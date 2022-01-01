Stamford restaurants you'll love
Stamford's top cuisines
Must-try Stamford restaurants
Bedford Hall Craft Kitchen & Bar
135 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
bacon, blue cheese, olives,
roasted tomato, crispy shallots, croutons, egg, shaved onion, white balsamic vinaigrette,
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
brie, truffle honey, arugula, spicy mayo
|Cheese Steak Springrolls
|$14.00
cherry peppers, american cheese,
grilled onions, chipotle ketchup
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
John The Baker
30 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce tossed in a caesardressing with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese
|Buffalo Wings (10 Pcs.)
|$12.99
Served with Hot, Mild, BBQ and more flavors.
|Lg Garden Salad
|$9.99
Mixed greens, iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots and olives.
Brasitas
954 East Main Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|Bistec A Caballo
|$29.00
Prime Skirt Steak, Fried Organic Egg, Sofrito Sauce, Caramelized Onions, White Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains
|Chips And Salsa
|$8.00
8 oz Pico de Gallo Salsa & Plantain Chips. *VE
|Guacamole
|$12.00
8 oz serving. *VE
TAPAS
Tutti Pazzi Stamford
269 Bedford St, Stamford
|Popular items
|CHOPPED SALAD GF
|$12.00
Romaine, Cucumbers, Olives, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|FRIED MONTAUK CALAMARI
|$14.00
Spicy Marinara Sauce
|EGGPLANT TOWER
|$9.00
Layered With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bradford's Grill & Tavern
83 Bedford St, Stamford
|Popular items
|Asian Stir Fry
|$14.00
|Fries
|$7.50
|Queen Fluff
|$12.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wedge Inn
885 Summer St, Stamford
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$4.20
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
|$3.75
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
|$3.75
BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS
Tomatillo Taco Joint
114 Broad St, Stamford
|Popular items
|Cubano Bowl
|$10.25
pork belly, black beans, grilled pinapple, sweet plantains, monterey jack cheese, pickled jalapenos
|Tacos*
|Burrito Bowl
Metro Center Café
One Station Place, Stamford
|Popular items
|PB Banana Berry
|$5.99
Peanut Butter, Mixed Berries, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, Agave
|Caffe Mocha
Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk & Whipped Cream
|Caramel Macchiato
Foamed Milk Marked with Espresso, Vanilla & Real Caramel
SEAFOOD
Fish Restaurant + Bar
245 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$14.00
Grana Padana, Hazelnuts, Light Truffle Vinaigrette
|Spicy Buffalo Shrimp
|$14.00
Buttermilk Blue Cheese
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Corn, Avocado, Onion, Tomatoes, Egg, Bacon, Cucumbers, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Shallot Vinaigrette
Cafe Services
1 Omega Drive, Stamford
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Deli Sandwich
|$6.99
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Boars Head Meats. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings. Comes with a bag of Lays Classic Plain Chip
|French Fries
|$2.49
Our Best French Fries -Crispy Outside and Light and Fluffy Inside.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise in a Flour Tortilla Wrap.
Mar Azul
68 Willowbrook Ave, Stamford
|Popular items
|Pescado Saltado
|$16.00
Fried fish stir-fry, soy sauce, cilantro
|Lomo Saltado
|$17.50
Beef stir-fry, soy sauce, cilantro
|Tallarines Verdes Con Milanesa de Pollo
|$17.50
Peruvian pesto noodles, breaded chicken, with fried potatoes
Aux Delices
23 Acosta Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad
|$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
|1700 Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.99
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Fried Egg, Banana Peppers on Multigrain Portuguese.
|Mini Roast Turkey & Cheddar Baguette
|$5.49
Roast Turkey, honey mustard, cheddar cheese on mini baguette
Dartcor
120 Long Ridge Road, Stamford
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sides
Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrown.
|Greek Salad
|$6.75
Mix Greens, Romaine, Cucumber, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion And Crumbled Feta Cheese With Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.95
Grilled Chicken w/Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions & Cheddar Cheese Served w/Sour Cream & Salsa
TAPAS
The Lila Rose
121 Towne Street Suite 6, Stamford
|Popular items
|Lila's Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Croquetas
|$9.00
|Empanadas
|$9.50
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gofer Ice Cream
869 High Ridge Rd, Stamford
|Popular items
|Medium 8" Round Cake
|$32.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 12 to 16 slices
|Regular 6" Round Cake
|$23.99
Two layers of Gofer Premium Ice Cream. Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream with a layer of Fudge and Chocolate Cookie Crunch in the middle!
Serves 6 to 8 slices
|1 Scoop Cup
|$4.52
Gofer Super Premium Hard Ice Cream. Made locally in small batches you will taste the difference.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Cantina Mexicana
488 Summer St, Stamford
|Popular items
|Steak Burrito
|$14.00
Steak with flour tortilla, red and green peppers, onion, rice, beans, cheese, and smoked chipotle cream. Served with salad.
|Guacamole
|$14.00
Fresh avocado, onion, tomato, lime juice, cilantro, and jalapeno.
|Tacos
Pastor, spicy beef, pork, chicken, dried meat, chorizo, tonge, steak, shrimp and tilapia taco Served with pineapple. Soft corn tortilla, cilantro, and onion. Served with salsa on the side.
