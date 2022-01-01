Old Greenwich restaurants you'll love
Old Greenwich's top cuisines
Must-try Old Greenwich restaurants
More about Sweet Pea's Cafe
ACAI BOWL
Sweet Pea's Cafe
212 sound beach ave, old greenwich
Popular items
Super Cinnamon Bun
|$3.25
Our simple and yet divine sugar-cinnamon bun!
Banana Gluten-Free Muffin
|$3.75
Gluten free banana muffin baked fresh with real banana !
California Salad
|$14.75
Cauliflower, Avocado, Quinoa, Walnuts, Green Apples, Ricotta, Tomatoes, Greens
More about Beach House Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Beach House Cafe
220 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich
Popular items
Buffalo Tenders
|$13.00
Bleu cheese dipping
Beach House Burger
|$18.00
local grass fed beef, brioche bun, house-smoked bacon, pimento cheese, fried vidalia onions, fries
Grilled Chicken Club
|$17.00
spiced grilled chicken, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato bacon on club white toast , fries
More about Old Greenwich Deli
Old Greenwich Deli
1380 east putnam ave, old greenwich
Popular items
Chef Salad
|$10.00
#15 Chicken Cutlet Club
|$10.00
Cobb Salad
|$8.50
More about The OG Social
The OG Social
148 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich
Popular items
Veggie Burger
|$15.25
black bean, quinoa & rice patty, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar, brioche bun
Bavarian Pretzels
|$11.50
Served with Beer Cheese and Mustard
Steakhouse Burger
|$15.75
allen brothers beef, bacon, gruyere, shallots, garlic aioli
More about Aux Delices
Aux Delices
1700 E Putnam Ave, Old Greenwich
Popular items
#19 Wrap - Gloria's Chicken
|$8.99
**No Substitutions**
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha, cumin, olive oil, red onion, salt & pepper, Jalapeno and cheddar cheese.
#31 Wrap - Chicken & Kale
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, red onion, lemon vinaigrette and kale.
PS - Baby Arugula
|$11.99
dried cranberries, honey almonds, manchego & sherry vinaigrette.