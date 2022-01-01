Wilton restaurants you'll love

Go
Wilton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wilton

Wilton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Wilton restaurants

Tusk & Cup Wilton image

 

Tusk & Cup Wilton

142 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Mocha$5.45
16oz Coffee$3.00
Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.95
More about Tusk & Cup Wilton
PARLOR WILTON image

 

PARLOR WILTON

5 River Road, Wilton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PepperPot$17.00
Tomato sauce, basil, garlic, parm, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, honey
Cheese Pie$15.00
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm
Caesar Salad
Gem lettuce, shaved parm, chive, soft egg, warm croutons
More about PARLOR WILTON
Little Pub image

 

Little Pub

26 Danbury Road, WIlton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Little Pub Salad$14.00
Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons
Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
Cilantro-Lime Chicken$16.00
Grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
More about Little Pub
HEIBECK'S STAND image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

HEIBECK'S STAND

951 DANBURY RD, Wilton

Avg 4.6 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Certified angus beef with sauteed onions and peppers with mayo and american cheese on a toasted wedge
Cali Burger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese & housemade spicy sauce
Hot Dog$4.29
100% all kosher beef
More about HEIBECK'S STAND
Map

More near Wilton to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston