Meraki Taverna
34 Reviews
$$$
450 Main Street
Armonk, NY 10504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
**Specials**
Lentil Soup
Kolokithokeftedes
Pan fried zucchini cakes made with fresh herbs and feta cheese.
Cypriot Meatballs
Traditional Cypriot meatballs made with ground pork, onions, parsley, shredded potatoes and fresh herbs. Please note: these are fried but no flour is used.
Kounoupidi
Sauteed fresh cauliflower with onions and garlic in a light homemade tomato sauce with a final bake in the oven.
Aginares Me Araka
Artichokes baked in the oven with fresh peas, tomatoes, onions, scallions, dill, salt & pepper and hint of mint.
Sardeles - Appetizer
Fresh sardines - appetizer size -chargrilled with olive oil, lemon, oregano, and a pinch of salt & pepper.
Atherina
Fresh Greek smelts seasoned with lemon, olive oil and herbs and fried until golden brown. Please note: this dish is NOT gluten-free.
Bakaliarakia - Appetizer
Baby Whiting Fish - appetizer size - prepared fried or grilled. Please note: fried preparation is NOT gluten-free.
Gemista
Traditional stuffed tomato and pepper with rice, onions and seasoned ground beef served with lemon potatoes.
Sardeles - Entree
Fresh sardines - entree size -chargrilled with olive oil, lemon, oregano, and a pinch of salt & pepper. Served with your choice of side.
Pork Chops
Traditional Greek Pork Chops marinated with extra virgin olive oil and grilled with fresh lemon, salt & pepper and a touch of oregano.
Kotopoulo Spanakorizo
Grilled marinated chicken breast served over a spinach and rice pilaf made with olive oil, onions, fresh dill, tomato paste, salt & pepper.
Garides Revsi
Grilled Tiger shrimp over a cool, fresh chickpea salad made with edamame, diced green & red peppers, carrots, cranberries, olive oil, vinegar and seasonings topped with feta cheese crumbles.
Arni Yia-Yia
A delicious one-pot dish created by Chef Mike's Yia-Yia made with chuck of lamb on the bone, potatoes, peas, onions and seasoned with cinnamon, bay leaves & oregano.
Lahanodolmades Avgolemono
Stuffed cabbage with chopped meat, dill, scallions, mint, onions, rice, salt & pepper, egg and lemon juices.
Branzino Filet
Oven baked fresh Mediterranean Sea Bass filet served over fresh sauteed garlic spinach with olive oil or over our delicious house chickpea salad.
Whole Branzino
Grilled fresh whole Mediterranean Sea Bass.
Grilled Dorada
Fresh grilled Dorada fish from Greece can be prepared whole or fileted and served with any of our entree sides.
Grilled Fagri
Fresh grilled Fagri fish from Greece can be prepared whole or fileted and served over fresh steamed spinach. Fagri is one of the more highly-prized fish you’ll find at restaurants in Greece and is considered one of the tastiest fish to enjoy grilled.
Walnut Cake
Walnut cake from Greece.
Revani
Revani cake is a classic delightful semolina cake soaked in light simple syrup.
Rice Pudding
Gyro & Souvlaki
Sandwich Chicken Gyro
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
Platter Chicken Gyro
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki
Sandwich Doner (Lamb & Beef) Gyro
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
Platter Doner (Lamb & Beef) Gyro
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.
Sandwich Chicken Souvlaki
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
Platter Chicken Souvlaki
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.
Sandwich Lamb Souvlaki
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
Platter Lamb Souvlaki
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.
Sandwich Pork Souvlaki
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
Platter Pork Souvlaki
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.
Sandwich Shrimp Souvlaki
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
Platter Shrimp Souvlaki
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.
Sandwich Vegetable Souvlaki
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki inside.
Platter Vegetable Souvlaki
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.
Sandwich Falafel
Served on pita with homemade round fries, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and tzatziki OR tahini inside.
Platter Falafel
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki OR tahini.
Doner & Chicken Gyro Combo Platter
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.
Lamb & Chicken Souvlaki Combo Platter
Served with Greek salad, pita bread, tzatziki.
