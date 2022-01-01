Old Greenwich restaurants you'll love

Old Greenwich restaurants
Toast
  • Old Greenwich

Old Greenwich's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Old Greenwich restaurants

Sweet Pea's Cafe image

ACAI BOWL

Sweet Pea's Cafe

212 sound beach ave, old greenwich

Avg 4.4 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Super Cinnamon Bun$3.25
Our simple and yet divine sugar-cinnamon bun!
Banana Gluten-Free Muffin$3.75
Gluten free banana muffin baked fresh with real banana !
California Salad$14.75
Cauliflower, Avocado, Quinoa, Walnuts, Green Apples, Ricotta, Tomatoes, Greens
More about Sweet Pea's Cafe
Beach House Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Beach House Cafe

220 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Tenders$13.00
Bleu cheese dipping
Beach House Burger$18.00
local grass fed beef, brioche bun, house-smoked bacon, pimento cheese, fried vidalia onions, fries
Grilled Chicken Club$17.00
spiced grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato bacon on club white toast , fries
More about Beach House Cafe
Old Greenwich Deli image

 

Old Greenwich Deli

1380 east putnam ave, old greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chef Salad$10.00
#15 Chicken Cutlet Club$10.00
Cobb Salad$8.50
More about Old Greenwich Deli
The OG Social image

 

The OG Social

148 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burger$15.25
black bean, quinoa & rice patty, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar, brioche bun
Bavarian Pretzels$11.50
Served with Beer Cheese and Mustard
Steakhouse Burger$15.75
allen brothers beef, bacon, gruyere, shallots, garlic aioli
More about The OG Social
Aux Delices image

 

Aux Delices

1700 E Putnam Ave, Old Greenwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
#31 Wrap - Chicken & Kale$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, lemon vinaigrette and kale.
PS - Baby Arugula$11.99
dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.
More about Aux Delices
Sushi Bar image

 

Sushi Bar

242 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Negi Hama$13.00
Yellowtail and scallions
Toro Takuan$15.00
Fatty Tuna and pickled daikon radish
Aburi Sake$13.00
Salmon Belly, sweet miso, and crispy onion
More about Sushi Bar

