Stamford restaurants you'll love

Must-try Stamford restaurants

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar image

 

Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar

135 Bedford Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Salad$14.00
bacon, blue cheese, olives,
roasted tomato, crispy shallots, croutons, egg, shaved onion, white balsamic vinaigrette,
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
brie, truffle honey, arugula, spicy mayo
Cheese Steak Springrolls$14.00
cherry peppers, american cheese,
grilled onions, chipotle ketchup
More about Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
John The Baker image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

John The Baker

30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in a caesardressing with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese
Buffalo Wings (10 Pcs.)$12.99
Served with Hot, Mild, BBQ and more flavors.
Lg Garden Salad$9.99
Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots and olives.
More about John The Baker
Brasitas image

 

Brasitas

954 East Main Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bistec A Caballo$29.00
Prime Skirt Steak, Fried Organic Egg, Sofrito Sauce, Caramelized Onions, White Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains
Chips And Salsa$8.00
8 oz Pico de Gallo Salsa & Plantain Chips. *VE
Guacamole$12.00
8 oz serving. *VE
More about Brasitas
Tutti Pazzi Stamford image

TAPAS

Tutti Pazzi Stamford

269 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CHOPPED SALAD GF$12.00
Romaine, Cucumbers, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette
FRIED MONTAUK CALAMARI$14.00
Spicy Marinara Sauce
EGGPLANT TOWER$9.00
Layered With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce
More about Tutti Pazzi Stamford
Bradford's Grill & Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bradford's Grill & Tavern

83 Bedford St, Stamford

Avg 3.4 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Asian Stir Fry$14.00
Fries$7.50
Queen Fluff$12.00
More about Bradford's Grill & Tavern
Wedge Inn image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wedge Inn

885 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$4.20
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Roll$3.75
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll$3.75
More about Wedge Inn
Tomatillo Taco Joint image

BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS

Tomatillo Taco Joint

114 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano Bowl$10.25
pork belly, black beans, grilled pinapple, sweet plantains, monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapenos
Tacos*
Burrito Bowl
More about Tomatillo Taco Joint
Metro Center Café image

 

Metro Center Café

One Station Place, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PB Banana Berry$5.99
Peanut Butter, Mixed Berries, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, Agave
Caffe Mocha
Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
Caramel Macchiato
Foamed Milk Marked with Espresso, Vanilla & Real Caramel
More about Metro Center Café
Fish Restaurant + Bar image

SEAFOOD

Fish Restaurant + Bar

245 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4.4 (1351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad$14.00
Grana Padana, Hazelnuts, Light Truffle Vinaigrette
Spicy Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
Buttermilk Blue Cheese
Cobb Salad$15.00
Corn, Avocado, Onion, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Shallot Vinaigrette
More about Fish Restaurant + Bar
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

1 Omega Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich$6.99
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings. Comes with a bag of Lays Classic Plain Chip
French Fries$2.49
Our Best French Fries -Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise in a Flour Tortilla Wrap.
More about Cafe Services
Mar Azul image

 

Mar Azul

68 Willowbrook Ave, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pescado Saltado$16.00
Fried fish stir-fry, soy sauce, cilantro
Lomo Saltado$17.50
Beef stir-fry, soy sauce, cilantro
Tallarines Verdes Con Milanesa de Pollo$17.50
Peruvian pesto noodles, breaded chicken, with fried potatoes
More about Mar Azul
Aux Delices image

 

Aux Delices

23 Acosta Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
1700 Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Fried Egg, Banana Peppers on Multigrain Portuguese.
Mini Roast Turkey & Cheddar Baguette$5.49
Roast Turkey, honey mustard, cheddar cheese on mini baguette
More about Aux Delices
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sides
Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrown.
Greek Salad$6.75
Mix Greens, Romaine, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion And Crumbled Feta Cheese With Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chicken Quesadilla$6.95
Grilled Chicken w/Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Cheddar Cheese Served w/Sour Cream & Salsa
More about Dartcor
The Lila Rose image

TAPAS

The Lila Rose

121 Towne Street Suite 6, Stamford

Avg 4 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lila's Fried Rice$12.00
Croquetas$9.00
Empanadas$9.50
More about The Lila Rose
Gofer Ice Cream image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gofer Ice Cream

869 High Ridge Rd, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium 8" Round Cake$32.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 12 to 16 slices
Regular 6" Round Cake$23.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
1 Scoop Cup$4.52
Gofer Super Premium Hard Ice Cream. Made locally in small batches you will taste the difference.
More about Gofer Ice Cream
Cantina Mexicana image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Cantina Mexicana

488 Summer St, Stamford

Avg 4 (439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Burrito$14.00
Steak with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, and jalapeno.
Tacos
Pastor, spicy beef, pork, chicken, dried meat, chorizo, tonge, steak, shrimp and tilapia taco Served with pineapple. Soft corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion. Served with salsa on the side.
More about Cantina Mexicana
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Towne Parlor Pizza