From the Charcoal Grill
Lamb Kebab
Skewered with Peppers & Onions
Chicken Kebab
Skewered with Peppers & Onions
Kotopoulo Fileto
Grilled chicken breast
Paidakia
Lamb Chops
Biftekia
Greek-style burgers seasoned with fresh herbs
Meraki Mixed Grill Platter
Chicken gyro, Doner, Loukaniko sausage and Biftekia
Traditional Specialities
Arni Kokkinisto
Lamb braised in homemade tomato sauce with orzo
Pastichio
Baked pasta with ground meat & bechamel sauce
Spanakopita
Spinach and feta cheese pie with phyllo dough
Moussaka
Baked eggplant, potatoes and ground meat with bechamel sauce
Imam
Stuffed baby eggplant with sauteed onions, garlic, fresh tomatoes & parmesan cheese
Vegetarian Moussaka
Baked zucchini, eggplant and potatoes with bechamel sauce
Seafood
Garides Skaras
Grilled shrimp with Greek olive oil and lemon
Garides Santorini
Greek-style shrimp sauteed with tomato and feta cheese
Solomo
Grilled salmon steak with Greek olive oil and lemon
Poseidon Platter
Grilled shrimp, calamari and octopus with Greek olive oil and lemon
Meraki Passion Platter
Four (4) seasoned baby lamb chops and six (6) jumbo grilled shrimp with Greek olive oil and lemon
Cold Appetizers
Assorted Cold Spreads
Tzatziki, taramosalata, and melitzanosalata
Tzatziki
Yogurt, cucumber and garlic spread
Taramosalata
Blended caviar spread
Melitzanosalata
Roasted eggplant spread
Tirokafteri
Spicy feta cheese spread
Hummus
Chickpea spread
Feta Cheese
Served in Greek olive oil
Patzaria
Fresh beets
Hot Appetizers
Kalamari
Grilled or fried calamari
Stuffed Kalamari
Grilled calamari filled with feta cheese in Greek olive oil and lemon
Tyrokeftedes
Cheeseballs made with 4 cheeses, served with spicy feta cheese spread
Arni Rolo Gemisto
Grilled lamb stuffed with feta cheese and served with tzatziki sauce
Ktapodi
Charcoal grilled octopus with red wine vinegar and Greek olive oil
Saganaki
Greek kefalograviera cheese flambe
Mussels Saganaki
Greek style mussels sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, onions and feta cheese
Garides Saganaki
Greek style shrimp sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, onions and feta cheese
Karpathian Makarounes
Old fashioned Greek whole wheat pasta topped with sauteed onions and mizithra cheese
Keftedakia
Greek style seasoned meatballs
Imam
Stuffed baby eggplant
Falafel
Deep fried chickpeas served with choice of tahini or tzatziki sauce
Tyropitakia
Feta cheese pies
Spanakopita
Spinach pies
Dolmadakia
Homemade stuffed grape leaves with rice, fresh dill, lemon and Greek olive oil
Gigantes
Imported tomato braised giant lima beans
Halloumi
Grilled authentic mild Cypriot goat cheese
Melitzanes & Kolokithia
Fresh eggplant served with skordalia, garlic and potato spread
Loukaniko
Seasoned Greek sausage
Assorted Hot Vegetable Platter
Grilled zucchini, eggplant, sweet green peppers and onions, served with skordalia, garlic and potato spread
Salads
Horiatiki Salad - Small
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar
Horiatiki Salad - Large
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar
Greek Salad - Small
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, feta cheese and olives tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar
Greek Salad - Large
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, feta cheese and olives tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar
Paphos Island Salad - Small
Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and cilantro mixed with feta cheese, Greek olive oil and vinegar topped with grilled haloumi cheese
Paphos Island Salad - Large
Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and cilantro mixed with feta cheese, Greek olive oil and vinegar topped with grilled haloumi cheese
Prasini - Small
Romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill and feta cheese tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar
Prasini - Large
Romaine lettuce, scallions, fresh dill and feta cheese tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar
Meraki Salad - Small
Arugala, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese and wheat rusks tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar
Meraki Salad - Large
Arugala, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese and wheat rusks tossed in Greek olive oil and vinegar
Sides
Patates Tiganites
Homemade round fries
Ellinikes Patates Tiganites
Greek style homemade round fries topped with oregano, grated cheese and lemon
Patates Tou Fournou
Oven roasted lemon potatoes
Horta
Fresh steamed greens with Greek olive oil and lemon
Rizi
Seasoned rice with Greek olive oil
Greek Fries
Chicken Souvlaki Stick
Pork Souvlaki Stick
Lamb Souvlaki Stick
Grilled Shrimp
Chicken Breast
Side Salad
Doner Gyro
Chicken Gyro
Broccoli
Kids
Pita/Cucumbers
Desserts
Baklava
Layers of phyllo dough sprinkled with nuts and cinnamon topped with honey syrup.
Cocoa Baklava
Layers of phyllo dough and chocolate sprinkled with nuts and cinnamon topped with chocolate and honey syrup.
Galaktoboureko
Custard filling under a phyllo dough blanket, topped with cinnamon.
Kataifi
Shredded phyllo dough rolled with walnuts and cinnamon and soaked in a light honey syrup.
Greek Yogurt
Loukoumades
Fried dumplings topped with honey syrup and cinnamon.
Walnut Cake
Walnut cake from Greece.
Greek Chocolate Cake
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Classic Greek Cuisine in the heart of Armonk, NY
450 Main Street, Armonk, NY 10504