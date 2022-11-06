Italian
Seafood
Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant (Mamaroneck Ave)
234 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
A hitting gem in mamaroneck for 24 years, and still going strong with a big all season back patio, great food, great wines & cocktails, awesome friendships.
136 mamaroneck ave, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
