Thornwood restaurants you'll love

Go
Thornwood restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Thornwood

Thornwood's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Scroll right

Must-try Thornwood restaurants

Thornwood Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Thornwood Diner

50 Kensico Rd, Thornwood

Avg 4 (572 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$7.70
Choice of American, Mozzarella, Swiss Or Cheddar
Quesadillas
Burger$6.45
More about Thornwood Diner
Silvio's Restaurant & Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Silvio's Restaurant & Pizzeria

628 COLUMBUS AVE, THORNWOOD

Avg 3.9 (95 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parm Roll$7.25
diced chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce rolled up in our pizza dough
SM House Salad$8.25
lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, onions, olives, carrots
Pasta Fagioli$3.95
pasta and beans in a seasoned tomato broth
More about Silvio's Restaurant & Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Casa Rina

886 Commerce Street, Thornwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Casa Rina
Map

More near Thornwood to explore

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

No reviews yet

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston