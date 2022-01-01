New Canaan restaurants you'll love

Go
New Canaan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Canaan

New Canaan's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Indian
Scroll right

Must-try New Canaan restaurants

Press Burger New Canaan image

 

Press Burger New Canaan

19 South Avenue, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Single Burger:$5.99
You pick it, we press it, you top it...what kind of burger can we make for you today?
House Burger$6.79
American cheese, tomato, green leaf lettuce and House Sauce
Build Your Own Double Burger:$8.39
You pick it, we press it, you top it...what kind of burger can we make for you today?
More about Press Burger New Canaan
Locali image

 

Locali

32C Forest Street, New Cannan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Snake Oil$18.00
san marzano, capicola, fior di latte, pecorino, garlic, sriracha, honey, scallions
Queen Margherita$16.00
organic san marzano, fior di latte, basil, pecorino, new canaan olive oil
Pretty Kale Leopard$17.00
mozzarella di bufula, kale-almond pesto, pecorino sardo, crispy kale
More about Locali
Sole image

 

Sole

105 Elm St, New Canaan

Avg 4.9 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Roasted Amish chicken$28.00
mashed potatoes - haricot vert - natural jus
Mixed baby lettuce$14.00
balsamic and lemon vinaigrette - shaved Grana Padano
Wild Parmesan Crusted Halibut$38.00
chopped tomatoes - chives - white wine butter sauce
More about Sole
South End Uncorked image

 

South End Uncorked

15 Elm St, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad w/Chicken$21.00
toasted pine nuts, broken caesar dressing, grilled chicken
Steamed Pork Buns$16.00
pickled zucchini & carrots, house kimchee
BLT$16.00
avocado, benton's bacon, bibb lettuce, buttermilk dressing
More about South End Uncorked
Elm Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Elm Restaurant

73 Elm Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.5 (625 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$15.00
blue corn tostadas + herbs
WARM LOBSTER COBB$39.00
bibb lettuce, cherry tomato, avocado, bacon, soft egg, manchego, buttermilk dressing
*ALMOND CRUSTED KING SALMON$39.00
braised cipollini onions, swiss card, raisins
More about Elm Restaurant
GATES RESTAURANT image

 

GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

10 Forest Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHOP CHOP VERONA$14.95
AVOCADO | CRISPY BACON | CRUMBLED BLUE | TOMATO | RED ONION | CUCUMBER | ORANGE MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE (WHITE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE BY REQUEST)
BRUSSEL SPROUTS$13.95
TOASTED PECANS | SWEET CHILI | CHIPOTLE AIOLI
QUESADILLAS$11.95
CRISPY FLOUR TORTILLA | CHEESE BLEND | GUACAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | PICO DE GALLO
More about GATES RESTAURANT + BAR
The Back End image

 

The Back End

17 Elm Street, New Canaan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Short Rib French Dip Taco$14.00
braised short rib, white onion, cilantro, bone broth & handmade tortilla
Cheeseburger Taco$7.00
SE famous burger, american cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, SE sauce
Tuna Nachos$17.00
pickled jalapenos, sesame & avocado crema, ginger soy aioli
More about The Back End
South End Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

South End Restaurant

36 Pine St, New Canaan

Avg 4.4 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Organic Scottish Salmon$29.00
Kid's Cheeseburger$16.00
Organic Roasted Chicken$29.00
More about South End Restaurant
Tequila Mockingbird image

TACOS • NACHOS • GRILL

Tequila Mockingbird

6 Forest Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.3 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tostada Nachos$10.95
Thick, all natural yellow corn tostadas, crisped and layered with pinto beans, cheese and jalapenos.
Taqueria Tacos Platter$18.95
A variety of 4 tacos: skirt steak, chorizo, pork and grilled chicken. In white corn tortillas with fresh roasted tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans
Fiesta Rice Bowl$16.95
Mexican rice, black beans, roasted veggies, fresh pico de gallo, sliced avocado, corn, mexican creme.
More about Tequila Mockingbird
Chef Prasad image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Chef Prasad

62 Main Street, New Canaan

Avg 4.8 (445 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Masala$23.75
Grilled chicken kabab in slow simmered creamy tomato sauce...Gluten Free &
Samosa$8.95
Triangular pastry with spiced peas and potatoes...Vegan & Hot
Naan$5.00
Best of the beast breads. Unleavened white flour flat bread baked in minutes in the hot clay tandoor
More about Chef Prasad

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Canaan

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Chopped Salad

Quesadillas

Lobsters

Map

More near New Canaan to explore

Stamford

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston