Armonk restaurants you'll love

Armonk restaurants
Toast
  • Armonk

Armonk's top cuisines

Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Greek
Must-try Armonk restaurants

Fortina Armonk image

 

Fortina Armonk

17 Maple Ave, Suite #2, Armonk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, mozz, basil, parm
Garlic Bread$13.00
melted mozz, warm tomato sauce
Pizzeria Salad$16.00
red onion, cucumber, tomato, olives, croutons, pepperoncini, creamy italian dressing
More about Fortina Armonk
Meraki Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Meraki Taverna

450 Main Street, Armonk

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avgolemono$7.00
Greek lemon chicken soup
Sandwich Doner (Lamb & Beef) Gyro$10.00
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
Platter Chicken Gyro$17.00
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki
More about Meraki Taverna
Tazza Cafe Armonk image

 

Tazza Cafe Armonk

400 Main Street, Armonk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tazza Cafe Armonk