PIZZA
Towne Parlor Pizza
112 Bedford Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|New Yorker
|$15.00
san marzano tomato, mozzarella,
oregano, garlic
|Bills Mafia
|$19.00
Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese, House made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Parsley and Mozzarella
|Pepperoni
|$16.00
San Marzano Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Pepperoni Cups, Mike's Hot Honey
Remo's Brick Oven Pizza Co
35 Bedford St, Stamford
|Popular items
|SM Margherita
|$11.95
|LG Margherita
|$16.95
|Classic Caesar
|$8.95
Quartiere
51 Bank Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|APP - French Fries
|$8.00
Garlic Aioli, Ketchup
|SAL - Zesty Arugula
|$10.00
Baby Arugula, Fennel, Pecorino, Lemon Olive Oil
|PST - Tomato Basil
|$13.00
Tomato Basil Sauce, EVOO, Bucatini
WRAPS • SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Village Table
1056 Hope St, Stamford
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.99
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll with bacon
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$3.50
One egg, over-easy, with melted American cheese on a hard roll
|Kale Salad
|$11.25
Kale and Romaine with golden raisins, toasted almonds, scallions and garbanzo beans with grated parmesan cheese with lemon vinaigrette dressing
TACOS
Taco Daddy
121 Towne, Stamford
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Taco
|$4.75
|Spicy Chicken Taco
|$4.75
|Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
Fortina Stamford
120 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
|Popular items
|Wood Fired Half Chicken
|$28.00
baby lettuce, sweet potato
|Fried Meatballs
|$18.00
tomato, parm
|Fried Mozz Stix
|$10.00
marinara, parm
ROASTED
148 Bedford St., Stamford
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Banana pudding
Housemade rich vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas and a sweet salted caramel sauce
|Salad Bowl
|$9.95
|Short
|$7.99
T's Pizza
523 Pacific Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|Classic Margherita
|$12.00
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.95
|Buffalo Wings
|$9.95
Third Place by Half Full Brewery
575 PACIFIC STREET, Stamford
|Popular items
|Winter's Sky Vanilla Stout 4-Pack
|$11.99
SPOTLIGHT SPECIAL! Brewed with chocolate and caramel malts along with a hefty serving of oats, Winter Sky is a creamy, full-bodied flavored stout. A swirl of vanilla flavor and aroma compliments the cocoa and toffee stout flavors. 7.0% ABV.
|Ignite Double IPA FLASH SALE!
|$9.00
A Double New England IPA, Ignite is an unfiltered fusion of citrus and tropical aromas, with flavors of lemon, mango and pineapple throughout. The perfect hoppy, hazy treat to get your night started right. ABV 8.5%
|Stamford Holiday Ale 4-Pack
|$12.99
With cozy aromas of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves along with a delightfully amber color, Stamford Holiday Ale is the perfect winter choice. The light body and subtle cues of holiday spices make this the perfect beer to spread the cheer. 6.3% ABV. Price includes deposits.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
ZAZA Italian Gastrobar
122 Broad St, Stamford
|Popular items
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$24.00
Chicken, pink cream sauce.
|Gnocchi Chicken Pesto
|$24.00
Creamy pesto sauce, chicken & blistered tomato.
|Butternut Squash Gnocchi
|$14.00
Sweet butternut squash in a cream sauce.
Beer Garden at Shippan Landing
290 Harbor Drive, Stamford
|Popular items
|Founders All Day IPA
|$6.50
|Water Bottle
|$1.50
|Espolon Blanco & Snack
|$11.00
First Stamford Place Café
100 First Stamford Place, Stamford
|Popular items
|Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso and Steamed Milk Flavors of Caramelized White Chocolate, Topped with Whipped Cream and a Topping of Holiday Sugar Sparkles and Crispy White Pearls.
|Bamango Smoothie
|$5.99
Mango, Banana,Vanilla Yogurt, Agave
|Caffe Americano
Water, Brewed Espresso
Italian Center
1620 newfield ave, STAMFORD
|Popular items
|MONDAY 1/2 ORDER DINNER TO GO
|$30.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
|WEDNESDAY FULL DINNER TO GO
|$60.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
|MONDAY FULL DINNER TO GO
|$60.00
DINNERS TO GO TO BE PICKED UP AT MAIN BUILDING FRONT ENTRANCE.
BETWEEN 4PM & 6PM
Stamford Cask Republic
191 Summer Street, Stamford
|Popular items
|KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN WINGS
|$14.00
Ranch dressing
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
Chickpeas, Spiced Pecans, Parmesan Cheese, Peppadew Peppers, Creamy Ginger Vinaigrette
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
arugula pesto, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese Served On Toasted Sourdough or Brioche Bun, housemade kettle chips
- 2