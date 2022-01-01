Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

SUPPER

review star

No reviews yet

107 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich, CT 06830

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SOUPS

TOMATO SOUP

TOMATO SOUP

$6.00+

fennel, garlic, olive oil

WHITE BEAN & TURKEY CHILI

$8.00+

ground turkey, cannellini bean, chili powder

BLACK BEAN SOUP

$6.00+

cumin, garlic, olive oil

SALADS: Choose Size and Add Ons

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$5.00+

crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, lemon bread crumbs, classic caesar dressing

MIXED GREENS SALAD

MIXED GREENS SALAD

$5.00+

chopped vegetables, herb vinaigrette, fresh ground black pepper

BABY SPINACH SALAD

BABY SPINACH SALAD

$6.00+

fresh goat cheese, tomato, pecans, cucumber, red wine vinaigrette

HEARTY GRAINS SALAD

HEARTY GRAINS SALAD

$6.00+

toasted grains, grilled vegetables, toasted pumpkin seeds, citrus vinaigrette

FISH, MEAT, AND OTHER PROTEINS

GRASS-FED STEAK

GRASS-FED STEAK

$14.00

5 oz steak marinated with herbs and grilled to desired temperature

PASTURE RAISED CHICKEN BREAST

PASTURE RAISED CHICKEN BREAST

$8.00

5 oz of all breast that has been marinated with lemon and black pepper

SALMON

SALMON

$12.00Out of stock

5 oz filet pan roasted to desired temperature. Served skin on.

WILD SHRIMP

WILD SHRIMP

$10.00

five shrimp grilled with smoked paprika and black pepper

SLOW COOKED JACK FRUIT

SLOW COOKED JACK FRUIT

$6.00

5 oz seasoned with turmeric, apple cider vinegar, and cumin

PASTA: First, Choose a Sauce

PEAS & BACON

$15.00+

smoky bacon, slow cooked onion and fresh peas with a touch of cream

CHICKEN MUSHROOM

$15.00+

grilled chicken and roasted mushrooms cooked with cream and white wine

BOLOGNESE

$15.00+

ground beef and tomato sauce made to perfection with fennel seed, garlic, red wine, basil and parmesan cheese

SAUSAGE, BROCCOLI RABE, WHITE BEAN

$15.00+

grilled sausage and broccoli rabe tossed with vegetable stock, fresh herbs, and parmesan cheese

ALFREDO

$12.00+

classic. butter and parmesan

MARINARA

$12.00+

crushed tomatoes cooked with garlic and chili flake

GARLIC & ANCHOVY

$15.00+

fresh garlic, chili flake, and anchovy butter finished with parsley and parmesan. chef's favorite!

PRIMAVERA

$12.00+

medley of fresh vegetables cooked with melted onion and cream

NO SAUCE

$6.00+

VEGETABLES

BROCCOLI RABE

BROCCOLI RABE

$5.00

garlic butter, chili flake

SUGAR SNAP PEAS

SUGAR SNAP PEAS

$5.00

sauteed with olive oil and parsley

SAUTEED SPINACH

SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.00

garlic and olive oil

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$6.00

grilled with salt and pepper and finished with lemon

ROASTED SUMMER SQUASH

ROASTED SUMMER SQUASH

$4.00

garlic and chili flake

ROASTED CARROTS

ROASTED CARROTS

$3.00

thyme and parsley

ROASTED MUSHROOMS

ROASTED MUSHROOMS

$6.00

roasted with thyme, garlic, and chili flake

STARCHES & GRAINS

ROASTED POTATOES

ROASTED POTATOES

$5.00

fresh herbs and chili flake

MASHED POTATOES

MASHED POTATOES

$6.00
CANNELLINI BEANS

CANNELLINI BEANS

$5.00

slow cooked with herbs and finished with olive oil

BLACK BEANS

BLACK BEANS

$5.00

cooked with cumin and black pepper

BROWN RICE

BROWN RICE

$4.00

cooked to perfection and tossed with olive oil

MIXED GRAINS

MIXED GRAINS

$4.00

parsley and herb vinaigrette

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.00

Brown butter, sea salt. Serves 1

CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

Coconut cream frosting, sunflower seeds. Gluten free, vegan. Serves 2-3

MILLIONAIRE'S SHORTBREAD BAR

MILLIONAIRE'S SHORTBREAD BAR

$8.00

Salted caramel, dark chocolate. Serves 1-2

MIXED BERRY CRISP

MIXED BERRY CRISP

$10.00

Gluten free oat crumble topping. Serves 2-3

Servings Vary, See Description For Details

DUCK BREAST

$29.00

Crescent duck breast, sweet potato, artichoke hearts, asparagus, fresh orange. Serves 1

CASSOULET

$28.00

Two confit duck legs, white beans, sausage, carrots, and bread crumbs. Serves 1

LAMB KOFTA

LAMB KOFTA

$26.00

Lamb meatballs served with curry chickpeas, rice, cucumber-yogurt raita, and naan bread. Serves 1.

BACKYARD BBQ

BACKYARD BBQ

$18.00+

Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Served with potato salad, asparagus, small side salad. Serves 1.

WHOLE ROASTED CHICKEN DINNER

WHOLE ROASTED CHICKEN DINNER

$48.00

One whole chicken roasted and portioned, served with potatoes, carrots, mixed greens salad. Serves 2-3 people.

ETOUFFEE

ETOUFFEE

$24.00

Shrimp, sausage, summer vegetables, rice, spicy cajun sauce, Serves 1. Contains gluten.

PAN ROASTED SALMON

PAN ROASTED SALMON

$24.00

Crispy skin salmon served with cannellini beans, sauteed spinach, lemon butter. Serves 1.

VEGGIE MEATBALLS

VEGGIE MEATBALLS

$22.00

Black bean & beat veggie meatballs, polenta, broccoli, spicy tomato sauce. Entirely vegan & gluten free. Serves 1

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$4.00

Brown butter, sea salt. Serves 1

CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

Coconut cream frosting, sunflower seeds. Gluten free, vegan. Serves 2-3

MILLIONAIRE'S SHORTBREAD BAR

MILLIONAIRE'S SHORTBREAD BAR

$8.00

Salted caramel, dark chocolate. Serves 1-2

MIXED BERRY CRISP

MIXED BERRY CRISP

$10.00

Gluten free oat crumble topping. Serves 2-3

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The night just got simple.

Website

Location

107 Greenwich Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

Gallery
SUPPER image
SUPPER image
SUPPER image

Similar restaurants in your area

Canoe - Greenwich
orange starNo Reviews
280 Railroad Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Coast Seafood Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
203 east putnam ave cos cob, CT 06807
View restaurantnext
Fish Restaurant + Bar - Stamford
orange star4.4 • 1,351
245 Bedford Street Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Cantina Mexicana
orange star4.0 • 439
488 Summer St Stamford, CT 06901
View restaurantnext
Baby Duke's Kitchen - 100 West Boston Post Road
orange starNo Reviews
100 West Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543
View restaurantnext
Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant - (Mamaroneck Ave)
orange star4.4 • 234
136 mamaroneck ave Mamaroneck, NY 10543
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenwich

Eastend
orange star4.4 • 2,066
409 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Meli Melo
orange star4.0 • 555
362 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Bistro V
orange star4.1 • 512
339 Greenwich Ave greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Abis - Greenwich
orange star4.1 • 256
381 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Pizza Post
orange star4.4 • 234
522 E Putnam Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.2 • 169
382 Greenwich Ave Greenwich, CT 06830
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenwich
Old Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stamford
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
New Canaan
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston