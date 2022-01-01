Wilton restaurants you'll love
Tusk & Cup Wilton
142 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
|Popular items
|16oz Mocha
|$5.45
|16oz Coffee
|$3.00
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$4.95
PARLOR WILTON
5 River Road, Wilton
|Popular items
|PepperPot
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, basil, garlic, parm, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, honey
|Cheese Pie
|$15.00
Shredded mozzarella, tomato sauce, parm
|Caesar Salad
Gem lettuce, shaved parm, chive, soft egg, warm croutons
Little Pub
26 Danbury Road, WIlton
|Popular items
|Little Pub Salad
|$14.00
Warm panko crusted goat cheese, mesclun greens, walnuts, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, apples, raspberry vinaigrette, garlic croutons
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, pico, cilantro-lime sour cream
|Cilantro-Lime Chicken
|$16.00
Grilled cilantro-lime chicken breast, greens, corn, black beans, pico, olives, avocado, cheddar jack, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
TACOS • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
HEIBECK'S STAND
951 DANBURY RD, Wilton
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$12.99
Certified angus beef with sauteed onions and peppers with mayo and american cheese on a toasted wedge
|Cali Burger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese & housemade spicy sauce
|Hot Dog
|$4.29
100% all kosher beef