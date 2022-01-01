Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Seafood

Meraki Taverna

34 Reviews

$$$

450 Main Street

Armonk, NY 10504

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Salad - Large
Platter Chicken Souvlaki
Hummus

**Specials**

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$7.00
Kolokithokeftedes

Kolokithokeftedes

$9.95

Pan fried zucchini cakes made with fresh herbs and feta cheese.

Cypriot Meatballs

Cypriot Meatballs

$11.95

Traditional Cypriot meatballs made with ground pork, onions, parsley, shredded potatoes and fresh herbs. Please note: these are fried but no flour is used.

Kounoupidi

Kounoupidi

$12.95

Sauteed fresh cauliflower with onions and garlic in a light homemade tomato sauce with a final bake in the oven.

Aginares Me Araka

Aginares Me Araka

$14.95

Artichokes baked in the oven with fresh peas, tomatoes, onions, scallions, dill, salt & pepper and hint of mint.

Sardeles - Appetizer

Sardeles - Appetizer

$15.95

Fresh sardines - appetizer size -chargrilled with olive oil, lemon, oregano, and a pinch of salt & pepper.

Atherina

Atherina

$15.95

Fresh Greek smelts seasoned with lemon, olive oil and herbs and fried until golden brown. Please note: this dish is NOT gluten-free.

Bakaliarakia - Appetizer

Bakaliarakia - Appetizer

$15.95

Baby Whiting Fish - appetizer size - prepared fried or grilled. Please note: fried preparation is NOT gluten-free.

Gemista

Gemista

$25.95

Traditional stuffed tomato and pepper with rice, onions and seasoned ground beef served with lemon potatoes.

Sardeles - Entree

Sardeles - Entree

$26.95

Fresh sardines - entree size -chargrilled with olive oil, lemon, oregano, and a pinch of salt & pepper. Served with your choice of side.

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$26.95

Traditional Greek Pork Chops marinated with extra virgin olive oil and grilled with fresh lemon, salt & pepper and a touch of oregano.

Kotopoulo Spanakorizo

Kotopoulo Spanakorizo

$27.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast served over a spinach and rice pilaf made with olive oil, onions, fresh dill, tomato paste, salt & pepper.

Garides Revsi

Garides Revsi

$27.95

Grilled Tiger shrimp over a cool, fresh chickpea salad made with edamame, diced green & red peppers, carrots, cranberries, olive oil, vinegar and seasonings topped with feta cheese crumbles.

Arni Yia-Yia

Arni Yia-Yia

$27.95

A delicious one-pot dish created by Chef Mike's Yia-Yia made with chuck of lamb on the bone, potatoes, peas, onions and seasoned with cinnamon, bay leaves & oregano.

Lahanodolmades Avgolemono

Lahanodolmades Avgolemono

$27.95

Stuffed cabbage with chopped meat, dill, scallions, mint, onions, rice, salt & pepper, egg and lemon juices.

Branzino Filet

Branzino Filet

$29.95

Oven baked fresh Mediterranean Sea Bass filet served over fresh sauteed garlic spinach with olive oil or over our delicious house chickpea salad.

Whole Branzino

Whole Branzino

$29.95

Grilled fresh whole Mediterranean Sea Bass.

Grilled Dorada

Grilled Dorada

$29.95

Fresh grilled Dorada fish from Greece can be prepared whole or fileted and served with any of our entree sides.

Grilled Fagri

Grilled Fagri

$32.95

Fresh grilled Fagri fish from Greece can be prepared whole or fileted and served over fresh steamed spinach. Fagri is one of the more highly-prized fish you’ll find at restaurants in Greece and is considered one of the tastiest fish to enjoy grilled.

Walnut Cake

Walnut Cake

$7.00

Walnut cake from Greece.

Revani

Revani

$7.00

Revani cake is a classic delightful semolina cake soaked in light simple syrup.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Gyro & Souvlaki

Sandwich Chicken Gyro

Sandwich Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.

Platter Chicken Gyro

Platter Chicken Gyro

$18.00

Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki

Sandwich Doner (Lamb & Beef) Gyro

Sandwich Doner (Lamb & Beef) Gyro

$10.00

Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.

Platter Doner (Lamb & Beef) Gyro

Platter Doner (Lamb & Beef) Gyro

$18.00

Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.

Sandwich Chicken Souvlaki

Sandwich Chicken Souvlaki

$10.00

Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.

Platter Chicken Souvlaki

Platter Chicken Souvlaki

$18.00

Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.

Sandwich Lamb Souvlaki

$10.00

Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.

Platter Lamb Souvlaki

Platter Lamb Souvlaki

$18.00

Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.

Sandwich Pork Souvlaki

$9.00

Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.

Platter Pork Souvlaki

$17.00

Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.

Sandwich Shrimp Souvlaki

$10.00

Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.

Platter Shrimp Souvlaki

$18.00

Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.

Sandwich Vegetable Souvlaki

$9.00

Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.

Platter Vegetable Souvlaki

$17.00

Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.

Sandwich Falafel

$9.00

Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki OR tahini inside.

Platter Falafel

$17.00

Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki OR tahini.

Doner & Chicken Gyro Combo Platter

$18.00

Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.

Lamb & Chicken Souvlaki Combo Platter

$18.00

Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.

From the Charcoal Grill

Lamb Kebab

Lamb Kebab

$22.00

Skewered with Peppers & Onions

Chicken Kebab

Chicken Kebab

$21.00

Skewered with Peppers & Onions

Kotopoulo Fileto

Kotopoulo Fileto

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast

Paidakia

Paidakia

$35.00

Lamb Chops

Biftekia

Biftekia

$22.00

Greek-style burgers seasoned with fresh herbs

Meraki Mixed Grill Platter

Meraki Mixed Grill Platter

$37.00

Chicken gyro, Doner, Loukaniko sausage and Biftekia

Traditional Specialities

Arni Kokkinisto

Arni Kokkinisto

$25.00

Lamb braised in homemade tomato sauce with orzo

Pastichio

Pastichio

$20.00

Baked pasta with ground meat & bechamel sauce

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$20.00

Spinach and feta cheese pie with phyllo dough

Moussaka

Moussaka

$21.00

Baked eggplant, potatoes and ground meat with bechamel sauce

Imam

$20.00

Stuffed baby eggplant with sauteed onions, garlic, fresh tomatoes & parmesan cheese

Vegetarian Moussaka

Vegetarian Moussaka

$20.00

Baked zucchini, eggplant and potatoes with bechamel sauce

Seafood

Garides Skaras

Garides Skaras

$28.00

Grilled shrimp with Greek olive oil and lemon

Garides Santorini

Garides Santorini

$28.00

Greek-style shrimp sauteed with tomato and feta cheese

Solomo

Solomo

$28.00

Grilled salmon steak with Greek olive oil and lemon

Poseidon Platter

Poseidon Platter

$37.00

Grilled shrimp, calamari and octopus with Greek olive oil and lemon

Meraki Passion Platter

Meraki Passion Platter

$37.00

Four (4) seasoned baby lamb chops and six (6) jumbo grilled shrimp with Greek olive oil and lemon

Cold Appetizers

Assorted Cold Spreads

$16.00

Tzatziki, taramosalata, and melitzanosalata

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$9.00

Yogurt, cucumber and garlic spread

Taramosalata

Taramosalata

$9.00

Blended caviar spread

Melitzanosalata

Melitzanosalata

$8.00

Roasted eggplant spread

Tirokafteri

Tirokafteri

$9.00

Spicy feta cheese spread

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

Chickpea spread

Feta Cheese

Feta Cheese

$9.00

Served in Greek olive oil

Patzaria

$9.00

Fresh beets

Hot Appetizers

Kalamari

Kalamari

$16.00

Grilled or fried calamari

Stuffed Kalamari

$16.00

Grilled calamari filled with feta cheese in Greek olive oil and lemon

Tyrokeftedes

Tyrokeftedes

$14.00

Cheeseballs made with 4 cheeses, served with spicy feta cheese spread

Arni Rolo Gemisto

$14.00

Grilled lamb stuffed with feta cheese and served with tzatziki sauce

Ktapodi

Ktapodi

$24.00

Charcoal grilled octopus with red wine vinegar and Greek olive oil

Saganaki

Saganaki

$14.00

Greek kefalograviera cheese flambe

Mussels Saganaki

Mussels Saganaki

$15.00

Greek style mussels sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, onions and feta cheese

Garides Saganaki

Garides Saganaki

$16.00

Greek style shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, onions and feta cheese

Karpathian Makarounes

Karpathian Makarounes

$14.00

Old fashioned Greek whole wheat pasta topped with sauteed onions and mizithra cheese

Keftedakia

Keftedakia

$14.00

Greek style seasoned meatballs

Imam

$12.00

Stuffed baby eggplant

Falafel

Falafel

$12.00

Deep fried chickpeas served with choice of tahini or tzatziki sauce

Tyropitakia

Tyropitakia

$12.00

Feta cheese pies

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$12.00

Spinach pies

Dolmadakia

Dolmadakia

$12.00

Homemade stuffed grape leaves with rice, fresh dill, lemon and Greek olive oil

Gigantes

Gigantes

$12.00

Imported tomato braised giant lima beans

Halloumi

Halloumi

$13.00

Grilled authentic mild Cypriot goat cheese

Melitzanes & Kolokithia

$14.00

Fresh eggplant served with skordalia, garlic and potato spread

Loukaniko

Loukaniko

$13.00

Seasoned Greek sausage

Assorted Hot Vegetable Platter

$12.00

Grilled zucchini, eggplant, sweet green peppers and onions, served with skordalia, garlic and potato spread

Salads

Horiatiki Salad - Small

Horiatiki Salad - Small

$12.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar

Horiatiki Salad - Large

Horiatiki Salad - Large

$15.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar

Greek Salad - Small

Greek Salad - Small

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, feta cheese and olives tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar

Greek Salad - Large

Greek Salad - Large

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, feta cheese and olives tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar

Paphos Island Salad - Small

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and cilantro mixed with feta cheese, Greek olive oil and vinegar topped with grilled haloumi cheese

Paphos Island Salad - Large

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and cilantro mixed with feta cheese, Greek olive oil and vinegar topped with grilled haloumi cheese

Prasini - Small

Prasini - Small

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill and feta cheese tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar

Prasini - Large

Prasini - Large

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill and feta cheese tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar

Meraki Salad - Small

$12.00

Arugala, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese and wheat rusks tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar

Meraki Salad - Large

$15.00

Arugala, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese and wheat rusks tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar

Soup

Avgolemono

Avgolemono

$7.00

Greek lemon chicken soup

Sides

Patates Tiganites

Patates Tiganites

$6.00

Homemade round fries

Ellinikes Patates Tiganites

Ellinikes Patates Tiganites

$7.00

Greek style homemade round fries topped with oregano, grated cheese and lemon

Patates Tou Fournou

Patates Tou Fournou

$6.00

Oven roasted lemon potatoes

Horta

$7.00

Fresh steamed greens with Greek olive oil and lemon

Rizi

Rizi

$6.00

Seasoned rice with Greek olive oil

Greek Fries

$6.00

Chicken Souvlaki Stick

$5.95

Pork Souvlaki Stick

$5.95

Lamb Souvlaki Stick

$5.95

Grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Doner Gyro

$8.00

Chicken Gyro

$8.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Kids

Hercules

$10.00

Biftekia on pita bread

Aphrodite

$10.00

Chicken tenders

Apollo

$10.00

Cheese sticks

Zeus

$10.00

Chicken gyro on pita bread

Athena

$10.00

Chicken slouvaki on pita bread

Pita/Cucumbers

Pita bread OR Cucumber slices.

Pita/Cucumbers

Pita bread OR Cucumber slices.

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$7.00

Layers of phyllo dough sprinkled with nuts and cinnamon topped with honey syrup.

Cocoa Baklava

Cocoa Baklava

$7.00

Layers of phyllo dough and chocolate sprinkled with nuts and cinnamon topped with chocolate and honey syrup.

Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$7.00

Custard filling under a phyllo dough blanket, topped with cinnamon.

Kataifi

Kataifi

$7.00

Shredded phyllo dough rolled with walnuts and cinnamon and soaked in a light honey syrup.

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

$7.00
Loukoumades

Loukoumades

$7.00

Fried dumplings topped with honey syrup and cinnamon.

Walnut Cake

Walnut Cake

$7.00

Walnut cake from Greece.

Greek Chocolate Cake

Greek Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic Greek Cuisine in the heart of Armonk, NY

Website

Location

450 Main Street, Armonk, NY 10504

Directions

