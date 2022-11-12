  • Home
Casa Tequila cocina & bar 465 Main St

No reviews yet

465 Main St

Armonk, NY 10504

Popular Items

Fresh Guacamole
Chicken Fajitas
MILD SALSA & CHIPS

Appetizers

Ceviche

$16.00

Fresh jumbo shrimp, leche de tigre ,tomatoes, onions, cilantro, fresh lime & cucumber &fresh avocado

Plantano Maduro

$15.00

Sweet plantain topped with pulled chicken, pico de gallo cream and black beans

Casa Tequila Nachos

$14.00

Nachos chips topped with jack cheese , beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos , cream, guacamole & house salsa

Mexican Flautas

$15.00

Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo , cream, cheese and avocado

Mussels

$19.00

Sauteed P.E.I .Mussels served with crostini

Fresh Guacamole

$16.00

Wings Tequila 8 pc

$14.00

Tequila Chicken Wings served with our tequila chili sauce.

Shishto Chiles

$11.00

Blistered shishito peppers with chipotle mayo & sea salt.

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Melted Monterrey Jack cheese served with corn tortillas

Elote Callejero

$10.00

Street Corn; grilled and covered with Mexican cream, mayonnaise, Cotija cheese, lime and chili powder

Calamares Fritos

$15.00

Crispy fried Calamari served with salted peanuts, cilantro and tossed in spicy Thai & Habanero chili sauce

1/2 Shell Oyster

$16.00

Dozen Shell Oyster

$28.00

MILD SALSA & CHIPS

$5.00

BEAN DIP, SALSA & CHIPS

$8.00

Soups

Sopa de Tortilla

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla soup with Mexican cream, shredded chicken, crispy tortilla and Chile ancho.

Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Traditional Mexican black bean soup, served with oinions, cilantro and cream

Salads

Chipotle Caesar

$15.00

Romaine hearts, herb garlic croutons and shaved Parmesan, creamy

Chef Salad

$15.00

Mix greens, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla chips & balsamic vinaigrette

Avocado Salad

$17.00

Avocado, fresh cheese, red onions, corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro & balsamic Vinaigrette

Watermelon Salad (Seasonal)

$15.00

Fresh Watermelon, fresh cheese, mint & balsamic vinaigrette

Enchiladas

Three stuffed corn tortillas, Mexican cream and melted jack cheese, Served with sofrito rice & sweet plantains

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$25.00

Pork al Pastor Enchiladas

$26.00

Steak Enchiladas

$28.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$29.00

Veggie Enchiladas

$25.00

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$25.00

Carnitas Enchiladas

$26.00

Chimichangas

Fried flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans & jack cheese. Topped with salsa roja & served with guacamole, cream & pico de gallo. Served with sweet plantains.

Shredded Chicken Chimichangas

$22.00

Pork al Pastor Chimichangas

$23.00

Steak Chimichangas

$25.00

Shrimp Chimichangas

$25.00

Veggie Chimichangas

$22.00

Carnitas Chimichangas

$23.00

Ground Beef Chimichangas

$22.00

Fajitas

Sauteed with Onions, Sweet Pepper. All fajitas served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican cream, black beans, sofrito rice & Corn Tortillas or flour tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$29.00

Chicken Fajitas

$26.00

Carnitas Fajitas

$27.00

Vegetable Fajitas

$26.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$29.00

Al Pastor Fajitas

$27.00

Mixtas Fajitas

$32.00

Entrees

Mole Short Ribs

$32.00

Slow braised tender boneless prime beef short rib and served with Poblano style mole sauce, Mexican cream, sesame seed, zucchini, chipotle Mash & sweet plantains.

Chicken Chipotle

$27.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our famous chipotle sauce. Served with rice & beans

Shrimp Tequila

$29.00

Also called Mexican Shrimp Scampi served over sautéed spinach, sofrito rice and chili lime butter

Shrimp Diablo

$29.00

Five jumbo shrimps with Spicy tomato-chipotle sauce & jack cheese served with rice & beans.

Casa Tequila Burger

$24.00

Guajillo rub beef burger served with pickle jalapenos, Monterrey Jack Cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, guacamole, spicy mayo, caramelized onions served on toasted potato bun & fries.

Pollo Ranchero

$27.00

Grilled Chicken breast with ranchero sauce (tomatoes, onions &peppers) Served with rice & beans

Casa Carnitas

$28.00

Roasted pork butt, over salsa roja & salsa verde. Topped with picked onions Served with sweet plantains, rice, beans & tortillas

Arroz Con Pollo

$28.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of creamy Mexican rice sautéed with ranchera sauce. Topped with jack cheese, pico de gallo & avocado

Carne Asada

$29.00

Grilled Skirt steak served over sofrito rice, black beans, pico de gallo, chambray onions & guacamole

Salmon Veracruz

$29.00

Pan Seared North Atlantic Salmon over Chipotle Mash & spinach served with Veracruz style sauce (tomatoes, onions, olives, capers & shishito peppers

Steak & Shrimp Ranchero

$35.00

NY steak & 3 jumbo shrimps topped with ranchera sauce and served with rice, beans & tortillas

Seafood Enchilas

$32.00

Three flour tortillas stuffed with shrimp, fresh crab meat & jack cheese topped with our famous chipotle sauce and served with sofrito rice.

Mexican Paella

$32.00

Sauteed P.E.I Mussels, calamari & shrimp, & chicken over saffron Mexican rice

Desserts

Mexican Flan

$10.00

Choco Lava Cake

$10.00

Churros

$10.00

Tres Conos

$10.00

Fried Ice Cream

$10.00

Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Dulce De Leche Tartufo

$10.00

Sides

Sofrito Rice

$6.00

Fried Black Beans

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Sweet Plantains with Mexican Cream

$6.00

Vegetables of the Day

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Yucca Fries with Chipotle Mayo

$6.00

Corn Tortilla

$3.00

Flour Tortilla

$3.00

Small Guacamole

$5.00

Small pico de gallo

$2.00

Small cream

$2.00

Jack Cheese

$2.00

Pickel Jalapenos

$2.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$2.00

Celeri & Carrots

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers w. Fries

$11.00

Kids Cheese Quesadiila W. Fries

$11.00

Kids Beef Sliders W. /fries

$11.00

Kids Mexican Pizza

$11.00

Kids Penne Pasta

$11.00

Kids Grilled Chicken W. fries

$11.00

Kids Ground Beef Tacos W, rice

$11.00

Tacos (3 pc)

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Pollo Tacos

$15.00

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Vegetable Tacos

$15.00

Ground Beef Tacos

$15.00

Tostadas

Cochinita Pibil (Pork) Tostada

$16.00

Shredded Chicken Tostada

$15.00

Ground Beef Tostada

$15.00

Burritos

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$17.00

Pork al Pastor Burrito

$18.00

Steak Burrito

$19.00

Shrimp Burrito

$19.00

Veggie Burrito

$18.00

Carnitas Burrito

$18.00

Ground Beef Burrito

$17.00

Rice Bowls

Chicken Rice Bowl

$22.00

Pork al Pastor Rice Bowl

$23.00

Steak Rice Bowl

$25.00

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$25.00

Veggie Rice Bowl

$22.00

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$23.00

Ground Beef Rice Bowl

$22.00

Quesadillas

Shredded Chicken Quesadillas

$17.00

Pork al Pastor Quesadillas

$18.00

Steak Quesadillas

$19.00

Shrimp Quesadillas

$19.00

Veggie Quesadillas

$18.00

Carnitas Quesadillas

$18.00

Ground Beef Quesadillas

$17.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$13.00

SPECIALS

MEXICAN CALAMARI

$16.00

CHICKEN MILANESE

$25.00

LOMO SALTADO

$30.00

STUFFED SHRIMP VERDE

$29.00

TRIO RANCHERO

$30.00

MEXICAN KYLIE

$15.00

Margaritas

Frozen Casa Margarita

$13.00

Rocks Casa Margarita

$13.00

Venenosa

$15.00

Pina para Nina

$15.00

Chingona

$15.00

Pepinada

$15.00

Sandia Shaker

$15.00

Don Cadillac

$16.00

Skinny Hot Mamacita!

$16.00

Mexcalita

$15.00

Classic Mega Margarita

$22.00

Strawberry Mega Margarita

$25.00

Mango Mega Margarita

$25.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$15.00

Skinny Margarita

$15.00

Margarita Pitcher

$50.00

Sangria

White Sangria GL

$14.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$45.00

Red Sangria GL

$14.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$45.00

Bottled Beer

Cornoa BTL

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Modelo BTL

$6.00

Victoria BTL

$6.00

Tecate BTL

$6.00

Dos XX BLT

$6.00

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
