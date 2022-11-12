Casa Tequila cocina & bar 465 Main St
465 Main St
Armonk, NY 10504
Popular Items
Appetizers
Ceviche
Fresh jumbo shrimp, leche de tigre ,tomatoes, onions, cilantro, fresh lime & cucumber &fresh avocado
Plantano Maduro
Sweet plantain topped with pulled chicken, pico de gallo cream and black beans
Casa Tequila Nachos
Nachos chips topped with jack cheese , beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos , cream, guacamole & house salsa
Mexican Flautas
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo , cream, cheese and avocado
Mussels
Sauteed P.E.I .Mussels served with crostini
Fresh Guacamole
Wings Tequila 8 pc
Tequila Chicken Wings served with our tequila chili sauce.
Shishto Chiles
Blistered shishito peppers with chipotle mayo & sea salt.
Queso Fundido
Melted Monterrey Jack cheese served with corn tortillas
Elote Callejero
Street Corn; grilled and covered with Mexican cream, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, lime and chili powder
Calamares Fritos
Crispy fried Calamari served with salted peanuts, cilantro and tossed in spicy Thai & Habanero chili sauce
1/2 Shell Oyster
Dozen Shell Oyster
MILD SALSA & CHIPS
BEAN DIP, SALSA & CHIPS
Soups
Salads
Chipotle Caesar
Romaine hearts, herb garlic croutons and shaved Parmesan, creamy
Chef Salad
Mix greens, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla chips & balsamic vinaigrette
Avocado Salad
Avocado, fresh cheese, red onions, corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro & balsamic Vinaigrette
Watermelon Salad (Seasonal)
Fresh Watermelon, fresh cheese, mint & balsamic vinaigrette
Enchiladas
Chimichangas
Fajitas
Entrees
Mole Short Ribs
Slow braised tender boneless prime beef short rib and served with Poblano style mole sauce, Mexican cream, sesame seed, zucchini, chipotle Mash & sweet plantains.
Chicken Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast topped with our famous chipotle sauce. Served with rice & beans
Shrimp Tequila
Also called Mexican Shrimp Scampi served over sautéed spinach, sofrito rice and chili lime butter
Shrimp Diablo
Five jumbo shrimps with Spicy tomato-chipotle sauce & jack cheese served with rice & beans.
Casa Tequila Burger
Guajillo rub beef burger served with pickle jalapenos, Monterrey Jack Cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, guacamole, spicy mayo, caramelized onions served on toasted potato bun & fries.
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled Chicken breast with ranchero sauce (tomatoes, onions &peppers) Served with rice & beans
Casa Carnitas
Roasted pork butt, over salsa roja & salsa verde. Topped with picked onions Served with sweet plantains, rice, beans & tortillas
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of creamy Mexican rice sautéed with ranchera sauce. Topped with jack cheese, pico de gallo & avocado
Carne Asada
Grilled Skirt steak served over sofrito rice, black beans, pico de gallo, chambray onions & guacamole
Salmon Veracruz
Pan Seared North Atlantic Salmon over Chipotle Mash & spinach served with Veracruz style sauce (tomatoes, onions, olives, capers & shishito peppers
Steak & Shrimp Ranchero
NY steak & 3 jumbo shrimps topped with ranchera sauce and served with rice, beans & tortillas
Seafood Enchilas
Three flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, fresh crab meat & jack cheese topped with our famous chipotle sauce and served with sofrito rice.
Mexican Paella
Sauteed P.E.I Mussels, calamari & shrimp, & chicken over saffron Mexican rice
Desserts
Sides
Sofrito Rice
Fried Black Beans
Rice & Beans
Sweet Plantains with Mexican Cream
Vegetables of the Day
French Fries
Yucca Fries with Chipotle Mayo
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortilla
Small Guacamole
Small pico de gallo
Small cream
Jack Cheese
Pickel Jalapenos
Fresh Jalapenos
Celeri & Carrots
Side of Avocado
Kids Menu
Tacos (3 pc)
Burritos
Rice Bowls
Quesadillas
SPECIALS
Margaritas
Frozen Casa Margarita
Rocks Casa Margarita
Venenosa
Pina para Nina
Chingona
Pepinada
Sandia Shaker
Don Cadillac
Skinny Hot Mamacita!
Mexcalita
Classic Mega Margarita
Strawberry Mega Margarita
Mango Mega Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Margarita Pitcher
Sangria
Bottled Beer
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
465 Main St, Armonk, NY 10504