112 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
New Yorker$15.00
san marzano tomato, mozzarella,
oregano, garlic
Bills Mafia$19.00
Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese, House made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Parsley and Mozzarella
Pepperoni$16.00
San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Pepperoni Cups, Mike's Hot Honey
More about Towne Parlor Pizza
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co image

 

Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co

35 Bedford St, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SM Margherita$11.95
LG Margherita$16.95
Classic Caesar$8.95
More about Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
Quartiere image

 

Quartiere

51 Bank Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
APP - French Fries$8.00
Garlic Aioli, Ketchup
SAL - Zesty Arugula$10.00
Baby Arugula, Fennel, Pecorino, Lemon Olive Oil
PST - Tomato Basil$13.00
Tomato Basil Sauce, EVOO, Bucatini
More about Quartiere
The Village Table image

WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Village Table

1056 Hope St, Stamford

Avg 4.7 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.99
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.50
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll
Kale Salad$11.25
Kale and Romaine with golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with grated parmesan cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
More about The Village Table
Taco Daddy image

TACOS

Taco Daddy

121 Towne, Stamford

Avg 3.8 (322 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger Taco$4.75
Spicy Chicken Taco$4.75
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$6.00
More about Taco Daddy
Fortina Stamford image

 

Fortina Stamford

120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wood Fired Half Chicken$28.00
baby lettuce, sweet potato
Fried Meatballs$18.00
tomato, parm
Fried Mozz Stix$10.00
marinara, parm
More about Fortina Stamford
ROASTED image

 

ROASTED

148 Bedford St., Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salted Caramel Banana pudding
Housemade rich vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas and a sweet salted caramel sauce
Salad Bowl$9.95
Short$7.99
More about ROASTED
T's Pizza image

 

T's Pizza

523 Pacific Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Margherita$12.00
Chicken Fingers$7.95
Buffalo Wings$9.95
More about T's Pizza
Third Place by Half Full Brewery image

 

Third Place by Half Full Brewery

575 PACIFIC STREET, Stamford

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Winter's Sky Vanilla Stout 4-Pack$11.99
SPOTLIGHT SPECIAL! Brewed with chocolate and caramel malts along with a hefty serving of oats, Winter Sky is a creamy, full-bodied flavored stout. A swirl of vanilla flavor and aroma compliments the cocoa and toffee stout flavors. 7.0% ABV.
Ignite Double IPA FLASH SALE!$9.00
A Double New England IPA, Ignite is an unfiltered fusion of citrus and tropical aromas, with flavors of lemon, mango and pineapple throughout. The perfect hoppy, hazy treat to get your night started right. ABV 8.5%
Stamford Holiday Ale 4-Pack$12.99
With cozy aromas of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves along with a delightfully amber color, Stamford Holiday Ale is the perfect winter choice. The light body and subtle cues of holiday spices make this the perfect beer to spread the cheer. 6.3% ABV. Price includes deposits.
More about Third Place by Half Full Brewery
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

ZAZA Italian Gastrobar

122 Broad St, Stamford

Avg 4.1 (1288 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Alla Vodka$24.00
Chicken, pink cream sauce.
Gnocchi Chicken Pesto$24.00
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken & blistered tomato.
Butternut Squash Gnocchi$14.00
Sweet butternut squash in a cream sauce.
More about ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
Beer Garden at Shippan Landing image

 

Beer Garden at Shippan Landing

290 Harbor Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Founders All Day IPA$6.50
Water Bottle$1.50
Espolon Blanco & Snack$11.00
More about Beer Garden at Shippan Landing
First Stamford Place Café image

 

First Stamford Place Café

100 First Stamford Place, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso and Steamed Milk Flavors of Caramelized White Chocolate, Topped with Whipped Cream and a Topping of Holiday Sugar Sparkles and Crispy White Pearls.
Bamango Smoothie$5.99
Mango, Banana,Vanilla Yogurt, Agave
Caffe Americano
Water, Brewed Espresso
More about First Stamford Place Café
Italian Center image

 

Italian Center

1620 newfield ave, STAMFORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MONDAY 1/2 ORDER DINNER TO GO$30.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
WEDNESDAY FULL DINNER TO GO$60.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
MONDAY FULL DINNER TO GO$60.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
More about Italian Center
Stamford Cask Republic image

 

Stamford Cask Republic

191 Summer Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
Ranch dressing
Kale Salad$11.00
Chickpeas, Spiced Pecans, Parmesan Cheese, Peppadew Peppers, Creamy Ginger Vinaigrette
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese Served On Toasted Sourdough or Brioche Bun, housemade kettle chips
More about Stamford Cask Republic

