Mount Kisco restaurants you'll love

Village Social MTK
251 East Main Street, Mount Kisco
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
potato roll/spicy honey/chili aioli/pickles fries
|Social Wings
|$13.00
buffalo or vietnamese lime glaze, peanuts
|Soy Glazed Chicken Rice Bowl
|$18.00
spinach/crispy shallots/sesame seeds/rice scallions
Monarca Restaurant & Bar
37 S Moger Ave, Mount Kisco
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Crispy Chicken Cutlet with tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese over spaghetti
|FALL SALAD
|$10.00
Arugula, Baby Greens, Almonds, dry Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Pears and Apples
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Tomato, and Balsamic Glazed
Locali - Mt Kisco
2 Kirby Plaza, Mt. Kisco
|Farro Salad
|$14.00
French beans, Parmigiano, Hazelnuts, Mint, Arugula, Tomato, Onion, Hazelnut oil
|Chicken Parm
|$24.00
Spaghetti, Red sauce, Parmigiano
|3AM Pizza
|$17.00
San marzano, Pepperoni, Calabrian chili, Smoked Mozz, Sliced garlic
Tipsy Taco Bar
N/A, Mount Kisco
|Chicken Tinga
|$3.95
Chipotle, Onions, Cilantro, Crema
|Atlantic Grill Shrimp
|$4.50
Marinated in Spices, Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Onions
|Carne Azada
|$4.50
Citrus Marinated Hanger Steak, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole
Ladle of Love
351 East Main Street, Mount Kisco
|Chicken & Dumpling
chicken, chicken stock, dumplings, cream, flour, butter, onions, carrots, celery, salt & pepper.
|Harvest Celebration
butternut squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, granny smith apples, touch of butter, cream & maple syrup
*gf, v
|Farmhouse Cobb
|$13.50
romaine, beets, grape tomatoes, english cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, carrots, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, kalamata olives, walnut-raisin croutons, white balsamic vinagrette
Tamarindos Fiesta Latina
38 E Main ST, Mount Kisco
|Fiesta Nachos
|$11.00
Nachos,melted jack cheese, pico de gallo, beans, jalapeno, guacamole and sour cream
|Tamarindo’s Salad
|$13.50
Mix greens, avocado, corn, red onion, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and fresh mango With tamarindo balsamic dressing.
|Birria Tacos
|$15.00
Tradicional stile, onion, cilantro, cheese whit consome sauce.
445 Main St
445 Main St, Mt Kisco
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Frannies
134 E Main St, Mount Kisco