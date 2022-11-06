Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood

Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant (Mamaroneck Ave)

234 Reviews

$$$

136 mamaroneck ave

Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggplant Parmigiana
Broccoli Rabe
Artichokes

All Day Family Combo Special

Price Varies without any NOTICE.

Family Dinner Special Combo

$69.00

Enough for a Family of 4

Insalate

Piccolo Mulino House Salad

$15.00

Tri Color Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Arugula w/ Gorgonzola Cheese

$15.00

Avocado & Hearts of Palm Salad

$15.00

Portobella Salad

$15.00

1/2 Pasta

1/2 Clam sauce

$17.00

1/2 Butter Pasta

$15.00

1/2 Vodka Sauce

$15.00

1/2 Bolognese Sauce

$15.00

1/2 Primavera

$15.00

1/2 Gnocchi

$16.00

1/2 Marinara Sauce

$15.00

1/2 Oil & Garlic Sauce

$15.00

1/2 Carbonara

$15.00

1/2 Alfredo Sauce

$15.00

1/2 Plain

$15.00

1/2 Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

1/2 Meat Ravioli

$16.00

Anitpasti

Hot Antipasto for Two

$18.00

with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels & Eggplant Rollatini

Baked Clams

$16.00

Clams Seasoned with Breadcrumbs

Large Clams Possilipo

$20.00

Clams Possilipo

$14.00

Clams with Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic, White Wine & Oregano

Mussels Possilipo

$14.00

Large Mussels Possilipo

$20.00

Mussels & Clams Possilipo

$20.00

Raw Clams

$3.25

Marinara Calamari

$20.00

Eggplant Rollatine

$13.00

Breaded Eggplant Stuffed with Ricotta Cheese in Marinara Sauce

Asparagus Parmesan

$12.00

Escarole SP

$13.00

Sauteed with Cannellini Bean & Sweet Italian Sausage

Fried Zucchini

$17.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Soup du Jour

$10.00

Assaggi

Caprese

$18.00

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$12.00

Tomato & Onions

$12.00

Melon & Prosciutto

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Polpette al Pomodoro

$15.00

Mozzarella Stick

$15.00
Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$15.00

2 sweet Italian sausages, fresh tomato, red and green peppers ragu.

Classic Bruschetta

$16.00

4 sliced and toasted bread, chopped tomatoes, onions, basil, olive oil, salt and pepper, ( served on the side ).

Entree Pasta's

Penne Ortalana

$23.00

Rigatoni Piccolo Mulino

$25.00

Pasta with Broccoli Rabe and Sweet Italian Sausage in Olive Oil & Garlic

Linguine with Clams

$27.00

Red Sauce or White Sauce

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$23.00

Spaghetti with Green & Black Olives, Capers, Anchovies, and Tomatoes

Gnoochi

$25.00

iHomemade Potato Dumplings with Bolognese Sauce With Peas and Mozzarella Cheese

Capellini Primavera

$23.00

Pasta with Mixed Fresh Vegetables in a Light Tomato Sauce

A La Vodka

$25.00

Tagliatelle Verdi Calabrese

$26.00

Homemade Green Noodles with Chicken, Artichoke Heart, Tomatoes, and Cream Sauce

Penne Araviatta

$23.00

Cheese or Meat Ravioli

$24.00

Homemade Pasta in a Light Tomato & Basil Sauce

Pappardelle Mare Monti

$26.00

Capellini Alla Sinatra

$27.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$26.00

Spaghetti, ground beef, tomato sauce, parmesan

Spaghetti Carbonara

$27.00

Spaghetti, eggs, pancetta, garlic, parmesan

Calamari Marinara

$28.00

Pasta Oil & Garlic

$24.00

Alfredo Sauce

$25.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$27.00

Marinara Sauce

$25.00

Pasta Bolognese SP

$26.95

Tortallini Ala Nona

$25.00

Secondi

Chicken alla Piccolo Mulino

$28.00

Chicken Paillard

$28.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$27.00

Chicken Sorentino

$27.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$29.00

Chicken Margherita

$26.00

Chicken Capricciosa

$27.00

Pollo a Piacere

$27.00

Scallopine de Vitello a Piacere

$28.00

Veal Sorentino

$29.00

Veal Paillard

$29.00

Grilled Rib Eye

$36.00

Flounder Franciase

$29.00

Salmon & Shrimp

$29.00

Mustard Salmon

$33.00

Calamari & Shrimp Marinara

$29.00

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Shrimp Francaise

$28.00

Red Snapper Marechiara

$29.00

Three Seasons

$28.00

Zuppa di Pesce Piccolo Mulino

$29.00

Shrimp Marinara

$28.00

Parmigiana Style

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$27.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$28.00

Veal Parmigiana

$29.00

Milanese Style

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Kids/ Milanese

$20.00

Veal Milanese

$29.00

Dalla Griglia

Broiled Veal Chop

$38.00

Broiled Pork Chop

$29.00

Broiled Sirloin Steak

$37.00

Broiled Salmon

$34.00

Extra Side Dishes

Artichokes

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

House Vegetables

$6.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Escarole

$6.00

Rice

$6.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A hitting gem in mamaroneck for 24 years, and still going strong with a big all season back patio, great food, great wines & cocktails, awesome friendships.

Location

136 mamaroneck ave, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Directions

Gallery
Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant image
Banner pic
Piccolo Mulino Italian Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baby Duke's Kitchen - 100 West Boston Post Road
orange starNo Reviews
100 West Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543
View restaurantnext
Al Dente
orange star4.5 • 777
7 Elm Pl Rye, NY 10580
View restaurantnext
Aurora
orange star5.0 • 1,766
60 Purchase St Rye, NY 10580
View restaurantnext
GO FISH by Eastchester Fish Gourmet - 839 White Plains Road
orange starNo Reviews
839 White Plains Road Scarsdale, NY 10583
View restaurantnext
Fortina Rye Ridge
orange starNo Reviews
136 South Ridge Street Port Chester, NY 10573
View restaurantnext
Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
orange starNo Reviews
668 tuckahoe road yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mamaroneck

Sedona Taphouse - Mamaroneck, NY
orange star4.4 • 1,048
640 E Boston Post Rd Mamaroneck, NY 10543
View restaurantnext
Le Provencal Bistro
orange star4.3 • 281
436 Mamaroneck Avenue Mamaroneck, NY 10543
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mamaroneck
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Rye
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bronxville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
White Plains
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Glen Cove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston