
Chardonnay$15.00
Bottles of wine available with your order. ID's must be provided at pick up.
More about Trattoria 'A Vucchella

