Mount Kisco restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Mount Kisco

Pizza
American
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Chicken
Latin American
Must-try Mount Kisco restaurants

Village Social MTK image

 

Village Social MTK

251 East Main Street, Mount Kisco

Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
potato roll/spicy honey/chili aioli/pickles fries
Social Wings$13.00
buffalo or vietnamese lime glaze, peanuts
Soy Glazed Chicken Rice Bowl$18.00
spinach/crispy shallots/sesame seeds/rice scallions
Monarca Restaurant & Bar image

 

Monarca Restaurant & Bar

37 S Moger Ave, Mount Kisco

Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Crispy Chicken Cutlet with tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese over spaghetti
FALL SALAD$10.00
Arugula, Baby Greens, Almonds, dry Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pears and Apples
Bruschetta$8.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, and Balsamic Glazed
Locali - Mt Kisco image

 

Locali - Mt Kisco

2 Kirby Plaza, Mt. Kisco

Farro Salad$14.00
French beans, Parmigiano, Hazelnuts, Mint, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Hazelnut oil
Chicken Parm$24.00
Spaghetti, Red sauce, Parmigiano
3AM Pizza$17.00
San marzano, Pepperoni, Calabrian chili, Smoked Mozz, Sliced garlic
Tipsy Taco Bar image

 

Tipsy Taco Bar

N/A, Mount Kisco

Chicken Tinga$3.95
Chipotle, Onions, Cilantro, Crema
Atlantic Grill Shrimp$4.50
Marinated in Spices, Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Onions
Carne Azada$4.50
Citrus Marinated Hanger Steak, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole
Ladle of Love image

 

Ladle of Love

351 East Main Street, Mount Kisco

Chicken & Dumpling
chicken, chicken stock, dumplings, cream, flour, butter, onions, carrots, celery, salt & pepper.
Harvest Celebration
butternut squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, granny smith apples, touch of butter, cream & maple syrup
*gf, v
Farmhouse Cobb$13.50
romaine, beets, grape tomatoes, english cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, carrots, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, kalamata olives, walnut-raisin croutons, white balsamic vinagrette
Tamarindos Fiesta Latina image

 

Tamarindos Fiesta Latina

38 E Main ST, Mount Kisco

Fiesta Nachos$11.00
Nachos,melted jack cheese, pico de gallo, beans, jalapeno, guacamole and sour cream
Tamarindo’s Salad$13.50
Mix greens, avocado, corn, red onion, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and fresh mango With tamarindo balsamic dressing.
Birria Tacos$15.00
Tradicional stile, onion, cilantro, cheese whit consome sauce.
445 Main St image

 

445 Main St

445 Main St, Mt Kisco

Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Lalibela Restaurant image

 

Lalibela Restaurant

37 S MOGER AVE, MOUNT KISCO

Banner pic

 

Frannies

134 E Main St, Mount Kisco

Steak Bowls

Tacos

Dumplings

Skirt Steaks

Greenwich

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
