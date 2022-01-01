New Canaan restaurants you'll love
More about Press Burger New Canaan
Press Burger New Canaan
19 South Avenue, New Canaan
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Single Burger:
|$5.99
You pick it, we press it, you top it...what kind of burger can we make for you today?
|House Burger
|$6.79
American cheese, tomato, green leaf lettuce and House Sauce
|Build Your Own Double Burger:
|$8.39
You pick it, we press it, you top it...what kind of burger can we make for you today?
More about Locali
Locali
32C Forest Street, New Cannan
|Popular items
|Snake Oil
|$18.00
san marzano, capicola, fior di latte, pecorino, garlic, sriracha, honey, scallions
|Queen Margherita
|$16.00
organic san marzano, fior di latte, basil, pecorino, new canaan olive oil
|Pretty Kale Leopard
|$17.00
mozzarella di bufula, kale-almond pesto, pecorino sardo, crispy kale
More about Sole
Sole
105 Elm St, New Canaan
|Popular items
|Wood Roasted Amish chicken
|$28.00
mashed potatoes - haricot vert - natural jus
|Mixed baby lettuce
|$14.00
balsamic and lemon vinaigrette - shaved Grana Padano
|Wild Parmesan Crusted Halibut
|$38.00
chopped tomatoes - chives - white wine butter sauce
More about South End Uncorked
South End Uncorked
15 Elm St, New Canaan
|Popular items
|Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad w/Chicken
|$21.00
toasted pine nuts, broken caesar dressing, grilled chicken
|Steamed Pork Buns
|$16.00
pickled zucchini & carrots, house kimchee
|BLT
|$16.00
avocado, benton's bacon, bibb lettuce, buttermilk dressing
More about Elm Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Elm Restaurant
73 Elm Street, New Canaan
|Popular items
|GUACAMOLE
|$15.00
blue corn tostadas + herbs
|WARM LOBSTER COBB
|$39.00
bibb lettuce, cherry tomato, avocado, bacon, soft egg, manchego, buttermilk dressing
|*ALMOND CRUSTED KING SALMON
|$39.00
braised cipollini onions, swiss card, raisins
More about GATES RESTAURANT + BAR
GATES RESTAURANT + BAR
10 Forest Street, New Canaan
|Popular items
|CHOP CHOP VERONA
|$14.95
AVOCADO | CRISPY BACON | CRUMBLED BLUE | TOMATO | RED ONION | CUCUMBER | ORANGE MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE (WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE BY REQUEST)
|BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$13.95
TOASTED PECANS | SWEET CHILI | CHIPOTLE AIOLI
|QUESADILLAS
|$11.95
CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLA | CHEESE BLEND | GUACAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | PICO DE GALLO
More about The Back End
The Back End
17 Elm Street, New Canaan
|Popular items
|Short Rib French Dip Taco
|$14.00
braised short rib, white onion, cilantro, bone broth & handmade tortilla
|Cheeseburger Taco
|$7.00
SE famous burger, american cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, SE sauce
|Tuna Nachos
|$17.00
pickled jalapenos, sesame & avocado crema, ginger soy aioli
More about South End Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD
South End Restaurant
36 Pine St, New Canaan
|Popular items
|Organic Scottish Salmon
|$29.00
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$16.00
|Organic Roasted Chicken
|$29.00
More about Tequila Mockingbird
TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL
Tequila Mockingbird
6 Forest Street, New Canaan
|Popular items
|Tostada Nachos
|$10.95
Thick, all natural yellow corn tostadas, crisped and layered with pinto beans, cheese and jalapenos.
|Taqueria Tacos Platter
|$18.95
A variety of 4 tacos: skirt steak, chorizo, pork and grilled chicken. In white corn tortillas with fresh roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans
|Fiesta Rice Bowl
|$16.95
Mexican rice, black beans, roasted veggies, fresh pico de gallo, sliced avocado, corn, mexican creme.
More about Chef Prasad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Chef Prasad
62 Main Street, New Canaan
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$23.75
Grilled chicken kabab in slow simmered creamy tomato sauce...Gluten Free &
|Samosa
|$8.95
Triangular pastry with spiced peas and potatoes...Vegan & Hot
|Naan
|$5.00
Best of the beast breads. Unleavened white flour flat bread baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor