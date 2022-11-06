Restaurant header imageView gallery
French

Le Provencal Bistro

281 Reviews

$$$

436 Mamaroneck Avenue

Mamaroneck, NY 10543

APPETIZERS

Wild Mushroom Soup

$12.00

Wild Mushrooms Touch of Cream

Lobster Bisque Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh Basil, Lobster.

Mesclun Salad

$12.00

Mesclun Greens , Walnuts, Cranberry, Honey Mustard vinaigrette

Endive Salad

$15.00

Gorgonzola cheese, toast walnuts, pear, sherry vinaigrette

Arugula & Burrata

$18.00

Roasted Bell peppers, Prosciutto, olives, balsamic and olive oil

Grilled Octopus Salad

$19.00

Celery, arugula, black olives, bell peppers, avocado, sherry viniagrette

Avocado Smoked Salmon

$17.00

pistachios, Pistachio oil, sea salt on Country Bread.

Picnic Platter

$25.00

Cured Meats, cheeses and Accoutrement, country bread

French Meatball

$16.00

Country Pate

$15.00

Nicoise olives, cornichon. toasted bread

Crab Cake

$19.00

Beurre blanc sauce, french beans, corn and mushroom salad

Onion Tart

$15.00

caramelized onion, bacon, truffle oil

Cold Foie Gras

$22.00

Caramelized onion, Brioche toast

Escargots

$17.00

Garlic, Parsley, Shallots

ENTREES

Lobster Linguine

$39.00

with mushrooms and asparagus

Spinach Fettuchine / Shrimp

$38.00

House made spinach fettuchine, mix mushrooms, tiger shrimp

Jalapeno Fettuchine / Sausage

$29.00

House made jalapeno fettuchine, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, corn

Palette of Quinoa

$25.00

Salmon

$32.00

Sauteed Salmon with Chardonnay beurre blanc served with lentils& leeks

Shrimp Provencal

$34.00

Sauteed with tomato white wine served with broccoli rabe and white beans

John Dory

$29.00

diced tomato, basil, garlic eggplant caviar

Steamed Mussels

$30.00

Fine herbs Pommes Frites

Kobe Burger

$22.00

Gruyer Cheese tomato, onion, mesclun, pepper corn sauce Pommes Frites.

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Sliced Hanger steak mushroom, caramelized onion Pommes Frites

Organic Chicken Breast

$32.00

Goat cheese, asparagus, apples, mesclun

Coq au Vin

$29.00

Organic chicken on the bone with mushroom, onions, red wine sauce and mashed potato

Duck Confit

$32.00

Mushrooms, French Beans Port wine sauce

Beef Bourguignonne

$30.00

Stew beef with onion, carrot, tomato served with orange mashed potato

Hanger Steak

$34.00

Garlic thyme sauce Pommes frites

N.Y Strip Prime Steak

$44.00

Au poivre sauce with Pommes Frites

DAILY SPECIALS

Lentil Soup

$14.00

Autumn Salad

$15.00

Red Beets, Fresh Goat Cheese, Oranges, Walnuts , Mesclun Sherry Vinaigrette.

Crab Meat Salad

$24.00

cucumbers, Louie Sauce

Lobster Salad

$29.00

Fresh Mango, Avocado Butter Beurre Blanc.

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Grilled Garlic Sausage

$16.00

Grilled Pork Garlic Sausage with Braised Lentils and Mustard.

Seared Sea Scallops

$43.00

Served with Ratatouille, Spinach and Chardonnay Beurre Blanc.

Branzino

$38.00Out of stock

Grille filet, quinoa salad, grilled seasonal vegetables, white wine lemon.

Sauteed Calf's Liver

$34.00

Simmered in Balsamic and Onions with French Beans and Mashed Potato.

Organic Chicken Breast Milanese

$29.00

Pounded and breaded, served with Broccoli Rabe, White Wine and Lemon.

Cod

$38.00

Pork Shank

$34.00

SIDES

Pommes Frites

$10.00

Ratatouille

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Broccoli Rabe

$10.00

Haricots Verts

$9.00

Wild Mushrooms

$10.00

Lentils

$9.00

DESSERT

Lemon Tart

$10.00

Serge's Banana Cake

$10.00

Chocolate and Vanilla Sauce with Toasted Almonds.

Biscotti

$8.00

Warm Bread Puding

$12.00
