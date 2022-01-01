Armonk restaurants you'll love
Armonk's top cuisines
Must-try Armonk restaurants
More about Fortina Armonk
Fortina Armonk
17 Maple Ave, Suite #2, Armonk
|Popular items
|Classic Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
tomato sauce, mozz, basil, parm
|Garlic Bread
|$13.00
melted mozz, warm tomato sauce
|Pizzeria Salad
|$16.00
red onion, cucumber, tomato, olives, croutons, pepperoncini, creamy italian dressing
More about Meraki Taverna
SEAFOOD
Meraki Taverna
450 Main Street, Armonk
|Popular items
|Avgolemono
|$7.00
Greek lemon chicken soup
|Sandwich Doner (Lamb & Beef) Gyro
|$10.00
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
|Platter Chicken Gyro
|$17.00
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki
More about Tazza Cafe Armonk
Tazza Cafe Armonk
400 Main Street, Armonk